THUNDERBOLTS*: First Set Video May Have Greater Significance Than It Initially Appears - Possible SPOILERS
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS*: First Set Video May Have Greater Significance Than It Initially Appears - Possible SPOILERS
THUNDERBOLTS: Marvel Studios Makes Seemingly Minor But Significant Title Change
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS: Marvel Studios Makes Seemingly Minor But Significant Title Change
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/5/2024, 8:18 AM
“Woke”

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 4/5/2024, 8:23 AM
@Matchesz - why you gotta smear shit on this article so early on
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/5/2024, 8:25 AM
@Matchesz -

User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/5/2024, 8:26 AM
@Vigor - I got excited and thought we’d also get a glimpse of my fav version of Taskmaster
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 4/5/2024, 8:46 AM
@Vigor - Sleep walkers always screaming "woke"
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/5/2024, 8:52 AM
@Vigor - because this is @Matchesz entire social life. He can't talk to his hentai body pillow ALL day
Vigor
Vigor - 4/5/2024, 8:53 AM
@DarkeyeZ - I knew they were coming because they have nothing better to do. But I was hoping we had some more time to discuss together in conjoined excitement for the film, before they ruined it
Vigor
Vigor - 4/5/2024, 8:54 AM
@SATW42 - lol I know we shouldn't judge a book by its cover but a part of me does wonder how these people look in real life
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 4/5/2024, 8:57 AM
@Vigor - They look like no pussy getting having ass mfs, that’s why they’re up on here crying about Snow White and black mermaids.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/5/2024, 8:57 AM
@Matchesz - yes it's woke. Good job. You have eyes. Now let's discuss the movie
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/5/2024, 8:57 AM
@SATW42 - i only come on here when im working my two jobs, i literally get paid to troll while yall call a lightskin with a gf racist and a misogynist xD disney really got in yall brains
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/5/2024, 8:58 AM
@Vigor - there's no wondering for me. He's either a 17 year old boy who loves ben shapiro and Andrew Tate whose dad has just enough money to not spend enough time with him, or he's a 45 year old neck beard in his basement with a weird fetish and mountain dew breath. There's no in between.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/5/2024, 9:00 AM
@SATW42 - only two options? what a narrow minded view of the world buddy
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/5/2024, 9:01 AM
@Matchesz - only 2 options for you. Not the world, just you.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/5/2024, 9:01 AM
@Matchesz - it's really a shame when I see you "lightskins" confused about where you fit in
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/5/2024, 9:04 AM
@Vigor - im a independent free thinksr through and through I literally dont want to fit into any of your guys’ mobs. Mute taskmaster sucks, and I hope the word “originality” dont trigger u folks too with disneys suicide squad and the engineer 2.0
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/5/2024, 9:12 AM
@Matchesz - "independent free thinker" = listens to the joe rogan experience while not being permitted with 50 ft of a school
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/5/2024, 9:42 AM
@SATW42 - you called me 17 and then immediately hit me with a 17 year old banger 😂 feels good lil bro
Vigor
Vigor - 4/5/2024, 8:22 AM
So excited for this one
More than cap4. I'd care more for cap4 if it were a mini avengers. But it's sounding like I should lower my expectations. I hope reshoots make it more exciting than just Sam and new falcon taking on Ross with a serum
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/5/2024, 8:29 AM
@Vigor - Sam going against The Leader is what excites me there

Having him as this underdog and seeing how he can outmaneuver or even outsmart a super genius like Sterns should be fun.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/5/2024, 8:37 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I'm sure it'll be captivating for some. I've just never been excited about cerebral villains like the leader or lex luthor. My caveman brain likes punches and kicks lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/5/2024, 8:40 AM
@Vigor - lol fair enough.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 4/5/2024, 8:27 AM
Even though this movie isn't out and is still being worked on I'll call this trash because I have nothing better to do with my day and nothing that brings me joy in life

User Comment Image
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 4/5/2024, 8:49 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Some people just fear joy. Imagine waking up and having the choice to go online and geek out about something you enjoy or go online and complain about stuff you dislike, and you choose negativity, lol...what kinda of life is that?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 4/5/2024, 9:08 AM
@DarkeyeZ - One that is just a downward spiral of dissatisfaction and hate.

It is ok to be upset with the current state of things but if it isn't bringing you joy walk away instead of incessant whining. Such snowflakes
mountainman
mountainman - 4/5/2024, 8:30 AM
These pics are always taken with a 15 year old 1.3 megapixel flip phone.
Fogs
Fogs - 4/5/2024, 9:30 AM
@mountainman - lol, true. Just like UFO sightings.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/5/2024, 8:31 AM
I can see the black costume being her stealth suit (though it does seem to be a bit too heavy for that)..

I hope we still get’s Ghost white’s suit because it’s just a cool look imo.

User Comment Image

Interested to see how they develop her in this , I thought she was alright in Ant Man & The Wasp.
Polaris
Polaris - 4/5/2024, 9:04 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Ghost's suit is one of my favourites so I hope they don't ditch it completely.
Order66
Order66 - 4/5/2024, 8:34 AM
I’m actually super excited about this. This is Marvels version of Suicide Squad so I hope they kill it and I hope Marvel Studios is back on track.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/5/2024, 8:42 AM
@Order66 - *Disney Marvel's version of Suicide Squad
User Comment Image
LSHF
LSHF - 4/5/2024, 8:43 AM
Suicide Squad on an Avengers level (since we have spent some good time with them already).
Origame
Origame - 4/5/2024, 8:46 AM
?si=xvavTSmwvv_XX1LJ
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 4/5/2024, 8:50 AM
Finally watched Wakanda Forever last month and I still can’t wrap my brain around taking Julia Louis Dreyfus seriously in this franchise. Every time she comes on screen in anything Marvel out feels like an SNL sketch. Idk who thought it was a good idea to bring her on in a role where she’d be so easily recognizable but they should’ve rethought that one hard.
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 4/5/2024, 8:50 AM
can't wait for this movie. I'm actually excited for all of the upcoming MCU projects. Captain America, Deadpool, Daredevil, Agatha and Thunderbolts the most though.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 4/5/2024, 8:56 AM
People have been clambering to see ghost back

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
FOLLOW ComicBookMovie.com
View Recorder