INVINCIBLE: It Sounds Like The Wait For Season 3 Will Be Far Shorter Than The One For Season 2

The wait between the first and second seasons of Invincible was agonising for fans of the Prime Video series, but star Ross Marquand has shared his belief that season 3 will get here quite a bit quicker.

By JoshWilding - Jun 18, 2024 02:06 PM EST
Source: Toonado.com

There was a significant gap between the first and second seasons of Prime Video's Invincible, with the show originally launching on March 25, 2021 and not returning until November 3, 2023. 

Even then, the series was criticised for splitting season 2 in half, with the first batch of episodes ending in November and not returning until March 2024. Now, though, one of the show's lead stars has shared their belief that the wait for season 3 will be quite a bit shorter. 

Talking at Galaxy Con, What If...? and Avengers: Endgame star Ross Marquand, who voices The Immortal, Aquarus, Rudy Connors, and various others, shared what he knows about Invincible's future. 

"Invincible Season 3, we're almost wrapped on that," the actor teased (via Toonado.com). "I don't want to speak because Robert would be like, 'Don't tell people anything because we don't know.' But I have a feeling it's probably going to be early next year."

Amazon Studios announced it had renewed Invincible for a second and third season shortly before the series first launched. However, there's been no official word on plans for fourth and fifth seasons, despite the show's popularity. 

"I’m extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they’ve put behind Invincible," Kirkman said when the news broke. "The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory [Walker] and I grew up reading and loving, and it’s been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series. We’re beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons."

As for what to expect in season 3, he recently teased, "I don’t want to reveal exactly what we’re doing. There’s a lot of great stuff with Cecil Stedman. We get to see a little bit of his backstory and get to know a little bit more about him as a person."

"Omni-Man was very present in Season 2 and he’s a really big part of the show, but I worried a little bit coming out of Season 1 that people were like, 'Oh, I love that Omni-Man guy. I want to see more Omni-Man.' So we took a little bit of a pause on Omni-Man for Season 2. He’s gonna be in Season 3 a little more."

"The relationship between Mark and Eve is evolving in some really exciting way. It was very important to us in Season 2 to show that this is the Mark Grayson-Invincible show; it’s not the Omni-Man show."

From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an hour-long, adult animated superhero show that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age - except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons).

However, as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

@galaxycon invincible season 3 in 2025?? yessss #invincible #omniman #galaxycon #amazon ♬ original sound - GalaxyCon
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/18/2024, 2:07 PM
Whetever just bring back Ezra Miller..season 2 was kinda sucky because of his recast
Kadara
Kadara - 6/18/2024, 2:31 PM
@Malatrova15 - It's they.
Evansly
Evansly - 6/18/2024, 2:10 PM
Thank goodness. I still need to rewarch season 2 in one go as I felt the break did the show a disservice but overall I loved the season and am so excited for Conquest
mountainman
mountainman - 6/18/2024, 2:14 PM
@Evansly - The break sucked, but I also think Angstrom Levi should have featured more between the premier and finale., even if it was just little scenes here and there. The final conflict would have landed more if he would have been a more regular threat.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 6/18/2024, 2:25 PM
@mountainman - Excellent points by both of you. It was still avery entertaining season. I love this show!
Evansly
Evansly - 6/18/2024, 2:32 PM
@mountainman - That is my expectation as well since there was a lot going on in the middle but hopefully it'll feel a bit better in one go.

Based on what I know about the comics, it seems like things really ramp up from here
Evansly
Evansly - 6/18/2024, 2:37 PM
@Shivermetimbers - It is easily one of my favorites. I was actually really surprised when X-Men 97 passed it in quality. Both are fantastic
mountainman
mountainman - 6/18/2024, 2:54 PM
@Evansly - I’ve seen some spoilers of things that happen later in the comic run and it sounds like there are multiple huge arcs coming soon.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 6/18/2024, 3:16 PM
@Evansly - I havent watched Xmen yet, only partial of the first episode and I wasnt hooked right away. I am pretty shocked to hear that you thought it was better than Invincible. That is pretty high praise. I guess I will need to prioritize watching it.
Evansly
Evansly - 6/18/2024, 3:19 PM
@Shivermetimbers - I definitely recommend jumping back into it. I grew up watching the original series every Saturday morning so I have no doubt there is significant nostalgia at play. That said I absolutely loved how they aged it up and the fight scenes are great
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 6/18/2024, 3:27 PM
@Evansly - So did I, thats why I expected to get hooked in right away. I would look forward to saturday mornings just for this show. Hearing the theme again was definitely cool.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/18/2024, 2:10 PM
That would be great, waiting over 2 years for a new season is rough.
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/18/2024, 2:25 PM
I don't think I have finished season 2.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/18/2024, 2:29 PM
They just just renew it all the way to season 5, keep the production moving and drop one every year until it wraps up. We know Amazon got the money so why not.

narrow290
narrow290 - 6/18/2024, 2:40 PM
Yes! lets gooo! best show imo even above the Boys!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/18/2024, 2:53 PM

I am going to give season one episode one a shot and see if it grabs me.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 6/18/2024, 3:32 PM
@DocSpock - As a heads up I will say - the first episode is not a particularly good indicator of what the show is like. It feels very generic and ‘been there, done that’. It’s only from the post credits scene of Ep1 onwards where it becomes clear what the show is, so if you watch Ep1 and feel yourself slipping off it, I would say give the whole episode the watch before you turn it off 😊
BlackSpiderman
BlackSpiderman - 6/18/2024, 2:54 PM
This trend of splitting seasons is horse kaka, its happening more and more with serval series now. Just release the whole thing at once at the time you would release the second half. I don't understand what the point of the split is. Can anyone explain this?
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 6/18/2024, 3:10 PM
I hope so. The wait and the break was too long in the last season.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 6/18/2024, 3:14 PM
I want machine head to come back
S8R8M
S8R8M - 6/18/2024, 3:37 PM
Exciting! I love this show.

