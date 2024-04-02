INVINCIBLE Unleashes His Rage In Preview Clip From This Week's Season 2 Finale

The season 2, part 2 finale of Invincible, "I Thought You Were Stronger," arrives on Prime Video on April 4, and the streamer has shared a brief clip teasing what promises to be an intense, brutal showdown between Mark Grayson and the villainous Angstrom Levy.

Towards the end of last week's episode, an already distraught (having just broke up with his girlfriend Amber) Invincible received a phone call from a vengeance-seeking Levy, who had taken Mark's mother and half-brother captive.

In this promo, we see the young hero appear to give in to his rage and prepare to unleash the full extent of his power on the villain.

You'll have to tune in on Thursday to find out what happens next (if you've read the comic, you'll already have a pretty good idea), but creator Robert Kirkman promised that fans can expect the most "insane" episode of the series yet during an interview with Collider last year.

"We're getting to the bigger stuff. Cory [Walker], Ryan [Ottley] and I were working on the comic for 16 years, and we really tried to maintain a sense of escalation through the 144-issue run. And that's one of the things that we really painstakingly paid attention to. When I'm working with Dan Duncan, and everybody on the show, making sure that sense of escalation is present, and we're able to add different things, and make the show denser and trim some of the fat that we had off the comic. I'm really proud of that. So as we get deeper into this, I mean, Season 2, Episode 4 is an insane, huge episode, but Season 2, Episode 8 tops it. And when you guys see [Season 3, Episode 8]? Whoo. [Laughs]."

Check out the promo in the player below.

We generally try to keep this account PG, but for Thursday's episode, all we can say is buckle the [frick] up!!! pic.twitter.com/wncbsreF4f — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) April 2, 2024

Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Tatiana Maslany, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, and Shantel VanSanten joined the season 2 cast as guest stars.

"From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an hour-long, adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

Invincible's voice cast also features (deep breath):

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Debbie Grayson, Mark Hamill (Star Wars) as Art Rosebaum, Seth Rogen (An American Pickle) as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs (Community) as Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells (Black Monday) as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2) as Amber Bennett, Walton Goggins (Vice Principals) as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Rex Sloan/Rex Splode, Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) as Donald Ferguson/Doc Seismic, Khary Payton (Young Justice) as Black Samson, Zachary Quinto (Star Trek Beyond) as Robot, Malese Jow (The Vampire Diaries) as Kate Cha/Dupli-Kate, and Grey Griffin (Scooby-Doo) as Shrinking Ray.