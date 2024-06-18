INVINCIBLE: It Sounds Like The Wait For Season 3 Will Be Far Shorter Than The One For Season 2

There was a significant gap between the first and second seasons of Prime Video's Invincible, with the show originally launching on March 25, 2021 and not returning until November 3, 2023.

Even then, the series was criticised for splitting season 2 in half, with the first batch of episodes ending in November and not returning until March 2024. Now, though, one of the show's lead stars has shared their belief that the wait for season 3 will be quite a bit shorter.

Talking at Galaxy Con, What If...? and Avengers: Endgame star Ross Marquand, who voices The Immortal, Aquarus, Rudy Connors, and various others, shared what he knows about Invincible's future.

"Invincible Season 3, we're almost wrapped on that," the actor teased (via Toonado.com). "I don't want to speak because Robert would be like, 'Don't tell people anything because we don't know.' But I have a feeling it's probably going to be early next year."

Amazon Studios announced it had renewed Invincible for a second and third season shortly before the series first launched. However, there's been no official word on plans for fourth and fifth seasons, despite the show's popularity.

"I’m extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they’ve put behind Invincible," Kirkman said when the news broke. "The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory [Walker] and I grew up reading and loving, and it’s been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series. We’re beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons."

As for what to expect in season 3, he recently teased, "I don’t want to reveal exactly what we’re doing. There’s a lot of great stuff with Cecil Stedman. We get to see a little bit of his backstory and get to know a little bit more about him as a person."

"Omni-Man was very present in Season 2 and he’s a really big part of the show, but I worried a little bit coming out of Season 1 that people were like, 'Oh, I love that Omni-Man guy. I want to see more Omni-Man.' So we took a little bit of a pause on Omni-Man for Season 2. He’s gonna be in Season 3 a little more."

"The relationship between Mark and Eve is evolving in some really exciting way. It was very important to us in Season 2 to show that this is the Mark Grayson-Invincible show; it’s not the Omni-Man show."

From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an hour-long, adult animated superhero show that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age - except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons).

However, as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.