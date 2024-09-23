THUNDERBOLTS* Trailer May Finally Solve The Yearslong Mystery About Avengers Tower's New Owner - SPOILERS

THUNDERBOLTS* Trailer May Finally Solve The Yearslong Mystery About Avengers Tower's New Owner - SPOILERS

In today's new Thunderbolts* trailer, we get what looks to be a long-overdue answer about who owns Avengers Tower following its sale way back in 2016's Spider-Man: Homecoming. Find more details here...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 23, 2024 02:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, we learned that Tony Stark had decided to sell Avengers Tower. For years, speculation has run rampant about who purchased the landmark, with everyone from The Kingpin to a Kang the Conquerer Variant and even the Fantastic Four among the many rumoured possibilities. 

None of those panned out and Marvel Studios has avoided giving us any answers. Oddly, the building hasn't even been shown in shots of the Big Apple, likely to avoid giving anything away. 

Kevin Feige confirmed that answers are coming while promoting Deadpool & Wolverine and today's Thunderbolts* trailer may have solved this yearslong mystery once and for all. 

As you can see below, when the team arrives to confront Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, it looks like the scene is playing out in what used to be Avengers Tower. Val is standing by a bar that's almost certainly the same one we saw Tony Stark use during his confrontation with Loki in 2012's The Avengers

There are some minor changes but the similarities are too striking to ignore and can't be a coincidence. If it's true that Thunderbolts*' asterisk refers to "New Avengers" or "Dark Avengers," then why wouldn't Val base both them and herself in the real team's former home? The windows and New York skyline are another dead giveaway.

In the comic books, Norman Osborn reveals his Dark Avengers to the world and, while this movie's leads aren't full-blown villains, we'd be shocked if Thunderbolts* doesn't end in a similar way.

It's previously been rumoured that Ironheart was going to reveal that Mephisto now owns the building due to what sounds like an unexpected interest in technology. Val could be in cahoots with him but we'd lean towards the claim being incorrect. 

Do you think the Thunderbolts* trailer has finally revealed the new owner of Avengers Tower?

GYKs-Xu0bk-AAOYzg
Marvel-Studios-Thunderbolts-Teaser-Trailer-Only-In-Theaters-May-2025-2-53-screenshot-copy

Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

Confirmed cast members for Thunderbolts* include Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Geraldine Viswanathan replaced Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role now believed to be Songbird, while Lewis Pullman has taken over as The Sentry following Steve Yeun's unexpected departure from the movie. Both he and Edebiri are said to have left due to scheduling issues.

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS* Trailer Breakdown: 7 Biggest Reveals And Possible Spoilers In The Action-Packed Teaser
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* Trailer Breakdown: 7 Biggest Reveals And Possible Spoilers In The Action-Packed Teaser
New THUNDERBOLTS* Stills Released As Scarlett Johansson's Unexpected Connection To Movie Is Revealed
Recommended For You:

New THUNDERBOLTS* Stills Released As Scarlett Johansson's Unexpected Connection To Movie Is Revealed
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Vigor
Vigor - 9/23/2024, 2:11 PM
That'd be wild if val was under the influence of Mephisto

Kind of like a Sauron and Celebrimbor situation
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/23/2024, 2:18 PM
@Vigor - I see someone’s watching Rings of Power (that story has been so good!!).

That would be an interesting dynamic if true.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/23/2024, 2:32 PM
@Vigor -

Bobby Brown & Whitney Houston

Negaduck
Negaduck - 9/23/2024, 2:11 PM
I’m not sure why anyone cares about the “tower “ but it looks like it
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/23/2024, 2:13 PM
I sure AF hope not. I'm actually hoping it's Fisk as it would be right in line with his ego if he ever became Mayor of NY like the comics. Would be so badass to see Spider-Man, Daredevil and Punisher storming the old Avengers building to take down Fisk.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/23/2024, 2:45 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - No one, and I mean absolutely NO ONE at MARVEL is that smart or bold at the moment.

We'll see what happens once AGag flops, but I'm not expecting much until I see the F4 -> Secret Wars trailer.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/23/2024, 2:52 PM
@KennKathleen - Yeah, which is unfortunate. I mean since we don't have Iron Patriot Osborn running the show like Siege in the comics, it would be a great substitute just to have Spider-Man have a big hand in taking down the Kingpin with the army of criminals in his employ as a substitute.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/23/2024, 2:16 PM
Always liked the tower better than “the compound”.
gtabreaker
gtabreaker - 9/23/2024, 2:16 PM
I am the owner of this shit.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 9/23/2024, 2:18 PM
I don't think the second pic is working.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/23/2024, 2:21 PM
Ooh sorry that is the wrong answer. The Baxter Building was the answer we were looking for, but we would have accepted Fisk Tower or Oscorp.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/23/2024, 2:25 PM
I honestly don’t think even Marvel knew who Avengers Tower was sold too but now has a found a way to work that in imo which I’m cool with…

Them supposedly being in the old Avengers tower makes me even more certain that the title will change to “New Avengers” by the end with them becoming a more government backed team and maybe even being revealed to the public.

Hell , some might not even make it to the end and we could get additions such as the Sentry or even Val’s assistant “Mel” (rumored to be Melissa Gold/Songbird).

User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/23/2024, 3:08 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Songbird potentially being in this is pretty cool. Hope this turns into the Dark Avengers though, maybe even with Osborn as Iron Patriot as it's new leader.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/23/2024, 3:14 PM
@bkmeijer1 - I still would rather be New Avengers then Dark (it just sounds kinda corny out loud imo)

I don’t see Osborn showing up , atleast not until we get him in a Spider Man movie first
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 9/23/2024, 2:36 PM
Val as the new owner would be the most boring reveal after the years of speculation. Here’s hoping they do something interesting with it.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/23/2024, 2:47 PM
Val is not interesting at all and making her boring ass more central to the story doesn’t seem like a good idea.
Fogs
Fogs - 9/23/2024, 2:56 PM
@mountainman - Exactly. Wonder who does give af about her. She's no after credits material.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 9/23/2024, 3:24 PM
@mountainman - bingo. shes the anti nick fury or just like waller, yet, shes boring AF and idk why... can't quite figure it out. the less of her, the better. just like fury. he's great in small roles but then gets his own show and it's dogshit
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/23/2024, 3:34 PM
@Fogs - I do
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/23/2024, 2:51 PM
I heard they were putting a Dan Flashes in there.
marveldc4life
marveldc4life - 9/23/2024, 2:53 PM
I think it would be cool since Ross is trying to ask Sam to form the Avengers again in Cap brave new world that at the end of Thunderbolts he flies in to lead the new government sponsored Avengers since they need a Captain America to lead the new team. Then Red Guardian jokes about “That’s not Mr. Rogers”
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/23/2024, 3:02 PM
@marveldc4life - that could be interesting if we have Ross and Sam agree by the end of Brave New World
marveldc4life
marveldc4life - 9/23/2024, 3:06 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I feel like if anything it will be Bucky who asks Sam to lead the new recruits since they need guidance. I’m down for anything though as long as Marvel continues to bounce back after Deadpool and Wolverine. I miss the days after the first Iron Man where I got the excitement and chills every time Marvel Studios came across the screen with the epic music before every movie! I remember watching Captain America Civil War in disbelief of how many characters were in that film and it was an absolute blast
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/23/2024, 3:17 PM
@marveldc4life - I found enjoyment to varying degrees in all the post EG projects personally but yeah

Everything ebbs and flows , it has its high & lows so this has been sort of a low period for them and now hopefully we are in the rise again
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/23/2024, 2:54 PM
I mean, it very well could be, but the interior is entirely different, so some of those comparisons to the scene from The Avengers are really moot.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder