THUNDERBOLTS* Will Be Dethroned By FINAL DESTINATION BLOODLINES At The U.S. Box Office This Weekend

Thunderbolts*, a.k.a. *The New Avengers, will be knocked from the top spot at the North American box office this weekend by Final Destination Bloodlines, but can the MCU movie slow Sinners' momentum?

News
By JoshWilding - May 17, 2025 09:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts* *The New Avengers was #1 for two weeks at the North American box office, but will be knocked from the top spot this weekend by Final Destination Bloodlines

The horror franchise's long-awaited return—which has been awarded 92% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and a B+ CinemaScore by moviegoers—was always expected to win the weekend. After $5.5 million in previews on Thursday and a $20 million Friday, Deadline expects it to gross $43 million by close of business on Sunday.

This will be the best opening ever for a Final Destination movie, and while Sinners topped Thunderbolts* on Thursday, the Marvel Studios movie is eyeing second place and $16 million during its third weekend in theaters. That's a -50% drop, meaning the MCU movie is holding up well.

*The New Avengers branding has likely helped, and it should reach $154.8 million by Sunday, placing it 14% ahead of Eternals at the same point during its run. 

Thunderbolts* was directed by Jake Schreier, who was once college roommates with Jon Watts, the Spider-Man: No Way Home director who has a "Story by" credit on Final Destination Bloodlines. What a weekend it's shaping up to be for the longtime friends. 

Ryan Coogler's horror movie will be nipping at its heels with $15 million, with A Minecraft Movie in fourth place ($5.6 million) and Hurry Up Tomorrow rounding out the top five with an estimated $3.3 million - $4.7 million.

In other Thunderbolts* news, Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park has shared some updated concept art for the movie based on the piece we saw when the movie was announced.

You can see that, a new featurette, TV spot, and poster for Thunderbolts* below. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

"Thunderbolts* redefines superhero storytelling to deliver a moving and powerful story that does for the 'Multiverse Saga' what The Avengers did for the 'Infinity Saga' in 2012," we said in our review. "These heroes have earned their place on a Wheaties box."

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters.

RockReigns
RockReigns - 5/17/2025, 9:28 AM
Oof.

Looks like WB will be kicking Marvel’s ass all year.

Superman sits at 22 MILLION views after 2.5 days, and Fantastic Four remains at 19 MILLION views after 30 days.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/17/2025, 9:35 AM
@RockReigns - Your comparing Superman third Trailer to Fantastic Four first Trailer.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/17/2025, 9:46 AM
@RockReigns - Meanwhile Marvel Studios is on Avengers Six and Seven. While WB/DC is on Justice League ONE with NO Plans to make another.

User Comment Image
RockReigns
RockReigns - 5/17/2025, 9:52 AM
@AllsGood - which makes it even worse for F4, right?

However, Fantastic Four has had two trailers. Same with Superman.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/17/2025, 10:02 AM
@AllsGood - actually to be correct, Superman has only had one trailer.

The other stuff that was released weren't trailers.

Either way, Superman wins and The Fantastic Flop loses and flops hard.

Nolanite out
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/17/2025, 10:13 AM
@RockReigns - REALLY! Comparing Trailer 3 to Trailer 1 is Fair? Let's talk after the Fantastic Four third trailer is released.

When is that Justice League two movie coming?

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/17/2025, 10:21 AM
@Nolanite - Superman Trailers and Sneek Peek. DoubleD Out :)

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/17/2025, 10:25 AM
Ladies and gentlemen.

Disney and Warner Bros. are both infested by woke Marxist liberals.

Thunderbolts* and Superman are both filled with woke social engineering.

We should all boycott both movies and their movie series.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 5/17/2025, 10:35 AM
@RockReigns - to be fair, like thirty of those Superman views was just my kids watching it over and over…
Rpendo
Rpendo - 5/17/2025, 10:36 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Quiet, virgin.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/17/2025, 10:36 AM
@Nolanite - Here Superman Trailer 1

DoubleD Out :)
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/17/2025, 11:16 AM
@RockReigns - trailers may be doing well results box office really counts true test to come
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/17/2025, 11:28 AM
@Rpendo - Not Virgin he is an Inbred.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 5/17/2025, 11:45 AM
@AllsGood - are you counting the behind the scenes thing as a trailer?

If you wanna compare, the first Superman teaser has 58 million views, F4 teaser 30 million. Granted the superman teaser came out two months earlier, but even if you break it down by month the superman teaser is still more.

The trailer that came out the other day is the second official trailer. Just like f4s second trailer was a month ago.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/17/2025, 12:11 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - NOW verses what Marvel Studios released for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Superman 3 Trailers and 5 Minute Sneak Peak.

Fantastic Four 2 Trailers.


AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/17/2025, 12:26 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - I POSTED all 3 of the Superman Trailers and the 5 Minute Sneak Peek for you to view.

Do they look like behind the scenes to you?
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 5/17/2025, 1:19 PM
@AllsGood - bro! Are you seriously going to pass off an AI screen culture trailer as an official trailer? Come on. You can't be that ignorant.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/17/2025, 9:32 AM
I saw Final Destination Bloodlines Opening Night Death Comes Knocking and Death Count is High and Brutal. The opening and ending of Final Destination Bloodlines were Insane. 5 Stats / 5 Stars for me. Will see a Second Time.

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/17/2025, 9:37 AM
@AllsGood - 5 STARS / 5 STARS
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/17/2025, 10:16 AM
@AllsGood -

Let's All Write Sentences Like They're Headlines.

Do You Do This With Your Job Too?

Did You Do This In School?

The New Final Destination Is Too Woke.

It Is At Best a 3/5.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/17/2025, 10:28 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - U.S. deported more than 3M people during Obama presidency — most without chance to plead case in court.

The total number of repatriations over the Biden administration so far stands at approximately 4.7 million, much higher than both Trump and Barack Obama’s presidencies

ICE and Deportations aren't just for Trump and Republicans. Wakeup from your coma.
Blergh
Blergh - 5/17/2025, 11:57 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - "The New Final Destination Is Too Woke."

At this point I'm convinced you're an AI programmed to call every new release woke unless it's made by Angel Studios or Millenium Media.

RockReigns
RockReigns - 5/17/2025, 9:32 AM
*The New Avengers branding has likely helped, and it should reach $154.8 million by Sunday, placing it 14% ahead of Eternals at the same point during its run.


Eternals a huge flop so it’s not good to compare Thunderbolts* with that crap. It’s also going to fall behind Brave New World which isn’t exact IYO good.

I did say earlier in the year that Thunderbolts* would flop.

Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/17/2025, 11:42 AM
@RockReigns -
It'll be a trilogy of Marvel flops with Fantastic Four... then they'll be going into Avengers Doomsday with over half the cast being from films the audience hasn't watched that flopped at the box office.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/17/2025, 9:40 AM

I liked this movie, but it's certainly not the blockbuster we wanted and the MCU needed.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/17/2025, 9:43 AM
Saw it last night. Better than I expected.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/17/2025, 10:06 AM
It’s unfortunate Thunderbolts can’t be no 1 for one more week but Final Destination usurping it isn’t a big surprise considering it’s still a popular franchise and this installment has been well received so far so congrats to its cast & crew…

However the former apparently heading towards a 50% drop in its third weekend is really good so hopefully that happens if not lower because it’s a solid film and serves to be successful imo!!.

User Comment Image
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 5/17/2025, 10:15 AM
The first MCU movie in years I truly enjoyed bombs at the box office. Great.

This movie and Love and Thunder should've swapped their box office, because this will only send another bad message to the execs: that audiences want cameos and fun, not drama.

Yeesh.
ZaphodDent42
ZaphodDent42 - 5/17/2025, 11:29 AM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS - the general public do want fun and cameos though, it's what sells.
Blergh
Blergh - 5/17/2025, 11:58 AM
@ZaphodDent42 - the real challenge is to marry them properly
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/17/2025, 10:18 AM
Has Thunderbolts* made a profit?
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/17/2025, 11:37 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - not much I think.

Surely won't be making more than Captain Falcon did.

Don't even feel bad for this movie. Marvel clearly hasn't learned from their mistakes and I hope they keep drowning in their own failures.

Next one up is The Fantastic Flop which will be knocked unconscious by Superman.

Nolanite out
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/17/2025, 11:45 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea -
No, it has not made a profit.

Thunderbolts worldwide box office as of Friday was $286,677,485. Disney claim the budget is $180m. Break-even is roughly 2.5x the budget, putting it at a break-even of $450m.

Most likely situation is that Thunderbolts is a flop. Still fully expecting Fantastic Four to be a flop also. Year of Marvel flops.
Blergh
Blergh - 5/17/2025, 12:07 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Nope and it looks unlikely that it will.

Budget: 180M (reported)
current Box Office: 282M (178M to go till breakeven point)
x2+100 rule applied breakeven point: 460M

Brave New World limped to 415M over four months in rotation (14.02.2025 - 15.05.2025) so there's a decent chance the movie could make it there but if Disney's smart they'll cash in on the hype with home media releases in August.

Truly a shame, the movie was great but I think this proves that Marvel's trust with audiences has been squandered as far as lesser known characters go. Marvel has entered the phase where they need to shove out nostalgia-bait and higher paid actors. This is the final stage for them.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 5/17/2025, 10:18 AM
Really enjoyed Thunderbolts and it's a bummer that it isn't doing well.

I do think (as another user has stated) it would have done better if released before BMW but of course things would have had to be adjusted.

That said, it seems like a lot of good stuff is coming out so that's a big win for the audience
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/17/2025, 11:19 AM
That final Tony Todd scene is so so good
ZaphodDent42
ZaphodDent42 - 5/17/2025, 11:28 AM
Simply can't understand the obsession with how much money a film makes, it's a good movie and that's all that matters! Why do people care so much about rich tw@s getting richer????
supermanrex
supermanrex - 5/17/2025, 11:50 AM
thunderbolts has not bombed you clowns
Huskers
Huskers - 5/17/2025, 12:30 PM
That would make 2 misses in a row for Marvel. Will FF make it a 3rd?

Admittedly, FF looks kind of underwhelming and hokey when compared to the recent Superman trailer and the positive buzz it’s generated. I haven’t seen anyone exclaiming the finally got the FF right. Could be a tough year for Marvel.

And I don’t think what we’ve seen of Doomsday thus far is helping either. Gimmick casting of RDJ as Doom, throwing in a bunch of B and C list characters as the Avengers, and dragging out the ancient Fox Men when fans are clamoring for comic accurate MCU versions.

