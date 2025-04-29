THUNDERBOLTS* Full Reviews Land Online - Are They As Positive As The Social Media Reactions?

THUNDERBOLTS* Full Reviews Land Online - Are They As Positive As The Social Media Reactions?

The full review embargo for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* has now lifted, and if you want to know if the critical consensus is as positive as the first reactions, check out our roundup...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 29, 2025 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

By and large, initial social media reactions to most major studio releases tend to be more positive than the full reviews. This is just the nature of the beast, with a much wider range of journalists, critics and influencers invited to share their thoughts immediately after seeing the movie in question.

This isn't always the case, of course, and so far, the critics' verdicts on Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* are almost as glowing as those first reactions.

Though the movie sounds like it has some problems (particularly in the first act), the majority of critics seem to feel that the antihero team-up is Marvel's best effort in quite some time, and succeeds in getting the franchise "back on track."

The entire cast - Florence Pugh and Lewis Pullman are mentioned quite a bit as standouts - comes in for praise, as does Marvel's effort to shake up the usual formula a little with a more introspective superhero drama.

We'll have a Rotten Tomatoes score for you a little later on, but for now, have a read through the reviews at the links below.

We recently got confirmation that the next MCU movie has a fairly standard runtime of 2 hours, 6 minutes, and updated box office estimates predict that Thunderbolts* will take in between $63 million - $77 million domestically over the course of its opening weekend.

This wouldn't be a bad result for a movie with a (relatively) modest budget of $180M (minus additional costs), especially when you take into account that Thunderbolts* is a fairly obscure property without any major A-list stars (Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan are by far the biggest names).

The main cast of the movie (minus Olga Kurylenko) were confirmed to return for Avengers: Doomsday during Marvel's recent live-stream.

Marvel Studios recently announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

Florence Pugh Talks Jumping Off The World's Second Tallest Building In THUNDERBOLTS*
Related:

Florence Pugh Talks Jumping Off The World's Second Tallest Building In THUNDERBOLTS*
THUNDERBOLTS*'s Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed Following Glowing First Reviews
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS*'s Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed Following Glowing First Reviews

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/29/2025, 12:16 PM
I can dig it. Seeing it Friday night!
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/29/2025, 12:19 PM
31 Reviews with 4 Rotten

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/29/2025, 1:41 PM
@AllsGood -

Shills.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2025, 12:21 PM
Great to see the positive reviews so far…

Correct me if I’m wrong but I think Thunderbolts was the first project that wasn’t under the old Disney regime right?.

Anyway , all these critics yelling “ The MCU is back” will no doubt start beating the “it’s dead” again drum soon for some project no doubt.

However let’s enjoy this for now , can’t wait to see the movie!!.

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/29/2025, 12:21 PM
Thunderbolt currently Rotten Tomatoes 91%

Tomatometer
58 Reviews
- -
Popcornmeter
In "Thunderbolts*," Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes -- Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it's too late?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/29/2025, 12:23 PM
Just saw the Kimmel interview and i like their rapport. That is a start. Watching tom
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/29/2025, 12:24 PM
User Comment Image

This very much pleases me. Goign 9May to see it and i can't wait. Best MCU movie of 2025 incoming... never ever thought id say that... yet here we are. glad it's getting good reviews and hope it can make some money.
ShellHead
ShellHead - 4/29/2025, 12:29 PM
Good reviews are going to fuel word of mouth on this one I think to 100 mil weekend
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/29/2025, 1:40 PM
@ShellHead -

Like how Craptain UnAmerican made $100 million over its four day opening weekend?

Oh wait.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/29/2025, 12:29 PM
I'm getting "the fries were hot and fresh at 1am" vibes from these comments. It's a good job for late night food, but it's still late night fast food. I expect to enjoy it for what it is. At best, I'll watch it twice.... at home.
ptick
ptick - 4/29/2025, 12:35 PM
Going Friday.

Said from the first trailer that this looked a lot better than recent offerings.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 4/29/2025, 1:13 PM
Seeing it Thursday night.

First time in years I’ve been really excited for a marvel movie.

I am sure it won’t be perfect. But as long as it’s entertaining, I am game.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 4/29/2025, 1:30 PM
It doesn't matter what you all think or even what these reviews say, this movie is still going to flop.

Nolanite out
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/29/2025, 1:37 PM
And can you prove this new wave of reviewers aren't shills like the first wave are?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder