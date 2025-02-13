THUNDERBOLTS* Star Lewis Pullman Drops An Intriguing Hint About Where We Find The Sentry In The Movie

The latest trailer for Thunderbolts* left us with more huge questions about the Marvel Studios movie, including what the deal is with The Sentry now we know he'll unleash The Void on New York City.

Looking at the footage released so far, it appears the team will encounter "Bob" in an abandoned military base before returning him to Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. From there, he'll likely suit up as the unhinged superhero in what was once Avengers Tower.

Talking to Empire (via @cosmic_marvel), Lewis Pullman shared an intriguing hint about Bob's status quo when Thunderbolts* begins. "He doesn’t really remember a lot of things," the actor teased. "He doesn't know how he got where he is."

The comic book version of Robert Reynolds has also suffered from memory issues, forgetting he was The Sentry until the New Avengers helped him remember his past.

We'd bet on the MCU's Bob having similar mental problems and even multiple personalities, with his darker half likely responsible for everyone in that facility being gone (aside from him and the Thunderbolts, of course).

Other quotes have been shared from the magazine's feature, including Sebastian Stan's thoughts on what leads to Bucky joining this ragtag team of "heroes."

"There is something about this group that feels inherently familiar," the Oscar nominee explained. "It’s interesting for him to be in a position where he could share some of the things he’s gone through."

Finally, Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier addressed the speculation surrounding Taskmaster and how she fits into the movie. Fans have noticed she only appears in what looks to be the first half of this story, leading to speculation the Black Widow character is killed when the team encounters The Sentry.

"I think we enjoy playing with that mystery," the filmmaker said, suggesting there's more to what we've seen than meets the eye.

You can rewatch the Thunderbolts* "Big Game" trailer below.

Not super. Not heroes. Not giving up.



Watch the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #Thunderbolts* only in theaters May 2. pic.twitter.com/yMub4oWU9B — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 9, 2025

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.