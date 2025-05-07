THUNDERBOLTS* Stars Sebastian Stan & Wyatt Russell Reveal A Fantastic Gag Cut From Post-Credits Scene

THUNDERBOLTS* Stars Sebastian Stan & Wyatt Russell Reveal A Fantastic Gag Cut From Post-Credits Scene

Thunderbolts* stars Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes) and Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent) have revealed that one of their favourite lines was cut from the movie's post-credits scene, and it as a fantastic joke...

News
By JoshWilding - May 07, 2025 05:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts* ends with one of the MCU's best (and longest) post-credits scenes. In that, we catch up with the New Avengers and watch as they're alerted to the imminent arrival of the Fantastic Four on Earth-616. 

On a monitor in the team's headquarters, an extradimensional ship enters the atmosphere and The Fantastic Four: First Steps theme plays as the team's "4" logo is revealed on the side. 

The scene ends with a shot of Yelena Belova's face, but Sebastian Stan and Wyatt Russell have revealed a humorous moment featuring Bucky Barnes and U.S. Agent debating the meaning of that number. 

Here's an excerpt from their conversation with Rotten Tomatoes (the full video can be watched below). 

Sebastian Stan: Since I haven't seen it yet, did our thing make it? The four?

Wyatt Russell: Honestly? No, it didn't.

Sebastian Stan: We had a very funny thing, I was looking at it as it comes in and go, 'What's the number for?'

Wyatt Russell: [Laughs] And I kinda had to be like, 'What's the number four?' And it turned into a Leslie Nielsen sketch.

Sebastian Stan: I'm sad it wasn't there.

Wyatt Russell: I'm very happy it wasn't there, [because] it would have made everybody want to murder my character immediately.

The Russo Brothers directed the stinger on the set of Avengers: Doomsday several weeks ago, though Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier was also present.

It looks like the New Avengers will be first to encounter Marvel's First Family, with Sam Wilson's Avengers© likely busy with another mission before both teams assemble to battle Doctor Doom. 

You can hear more from Stan and Russell in the player below. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

"Thunderbolts* redefines superhero storytelling to deliver a moving and powerful story that does for the 'Multiverse Saga' what The Avengers did for the 'Infinity Saga' in 2012," we said in our review. "These heroes have earned their place on a Wheaties box."

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters.

THUNDERBOLTS* Writer Doesn't Expect To See Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow In The MCU Again
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* Writer Doesn't Expect To See Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow In The MCU Again
THUNDERBOLTS* Writer Eric Pearson Reveals Scrapped Plans For Red Hulk, Man-Thing, And Goliath
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS* Writer Eric Pearson Reveals Scrapped Plans For Red Hulk, Man-Thing, And Goliath

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 5/7/2025, 5:42 AM
Honestly sounded fun, but I get why they preferred to just end on the number reveal.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/7/2025, 6:19 AM
Lol, that does sound funny…

However them focusing on the “4” symbol with Giacchino’s theme playing over and then ending on Yelena’s face gave it needed weight & importance imo so if they kept this banter then it would have undercut that thus i’m glad it wasn’t in the final version.
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 5/7/2025, 6:28 AM
Yeah, I'm definitely into that type of dialogue a bunch of the time.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder