INVINCIBLE: Second Half Of Season 2 Will Arrive On Prime Video In Time For Comic Book's 21st Anniversary

When Invincible returned for its second season last year, it was with four episodes released weekly. That was in stark contrast to the first season which saw three instalments debut on the same day and the following five hitting Prime Video in the weeks which followed.

We've all been eagerly waiting on news of the next half of season 2 and it's been confirmed (via Toonado.com) that the show will finally return to the streaming platform on March 14, the 21st anniversary of the Robert Kirkman-penned comic book which inspired the hit animated series.

New instalments will then follow weekly, meaning the eight-episode second season will conclude on April 4.

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age - except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet.

Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear - that he might become his father without even knowing it.

The show stars Steven Yeun (Mark Grayson/Invincible), J.K. Simmons (Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man), Sandra Oh (Debbie Grayson), Zazie Beetz (Amber Bennett), Grey DeLisle (Shrinking Rae), Chris Diamantopoulos (Doc Seismic), Walton Goggins (Cecil Stedman) Gillian Jacobs (Atom Eve), Jason Mantzoukas (Rex Splode), Ross Marquand (Immortal), Khary Payton (Black Samson), Zachary Quinto (Rudy Connors), Andrew Rannells (William Clockwell), Kevin Michael Richardson (Mauler Twins), and Seth Rogen (Allen the Alien).

Last year, Kirkman revealed how the response to Invincible season 1 changed the approach to this next batch of episodes (which have been a long time coming seeing as the series originally premiered in 2021).

"I think it made me willing to push things further. One of the secret sauces of 'Invincible' is that we embrace everything about superhero comics," he explained. "There’s a distillation that happens with the MCU, where they shave the edges off to make everything as real world as possible. Like, you’re never going to see Robert Downey Jr. having a conversation with a fish person in the MCU."

"To me, the tradition of comic books is, you know, there was an issue of “Superman” where he had to marry a mermaid. I like the weird stuff, and people seem to respond to that."

You can watch a teaser for Invincible season 2 below ahead of the show's return on March 14.