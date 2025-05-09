THUNDERBOLTS* Still Reveals First Official Look At The Sentry; New BTS Costume Photos Revealed

THUNDERBOLTS* Still Reveals First Official Look At The Sentry; New BTS Costume Photos Revealed

An official behind-the-scenes image from the set of Thunderbolts* reveals our best look yet at Lewis Pullman's Sentry, while new photos highlight the costume department's impressive work on the movie.

News
By JoshWilding - May 09, 2025 06:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Many fans were disappointed when the news broke that Steven Yeun had to drop out of Thunderbolts*. The Invincible lead was eventually replaced by Emmy-nominated Lessons in Chemistry star Lewis Pullman, and to say he knocked it out of the park as The Sentry would be an understatement. 

Today, we have an official on-set photo of Pullman in full costume. Several behind-the-scenes shots have also been released, one of which highlights the Golden Guardian's impressive get-up. 

While some fans have criticised the many lines that have become the norm with MCU superhero suits, it's worth remembering that Valentina Allegra de Fontaine designed The Sentry's look by committee. That means those lines and the somewhat over-designed "S" could have been deliberate choices. 

With that in mind, it's likely that when Bob does eventually suit up again, he'll do so in a new costume. 

Talking to GQ, Pullman explained how his social work background shaped how he approached this role. "It felt very personal to depict it in an accurate and sensitive way that is also digestible to people all over the world," the actor explained.

"In some ways, I always had this naive dream about blending my social work experience with film, which has been kind of hard to do, but in a lot of ways this character and this film feel like the first time I’ve been able to weld those things together because this character deals with some stuff that I’ve dealt with."

"Once [director Jake Schreier] described the character, I was like, I can’t actually imagine myself being any other Marvel character," Pullman added. "The superhero whose weakness is his depression and trauma — I think there’s a lot to mine there."

Check out these new Thunderbolts* *The New Avengers photos in the Instagram posts below.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

"Thunderbolts* redefines superhero storytelling to deliver a moving and powerful story that does for the 'Multiverse Saga' what The Avengers did for the 'Infinity Saga' in 2012," we said in our review. "These heroes have earned their place on a Wheaties box."

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters.

LILO & STITCH's Experiment 626 Has Trashed *THE NEW AVENGERS Billboard In Los Angeles
Related:

LILO & STITCH's Experiment 626 Has Trashed *THE NEW AVENGERS Billboard In Los Angeles
THUNDERBOLTS* Writer Reveals Deleted Scene Tying Up A Big Loose End From HAWKEYE TV Series
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS* Writer Reveals Deleted Scene Tying Up A Big Loose End From HAWKEYE TV Series

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/9/2025, 6:58 AM
Suit is ok, the lines are a bit much and I feel his neck line comes down too far making his chest look a bit small / short.

The colours and the belt look great though. I feel they pulled off the yellow better than wolverines suit in D&W 👀
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/9/2025, 6:59 AM
Pullman looks real good in the suit as does the outfit itself imo!!.

The Taskmaster suit looks real good too , kinda reminds me of the UDON one…

User Comment Image

It’s just unfortunate they wasted the money to make that for someone who’s barely in 5 mins of the film if that but I digress.

Anyway , seems like the crew had a lot of fun making this movie which is great!!.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/9/2025, 7:09 AM
2020s era costume checklist:

Honeycomb texture? ✔️

Collar? ✔️

Lines all over? ✔️

Yep...it's of the era.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/9/2025, 7:10 AM
At least they're less afraid of colors on suits than they were, so it's not unappreciated.;)
RaddRider
RaddRider - 5/9/2025, 7:16 AM
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/9/2025, 7:42 AM
Suit could be better but the guy filling it is more Jimmy Olsen than Superman and as such he doesn't look all that much like The Sentry. They did the same thing with Adam Warlock, casting a Jimmy Olsen instead of a Superman. You know David Corenswet almost got the part? That would have been so much better.

They didn't bother with the meta premise of The Sentry from the comic books (much like they discarded the premise of the Thunderbolts) and his meth addiction was mentioned but as a throwaway joke.

It was a cheap copout for the little girl and everyone else to just come back to life again.
In the comics, every good action of The Sentry's is balanced by an equally bad action of The Void's. That's a really good reason for him not wanting to be The Sentry. But in the film his reasons seem like posturing, because there's no real stakes with this Sentry if the worst things The Void can do can just be undone by a group hug.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder