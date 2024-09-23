THUNDERBOLTS* Trailer May Finally Solve The Yearslong Mystery About Avengers Tower's New Owner - SPOILERS

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, we learned that Tony Stark had decided to sell Avengers Tower. For years, speculation has run rampant about who purchased the landmark, with everyone from The Kingpin to a Kang the Conquerer Variant and even the Fantastic Four among the many rumoured possibilities.

None of those panned out and Marvel Studios has avoided giving us any answers. Oddly, the building hasn't even been shown in shots of the Big Apple, likely to avoid giving anything away.

Kevin Feige confirmed that answers are coming while promoting Deadpool & Wolverine and today's Thunderbolts* trailer may have solved this yearslong mystery once and for all.

As you can see below, when the team arrives to confront Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, it looks like the scene is playing out in what used to be Avengers Tower. Val is standing by a bar that's almost certainly the same one we saw Tony Stark use during his confrontation with Loki in 2012's The Avengers.

There are some minor changes but the similarities are too striking to ignore and can't be a coincidence. If it's true that Thunderbolts*' asterisk refers to "New Avengers" or "Dark Avengers," then why wouldn't Val base both them and herself in the real team's former home? The windows and New York skyline are another dead giveaway.

In the comic books, Norman Osborn reveals his Dark Avengers to the world and, while this movie's leads aren't full-blown villains, we'd be shocked if Thunderbolts* doesn't end in a similar way.

It's previously been rumoured that Ironheart was going to reveal that Mephisto now owns the building due to what sounds like an unexpected interest in technology. Val could be in cahoots with him but we'd lean towards the claim being incorrect.

Do you think the Thunderbolts* trailer has finally revealed the new owner of Avengers Tower?

Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

Confirmed cast members for Thunderbolts* include Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Geraldine Viswanathan replaced Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role now believed to be Songbird, while Lewis Pullman has taken over as The Sentry following Steve Yeun's unexpected departure from the movie. Both he and Edebiri are said to have left due to scheduling issues.

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.