THUNDERBOLTS* Star Sebastian Stan Talks GREEN LANTERN Audition, Winter Soldier Regrets, And Possible DCU Role

Thunderbolts* star Sebastian Stan has revealed he auditioned for the role of Hal Jordan in Green Lantern and weighs in on a possible DCU role. He also reflects on playing the MCU's Winter Soldier...

By JoshWilding - Oct 17, 2024 10:10 AM EST
Sebastian Stan made his MCU debut in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger for what proved to be a memorable, but relatively minor, role as Bucky Barnes. 

The actor was given far more to do in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Bucky's story continued in Captain America: Civil War before he was put centre stage in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Despite being part of a story arc that's played out for upwards of a decade, Stan tells Josh Horowitz that he'd have liked to spend more time delving into Bucky's stint as a HYDRA assassin. 

"The whole Winter Soldier aspect of that character...I almost wish we'd have explored more of that," the actor explained. "There's that whole situation where he's having memory lapses and some of his old memories are coming back and he's short-circuiting. He wasn't as brainwashed to a machine if you look in the comic books."

"There's a Winter Soldier alter-ego who's never known he was someone else but was functional and every time they'd zap him, they'd desensitize him more and more. It's actually quite fascinating," Stan continued. "What would it have been like for him to wake up after that fall, missing the one arm, doesn't know where he is, and the whole process of him losing his emotions and becoming this thing. It would have been interesting to see."

He isn't wrong and, as great as Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, it did rush through the hero's time as a brainwashed assassin. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier touched on that, though the moment to revisit the iteration of Bucky Stan is talking about has arguably passed. 

Elsewhere in the interview, Stan reflected on his near-miss with DC before being cast in the MCU; alongside Ryan Reynolds, he was among those who auditioned for the role of Hal Jordan in 2011's Green Lantern

"Green Lantern was another one I screen-tested for. I remember getting there and it was, like, me, Justin Timberlake, Jared Leto, Ryan Reynolds, and maybe one other person," he revealed. "I'm looking at these guys going, 'I'm f***ed. There's no way this is happening for me.' You come close and it wouldn't happen, but in a way, looking back I'm almost glad it didn't."

"I don't know if I could have handled that level of attention like some of those guys," Stan said of a movie which would have likely ended his acting career had he landed the role (even Reynolds spent years attempting to bounce back). 

As for whether he'd consider a DC Studios role, Stan added, "I don't know if Batman's for me. Never say never, I don't know. There are so many characters. I told you, I always had a soft spot for The Riddler but that one's been done."

Would you like to see him make the leap to the DCU? Let us know in the comments section and check out the full interview below.

solskulldeath
solskulldeath - 10/17/2024, 10:07 AM
if he's in Green Lantern, he should become guy gardner!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/17/2024, 10:15 AM
He's brilliant in A Different Man. Such a good [frick]ing film too, worth the experience to see at the cinema if you can still catch it.

Can't wait for The Apprentice either. I didn't even know it was Sebastian Stan first time I saw the trailer.
Polaris
Polaris - 10/17/2024, 11:14 AM
@ObserverIO - He always picks interesting roles. Can't wait to wath both of those.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 10/17/2024, 10:21 AM
Can you imagine if Justin Timberlake landed the Green Lantern role
Forthas
Forthas - 10/17/2024, 10:21 AM
I don't know why but I see him as Harvey Dent! Did not realize he was Romanian!
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/17/2024, 10:23 AM
Bro couldn’t have landed a better superhero role. Bucky’s one of the GOATs
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 10/17/2024, 10:25 AM
"The whole Winter Soldier aspect of that character...I almost wish we'd have explored more of that ...." Character exploration wasn't in the cards during Phase 4/early 5. Let's see how they treat his character in Captain Falcon.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/17/2024, 11:05 AM
@GeneralZod - Thunderbolts

He ain’t in Cap 4
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/17/2024, 10:37 AM
That's the kind of stuff I wanna see in an anthology show like What If. That already touched on it, but I rather see a canon show set in the 70s or 80s (Tales to Astonish maybe?).

As for DC, he didn't really miss out. Think only Reynolds could've turned his carreer for the better by mocking it so much. Stan as Batman would be cool though. Think it fits.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 10/17/2024, 10:46 AM
I would absolutely welcome Stan to DC. Not sure there is one particular role i'd like for him but he's a talent and just seems like a good dude. Wish the MCU treated him better as Bucky
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 10/17/2024, 11:09 AM
Unless he does "die" in ThunderMastersofAvengersNewBolts* its unlikely he would go to DC.. Contracts!

