THUNDERBOLTS* Star Sebastian Stan Talks GREEN LANTERN Audition, Winter Soldier Regrets, And Possible DCU Role

Sebastian Stan made his MCU debut in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger for what proved to be a memorable, but relatively minor, role as Bucky Barnes.

The actor was given far more to do in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Bucky's story continued in Captain America: Civil War before he was put centre stage in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Despite being part of a story arc that's played out for upwards of a decade, Stan tells Josh Horowitz that he'd have liked to spend more time delving into Bucky's stint as a HYDRA assassin.

"The whole Winter Soldier aspect of that character...I almost wish we'd have explored more of that," the actor explained. "There's that whole situation where he's having memory lapses and some of his old memories are coming back and he's short-circuiting. He wasn't as brainwashed to a machine if you look in the comic books."

"There's a Winter Soldier alter-ego who's never known he was someone else but was functional and every time they'd zap him, they'd desensitize him more and more. It's actually quite fascinating," Stan continued. "What would it have been like for him to wake up after that fall, missing the one arm, doesn't know where he is, and the whole process of him losing his emotions and becoming this thing. It would have been interesting to see."

He isn't wrong and, as great as Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, it did rush through the hero's time as a brainwashed assassin. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier touched on that, though the moment to revisit the iteration of Bucky Stan is talking about has arguably passed.

Elsewhere in the interview, Stan reflected on his near-miss with DC before being cast in the MCU; alongside Ryan Reynolds, he was among those who auditioned for the role of Hal Jordan in 2011's Green Lantern.

"Green Lantern was another one I screen-tested for. I remember getting there and it was, like, me, Justin Timberlake, Jared Leto, Ryan Reynolds, and maybe one other person," he revealed. "I'm looking at these guys going, 'I'm f***ed. There's no way this is happening for me.' You come close and it wouldn't happen, but in a way, looking back I'm almost glad it didn't."

"I don't know if I could have handled that level of attention like some of those guys," Stan said of a movie which would have likely ended his acting career had he landed the role (even Reynolds spent years attempting to bounce back).

As for whether he'd consider a DC Studios role, Stan added, "I don't know if Batman's for me. Never say never, I don't know. There are so many characters. I told you, I always had a soft spot for The Riddler but that one's been done."

Would you like to see him make the leap to the DCU? Let us know in the comments section and check out the full interview below.