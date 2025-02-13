THUNDERBOLTS* Star Lewis Pullman Drops An Intriguing Hint About Where We Find The Sentry In The Movie

Thunderbolts* star Lewis Pullman has shared some intriguing new hints about where we'll find "Bob" when the Marvel movie begins. We also have comments from Sebastian Stan and filmmaker Jake Schreier...

By JoshWilding - Feb 13, 2025 09:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

The latest trailer for Thunderbolts* left us with more huge questions about the Marvel Studios movie, including what the deal is with The Sentry now we know he'll unleash The Void on New York City.

Looking at the footage released so far, it appears the team will encounter "Bob" in an abandoned military base before returning him to Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. From there, he'll likely suit up as the unhinged superhero in what was once Avengers Tower.

Talking to Empire (via @cosmic_marvel), Lewis Pullman shared an intriguing hint about Bob's status quo when Thunderbolts* begins. "He doesn’t really remember a lot of things," the actor teased. "He doesn't know how he got where he is."

The comic book version of Robert Reynolds has also suffered from memory issues, forgetting he was The Sentry until the New Avengers helped him remember his past.

We'd bet on the MCU's Bob having similar mental problems and even multiple personalities, with his darker half likely responsible for everyone in that facility being gone (aside from him and the Thunderbolts, of course). 

Other quotes have been shared from the magazine's feature, including Sebastian Stan's thoughts on what leads to Bucky joining this ragtag team of "heroes."

"There is something about this group that feels inherently familiar," the Oscar nominee explained. "It’s interesting for him to be in a position where he could share some of the things he’s gone through."

Finally, Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier addressed the speculation surrounding Taskmaster and how she fits into the movie. Fans have noticed she only appears in what looks to be the first half of this story, leading to speculation the Black Widow character is killed when the team encounters The Sentry. 

"I think we enjoy playing with that mystery," the filmmaker said, suggesting there's more to what we've seen than meets the eye.

You can rewatch the Thunderbolts* "Big Game" trailer below. 

In  Thunderbolts*,  Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS* Trailer Reveals Sentry's Dark Side - But What Exactly Is The Void? Possible SPOILERS
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/13/2025, 9:46 AM
this looks like it could be a fun movie. def better than Cap BNW. I just hope that Sentry isnt one and done. sooooo much potential. would love to see where those people go after he turns them into shadows... do they die, go into the Void we know already or some kind of dark dream world? i think the most curious thing for me is what's Val's endgame; is she really working with the devil, or Kingpin or another evil entity? anyways, ill be there day 1 for this. hope it turns out better than people think
NGFB
NGFB - 2/13/2025, 9:57 AM
This is gonna suck hard. . . because it's so much fun to just hate everything nowadays. . .
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/13/2025, 10:06 AM
@NGFB - it's only cool to critique things when they need it and not the usual trolls on here who do it for identity politics. Not everyone is cut from the same cloth lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/13/2025, 9:59 AM
Interesting , the Sentry thing could be a fun mystery for the GA…

I could see him ( as he is in the trailer) start out as this seemingly harmless guy who has little to no idea about what’s going on and perhaps that he even has powers until as we progress further in the film , he starts to remember more and fully does when he gets to Avengers Tower where all hell breaks loose as the Void takes over.

Also I like that it seems Bucky sees himself in this group in that everyone more or less seems to be looking for redemption so as someone who has gone through that , he can help others as others have done for him
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 2/13/2025, 10:00 AM
This and Fantastic 4 could be pretty good. Cap 4 is DOA.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 2/13/2025, 10:03 AM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/13/2025, 10:08 AM
The trailer looked decent but now it's going to take a hit if Cap 4 doesn't hit their targets. Brand recognition suffers if there isn't consistency. I'm curious if Disney follows the 90 day window like they have for every release since Inside Out 2
AnEye
AnEye - 2/13/2025, 10:08 AM
I think this is going to be great. Despite the obvious Suicide Squad influence.
ptick
ptick - 2/13/2025, 10:14 AM
This movie looks like a lot of fun to me and I doubt it's one of Marvel's more expensive movies to make. I think word of mouth will end up making this a modest success with some legs after BNW likely disappoints.

Kinda wish this was the movie coming out now with less competition. It's looking like BNW is not going to do all that well regardless and if it had come out in May, it could have been quickly swept aside with FF4 coming right behind it rather than having weeks of negative press on underperformance. This February spot, meanwhile, would have served Thunderbolts well if it turns out to have strong word of mouth - it would give it more runway to pull in viewers who were on the fence. May release makes that a little harder.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/13/2025, 10:21 AM
@ptick - regardless of the mixed critical reception so far with BNW , I think it’s too early to think it will definitely underperform (plus , what’s the range for this underperformance?)

Hopefully audience reception is more positive but I do think it’s legs will depend on rewatchability.
grif
grif - 2/13/2025, 10:23 AM
seeing this in april instead
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/13/2025, 10:24 AM
Very hopeful for this one! Sentry has always been a favorite of mine let's just hope the writing and story telling are where they need to be
Polaris
Polaris - 2/13/2025, 10:26 AM
This is my most anticipated superhero movie of the year. I wish it didn't look so grey/green but I like everything else. I'm looking forward to the character dynamics and very intrigued by what will happen with the Sentry.

