THUNDERBOLTS* Star Sebastian Stan Says He Fought Against Inclusion Of A Certain Scene: "This Is Silly"

THUNDERBOLTS* Star Sebastian Stan Says He Fought Against Inclusion Of A Certain Scene: &quot;This Is Silly&quot;

Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes has several memorable moments in Thunderbolts*, but the actor has now revealed that he wasn't too impressed with one particular scene...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 07, 2025 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Though Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* goes to some pretty dark places in its third act, the movie has its fair share of signature MCU humor (most of it lands, thankfully), but the inclusion of one comedic moment in particular did not sit well with Sebastian Stan - at least, not at first.

Yes, as you probably already guessed, it's the Vibranium arm in the dishwasher scene.

While speaking to EW, Stan explained that he just didn't find Bucky Barnes sticking his arm in the dishwasher after dripping mustard on it to be a particularly amusing sight gag.

"I immediately said to Jake, 'I don't understand why this is funny. You do not need this. This is silly,'" Stan tells the site. "But Jake was like, 'But maybe you could be eating something and then it can just go everywhere.' And I go, 'Really? That's what's going to [happen]?'"

As silly as it may seem, the sequence does appear to be getting laughs from cinema goers. "But I get it now," Stan adds. "I mean, it is funny, I have to admit." 

Stan isn't the only cast member to question a scene relating to their character, though for Wyatt Russell, it was more about a certain line of dialogue... which he didn't even realize John Walker said in the movie!

"Wait, what do I say?" Russell asked EW. "'On your left?' ... When do I say, 'On your left?' Oh, oh, oh, when I smashed the ... thingie."

Russell was referring to the scene with Walker smashing the panel with his shield and saying, "On your left!" as a nod to Captain America's (Chris Evans) line to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in Civil War.

"That was a line I didn't want to say," the actor admitted. "Jake felt like we needed something to say in ADR. That was an ADR-ed line. That is not connected at all. It was just something to fill a void."

Marvel is currently in the process of rebranding Thunderbolts* as "The New Avengers," with a number of posters and billboards released displaying the new team name. It is somewhat surprising that the studio has decided to reveal the new title this quickly, but the Avengers name carries a lot of weight, and there's a good chance this will drum up more interest.

Let us know what you made of Thunderbolts* The New Avengers by voting in the poll below, and be sure to elaborate in the comments section.

SuperSurvey

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Disney CEO Bob Iger Says THUNDERBOLTS* Is The First And Best Example Of Marvel Studios' New Movie Strategy
Related:

Disney CEO Bob Iger Says THUNDERBOLTS* Is The "First And Best Example" Of Marvel Studios' New Movie Strategy
Marvel Comics Retitles Upcoming NEW THUNDERBOLTS* Series NEW AVENGERS Following Movie's Release
Recommended For You:

Marvel Comics Retitles Upcoming NEW THUNDERBOLTS* Series NEW AVENGERS Following Movie's Release

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/7/2025, 12:01 PM
I haven’t seen it yet(plan on it) but that did seem a bit weird to have in the trailer/movie.
Fogs
Fogs - 5/7/2025, 12:23 PM
@FrankenDad - It's a minor scene. I like when they bring these mundane things, like when Wilson asked Steve and Natasha if superheroes had breakfast, when Steve kissed Sharon and the dudes were like "yaay", small things like that. Nothing too important in the narrative, that's for sure.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/7/2025, 12:17 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/7/2025, 12:26 PM
Honestly when I saw that moment in the trailers , I too felt it was a bit silly but given the tone of the film & context of the scene , I think it’s an amusing sight gag.

Also I caught the “On Your Left” thing in the film but given that it seems it was added afterwards , looks like it was unintentional easter egg on their part.
TK420
TK420 - 5/7/2025, 12:26 PM
Even the actors have realized this shit's gotten stupid. Way too much GD comedy...
Pampero
Pampero - 5/7/2025, 12:28 PM
And that’s exactly why he’s an actor and not a writer. I think everyone should know their place
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 5/7/2025, 12:32 PM
I liked it as did most of the theater.
Kadara
Kadara - 5/7/2025, 12:33 PM
I actually forgot about that (was it supposed to be funny?) as the rest of the movie was interesting on it's own. But like I said before, so glad they toned down on the unnecessary jokes ruining emotional moments.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder