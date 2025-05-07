THUNDERBOLTS* Star Sebastian Stan Says He Fought Against Inclusion Of A Certain Scene: "This Is Silly"

Though Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* goes to some pretty dark places in its third act, the movie has its fair share of signature MCU humor (most of it lands, thankfully), but the inclusion of one comedic moment in particular did not sit well with Sebastian Stan - at least, not at first.

Yes, as you probably already guessed, it's the Vibranium arm in the dishwasher scene.

While speaking to EW, Stan explained that he just didn't find Bucky Barnes sticking his arm in the dishwasher after dripping mustard on it to be a particularly amusing sight gag.

"I immediately said to Jake, 'I don't understand why this is funny. You do not need this. This is silly,'" Stan tells the site. "But Jake was like, 'But maybe you could be eating something and then it can just go everywhere.' And I go, 'Really? That's what's going to [happen]?'"

As silly as it may seem, the sequence does appear to be getting laughs from cinema goers. "But I get it now," Stan adds. "I mean, it is funny, I have to admit."

Stan isn't the only cast member to question a scene relating to their character, though for Wyatt Russell, it was more about a certain line of dialogue... which he didn't even realize John Walker said in the movie!

"Wait, what do I say?" Russell asked EW. "'On your left?' ... When do I say, 'On your left?' Oh, oh, oh, when I smashed the ... thingie."

Russell was referring to the scene with Walker smashing the panel with his shield and saying, "On your left!" as a nod to Captain America's (Chris Evans) line to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in Civil War.

"That was a line I didn't want to say," the actor admitted. "Jake felt like we needed something to say in ADR. That was an ADR-ed line. That is not connected at all. It was just something to fill a void."

Marvel is currently in the process of rebranding Thunderbolts* as "The New Avengers," with a number of posters and billboards released displaying the new team name. It is somewhat surprising that the studio has decided to reveal the new title this quickly, but the Avengers name carries a lot of weight, and there's a good chance this will drum up more interest.

