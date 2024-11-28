THUNDERBOLTS* Reshoots Reportedly Scheduled For December; Untitled MCU Movie To Shoot Next Fall In The UK

THUNDERBOLTS* Reshoots Reportedly Scheduled For December; Untitled MCU Movie To Shoot Next Fall In The UK

It looks like Marvel Studios has scheduled Thunderbolts* reshoots for sometime next month, and we're also hearing that an untitled MCU movie is set to begin filming next Fall...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 28, 2024 05:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts* officially wrapped back in June, and we were expecting at least one round of reshoots to take place before the end of the year. Now, Daniel Richtman is reporting that Marvel Studios has scheduled some additional photography for next month.

It's always worth pointing out that reshoots are the norm for any major studio comic book movie, and while some are still bound to spin this in a negative light, Richtman also claims that Marvel is "pretty happy with the film."

Test-screenings for Thunderbolts* were reportedly held earlier this month, and the reaction was said to be very positive overall.

Among other things, reports indicated that Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova is the main focus of the movie (no big surprise given what we saw in the trailers), which director Jake Schreier recently confirmed.

"She's front and center. Yelena is in a certain place at the beginning of the film, and how she finds her way out of that place, and who she finds herself out of that place with, is at the heart of the story."

“It’s exciting to think of movies like Ronin or Reservoir Dogs, where you have a group of people that has no reason to trust each other," he added. "Could they even learn to work together? What sort of conflicts would arise?”

The scooper has shared a few other MCU-related updates, and it seems an untitled Marvel Studios movie is on track to begin shooting next Fall in the United Kingdom. He's also heard that the upcoming Disney+ Vision series is almost finished casting, and will begin production next February.

We're still not sure what the addition of that asterisk to the title signifies, but a recent rumor claimed to shed a little more light on the mystery. It could be considered a spoiler, so click here if you want to know more.

Marvel Studios and a crew of indie veterans who sold out present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits. The film also returns to the screen Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), in addition to some exciting new faces.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts*with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez and Scarlett Johansson serve as executive producers. Marvel Studios’

Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS*: Rumoured Test Screening Details Reveal Potential SPOILERS; Hannah John-Kamen Teases Ghost
ptick
ptick - 11/28/2024, 5:57 AM
This looks so much better to me than CA BNW.

