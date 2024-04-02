INVINCIBLE Unleashes His Rage In Preview Clip From This Week's Season 2 Finale

The season 2, part 2 finale of Invincible is set to stream on Prime Video later this week, and in this brief preview clip, we see Mark Grayson unleash the full extent of his rage and power...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 02, 2024 06:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Invincible
Source: Via Toonado.com

The season 2, part 2 finale of Invincible, "I Thought You Were Stronger," arrives on Prime Video on April 4, and the streamer has shared a brief clip teasing what promises to be an intense, brutal showdown between Mark Grayson and the villainous Angstrom Levy.

Towards the end of last week's episode, an already distraught (having just broke up with his girlfriend Amber) Invincible received a phone call from a vengeance-seeking Levy, who had taken Mark's mother and half-brother captive.

In this promo, we see the young hero appear to give in to his rage and prepare to unleash the full extent of his power on the villain.

You'll have to tune in on Thursday to find out what happens next (if you've read the comic, you'll already have a pretty good idea), but creator Robert Kirkman promised that fans can expect the most "insane" episode of the series yet during an interview with Collider last year.

"We're getting to the bigger stuff. Cory [Walker], Ryan [Ottley] and I were working on the comic for 16 years, and we really tried to maintain a sense of escalation through the 144-issue run. And that's one of the things that we really painstakingly paid attention to. When I'm working with Dan Duncan, and everybody on the show, making sure that sense of escalation is present, and we're able to add different things, and make the show denser and trim some of the fat that we had off the comic. I'm really proud of that. So as we get deeper into this, I mean, Season 2, Episode 4 is an insane, huge episode, but Season 2, Episode 8 tops it. And when you guys see [Season 3, Episode 8]? Whoo. [Laughs]."

Check out the promo in the player below.

Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Tatiana Maslany, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, and Shantel VanSanten joined the season 2 cast as guest stars.

"From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an hour-long, adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

Invincible's voice cast also features (deep breath):

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Debbie Grayson, Mark Hamill (Star Wars) as Art Rosebaum, Seth Rogen (An American Pickle) as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs (Community) as Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells (Black Monday) as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2) as Amber Bennett, Walton Goggins (Vice Principals) as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Rex Sloan/Rex Splode, Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) as Donald Ferguson/Doc Seismic, Khary Payton (Young Justice) as Black Samson, Zachary Quinto (Star Trek Beyond) as Robot, Malese Jow (The Vampire Diaries) as Kate Cha/Dupli-Kate, and Grey Griffin (Scooby-Doo) as Shrinking Ray.

THE FLASH Star Ezra Miller Has Been Recast In INVINCIBLE Season 2 Following String Of Controversies
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/2/2024, 6:14 PM
Eh, maybe its like this in the comics, but I don't think the show has built up Angstrom Levy enough as opposed to trying to tease elements of the Viltrumite threat. It feels like most this season has just been setting up the next season and we haven't really spent much time getting to really explore the fallout of all the horrific aspects that happened to Mark or the new Guardians of the Globe.

The aspects I do know of the comics make it difficult to imagine how they'll alter it, because there was elements of the Atom Eve story-line that just did not get adapted so you can't have the same payoff as they did in the comics at the end of the fight.

Just feels like the delayed Season 2 coupled with the adaptation kinda feeling a bit aimless at times other than to tease Season 3, including not dropping Amber sooner to focus on Atom Eve, has damaged the potential resolution to Season 2.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/2/2024, 6:22 PM
Angstrom Levy wasn’t in this season enough for me to care about him as a villain. He seems very powerful and had a tragic origin story, but he really got short changed this season.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/2/2024, 6:36 PM
Post the Rowling article cowards
mountainman
mountainman - 4/2/2024, 6:51 PM
@McMurdo - What, that the ridiculous fascist Scottish law won’t be leading to her arrest.

It’s so disassociating to see the land of my ancestors and William Wallace fall so far. At least they lost.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/2/2024, 7:13 PM
@mountainman - Just CRAZY bro. Absolutely nuts.
Crtdacct2say
Crtdacct2say - 4/2/2024, 6:47 PM
Smooshed head says what?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/2/2024, 6:53 PM
Mark giving this show the attention that it deserves. Can't wait until Friday

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

