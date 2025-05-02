THUNDERBOLTS* Gets A Boost From Positive Word Of Mouth Heading Into Thunderous Opening Weekend

THUNDERBOLTS* Gets A Boost From Positive Word Of Mouth Heading Into Thunderous Opening Weekend

As expected, positive reviews from fans and critics have seen Thunderbolts* electrify the box office, but how will it fare in theaters this weekend? You can find all the latest updates right here...

By JoshWilding - May 02, 2025 03:05 PM EST
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Thunderbolts* has gone down a storm with fans and critics alike; as we write this, the movie has an 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with 96% on the fan-voted Popcornmeter. 

That Audience Score places it behind only Spider-Man: Far From Home/Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (98%) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (97%), so yes, the MCU is so back. PostTrak exit polls have seen audiences give it a phenomenal 4.5/5 (we'll have a CinemaScore for you tomorrow morning). 

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Thunderbolts* slightly exceeded expectations with $11.5 million from Thursday preview screenings. It's currently eyeing a $70 million - $73 million domestic debut and a $160 million - $175 million bow globally. The movie cost $180 million to produce. 

This positive word of mouth could see the Black Widow and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier follow-up come in higher than expected; crucially, it will likely have a much better hold heading into its second and third weekends than Captain America: Brave New World

Hopefully, it will be a hit because Marvel Studios needs to be making more movies like this. 

"Thunderbolts* redefines superhero storytelling to deliver a moving and powerful story that does for the 'Multiverse Saga' what The Avengers did for the 'Infinity Saga' in 2012," we said in our review. "These heroes have earned their place on a Wheaties box."

Next up for Marvel Studios is The Fantastic Four: First Steps; then, heading into 2026, we have Avengers: Doomsday as the beginning of the end of the Multiverse Saga kicks off with the return of the Russo Brothers. 

Check out another new TV spot for Thunderbolts* below. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters.

CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 5/2/2025, 3:37 PM
Snowball marketing

Well deserved.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 5/2/2025, 3:44 PM
A very fun movie.
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 5/2/2025, 3:58 PM
Make people care about the characters and they'll show up, who knew.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/2/2025, 4:22 PM
@Spidey91 - I mean , it seems people come to really care about most of these characters if not all in this film from what I’m hearing so one must first see it before to do that..;).

I think it’s moreso WOM has been very good which peaks people’s interest and makes them think it might be worth spending money to see this in theaters rather then at home
Latverian
Latverian - 5/2/2025, 3:58 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
ShellHead
ShellHead - 5/2/2025, 4:01 PM
@Latverian - bro the hater culture is done. It's cringe. It's weird ass performance from the most annoying dude at the lunch table so they can chase clout on twitter and get a look from daddy trump. Weak shit.

Enjoying other people and getting out in the neighborhood is back dude
Rpendo
Rpendo - 5/2/2025, 4:03 PM
@Latverian - That guy is such a weak chickenhawk bitch, I swear…

Like, if you are a grown ass man in his forties who professionally whines about superhero/children’s movies, I am sorry, you are a loser.
Latverian
Latverian - 5/2/2025, 4:03 PM
@ShellHead -

Hope for the best, prepare for the worst.

The first step towards solving any problem is to acknowledge it, and I am neither willing nor able to pretend that this particular one has been resolved.

Vigilance, my friend. Vigilance.
Latverian
Latverian - 5/2/2025, 4:05 PM
@Rpendo -

So long as that "weak chickenhawk bitch" still has an audience, here too of all places, he needs to be dealt with accordingly.
Blergh
Blergh - 5/2/2025, 4:19 PM
@Latverian - not a reviewer I put any stock in. Used to follow him and saw him spiral into the pit of hater-culture. It's really sad how he's so super critical of Marvel trops and literally repeats them in his own movie.



For someone who claims to be tired of "the same old" he certainly embraces the tropes he likes, it's just culture war at this point. Disney is "woke" in eyes of dumbasses who don't get that companies have no souls and only cater to markets
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/2/2025, 4:07 PM
THUNDERBOLTS Gets A Boost from Positive Word of Mouth Heading into Thunderous Opening Weekend.


User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/2/2025, 4:21 PM
Sweet , great to hear the positive WOM and read about the nice box office returns so far…

I hope it’s able to have legs since there’s little to no competition in front of it until MI and Lilo & Stitch come out on the 23rd so fingers crossed it has the rewatchability factor to it.

Also I have been reading that people wish this movie had happened earlier but I’m a big believer in things ultimately work out for the best which I think works here aswell…

You need the foundation of Black Widow or Falcon & The Winter Soldier for example to understand what the likes of characters such as John ,Yelena & Alexei are going through in this since it ties into that and builds off their prior history and development imo.

User Comment Image
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/2/2025, 4:22 PM
"It's currently eyeing a $70 million - $73 million domestic debut"

Captain America 4 did $88 million domestic debut.

"The movie cost $180 million to produce"

No, it didn't. They'll claim $180m and then we'll know the exact figure in a few years time and it'll probably be around $250m.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 5/2/2025, 4:34 PM
@Scarilian - I actually don't disagree with the possibility of a 180 million projected budget. It didn't have the massive amount of reshoots like Captain Falcon did. It may be more than that , only time will tell when the true numbers come out, but this has a better chance of breaking even than the other movie assuming those numbers are true.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/2/2025, 4:39 PM
I think it could do $80-$85 million. I wouldn't be surprised if it hits $90 million.

