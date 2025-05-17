THUNDERBOLTS* Will Be Dethroned By FINAL DESTINATION BLOODLINES At The U.S. Box Office This Weekend

Thunderbolts* *The New Avengers was #1 for two weeks at the North American box office, but will be knocked from the top spot this weekend by Final Destination Bloodlines.

The horror franchise's long-awaited return—which has been awarded 92% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and a B+ CinemaScore by moviegoers—was always expected to win the weekend. After $5.5 million in previews on Thursday and a $20 million Friday, Deadline expects it to gross $43 million by close of business on Sunday.

This will be the best opening ever for a Final Destination movie, and while Sinners topped Thunderbolts* on Thursday, the Marvel Studios movie is eyeing second place and $16 million during its third weekend in theaters. That's a -50% drop, meaning the MCU movie is holding up well.

*The New Avengers branding has likely helped, and it should reach $154.8 million by Sunday, placing it 14% ahead of Eternals at the same point during its run.

Thunderbolts* was directed by Jake Schreier, who was once college roommates with Jon Watts, the Spider-Man: No Way Home director who has a "Story by" credit on Final Destination Bloodlines. What a weekend it's shaping up to be for the longtime friends.

Ryan Coogler's horror movie will be nipping at its heels with $15 million, with A Minecraft Movie in fourth place ($5.6 million) and Hurry Up Tomorrow rounding out the top five with an estimated $3.3 million - $4.7 million.

In other Thunderbolts* news, Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park has shared some updated concept art for the movie based on the piece we saw when the movie was announced.

You can see that, a new featurette, TV spot, and poster for Thunderbolts* below.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

"Thunderbolts* redefines superhero storytelling to deliver a moving and powerful story that does for the 'Multiverse Saga' what The Avengers did for the 'Infinity Saga' in 2012," we said in our review. "These heroes have earned their place on a Wheaties box."

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters.