THE BOYS Has Been Renewed For A Fifth Season Ahead Of June's Season 4 Premiere THE BOYS Has Been Renewed For A Fifth Season Ahead Of June's Season 4 Premiere

The fourth season of The Boys is still a few weeks away, but Prime Video has already renewed the popular comic book adaptation for a fifth run. Check out a brief teaser...

By MarkCassidy - May 14, 2024 09:05 AM EST
The Boys won't be back in town for another few weeks, but Prime Video has given the ultra-violent comic book adaptation an early season 5 renewal ahead of its season 4 premiere on June 13.

The streamer also debuted a brief teaser featuring Kimiko, aka The Female, carving "Season 5" into a table.

“The Boys is an unabashed and bold series that continues captivating our customers all over the world by piercing the cultural fabric season after season,” Amazon MGM Studios head of television Vernon Sanders said in a statement. “We are proud of this series that has grown into a global franchise, and we are thrilled that Eric Kripke and the creative team have more engaging stories to tell for all the loyal fans.”

Showrunner Eric Kripke added: “The Boys could be the best job I’ll ever have. What other show allows me to write about politics, capitalism, family, and exploding genitalia, though not in that order. The cast and crew are deeply grateful to Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios for the opportunity to tell this story for another season. My only problem is that since this year promises to be free of any conflict or misinformation, we’re not sure what to write about.”

“Since its premiere, devoted fans across the globe have been down with The Boys for this unapologetically wild ride,” said Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios. “And we couldn’t be more proud of our producers, writers, cast, and crew who bring this genius insanity to life. Now, with a fifth chapter to their story, we can’t wait to see where Eric Kripke and ‘The Boys’ go next.”

Kripke has previously said that he hopes the show will run for at least five seasons, and it doesn't sound like there are any plans in place to end it there.

Though the trailer (see below) did give us some idea of what to expect, specific season 4 plot details are still under wraps. We do know that the premiere will pick up almost immediately after the events of the Gen V finale.

Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) doesn't have long to live after overdosing on Temp V in the season 3 finale. Thankfully, he knows about a certain Supe virus that was created in Gen V's "Woods."

"For Butcher, by the time they were making the finale, we were pretty deep into breaking Season 4," said showrunner Eric Kripke in a recent interview with Variety. "We knew that we wanted that virus to be a pretty big part of Season 4, and we knew that we wanted Butcher to be aware of it. It seems crazy that he wouldn’t be aware of it. It became kind of tricky, because how do we show that he knows about it without it just being dialogue? This idea came up that it probably shouldn’t even happen in The Boys, it should happen in Gen V.”

"The value of having the [two shows’ writers] rooms be in coordination is, our room took it to Michele and her room and said, ‘Can we put Butcher in the end, so we can show that he’s really hot on the tail of the virus?’ It was really cool, because it does a nice little preamble to what’s coming next. And Karl and Ant both were willing to come in on their days off to go work on the other show. But the Homelander part was Michele’s team."

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.

Related:

Recommended For You:

Crtdacct2say
Crtdacct2say - 5/14/2024, 9:12 AM
Yikes. That's 5th and final, right? They need to start wrapping this up
supermanrex
supermanrex - 5/14/2024, 10:03 AM
@Crtdacct2say - WHY??? You can most certainly stop watching after season 5. But dont be concluding series for everyone just cause your timing says its time. i never understood that shit. never will. if enough people feel your way and ratings drop when they stop watching then they will end it. if it goes for 5 more seasons then people obviously want it cause they are watching.
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/14/2024, 9:13 AM
I still haven't finished season 3.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/14/2024, 10:04 AM
@marvel72 - Not gonna spoil what happens but imo it’s the best season so far. Most people downgrade season two and three but for me season three is the icing on the cake. 👌🏿
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/14/2024, 9:15 AM
Should be the final season, like Kripke said
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/14/2024, 9:17 AM
Hopefully it ends at 5 like originally intended.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 5/14/2024, 10:04 AM
@HashTagSwagg - will it kill you if it didnt. will you feel compelled to watch so you can come here and complain?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/14/2024, 9:18 AM
Not surprising but still sweet regardless!!.

I have been a big fan of the show and am looking forward to S4 but I do hope 5 is the final season…

Just going by the trailers , it seems like the story is building to its climax so makes sense to end it sooner then later otherwise it could be unnecessarily stretched if isn’t for some already.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/14/2024, 9:23 AM
This was to be expected. I heard they are planning a sixth season too. Can’t wait for season fourth one month left let’s go!!!
Cleander
Cleander - 5/14/2024, 9:24 AM
I only watched the first season and I couldn't bring myself to continue. Idk what ppl get out of this show but I guess success is success.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 5/14/2024, 9:24 AM
I hope they don’t drag out the Homelander storyline for long.

I think his and Butcher’s stories need to start coming to a close.

I hate all the build up for it to still go nowhere.

I’ve like all three seasons so far , great television.
But come on now we know what happens when they go beyond 5 seasons lol

Cough* Supernatural cough*
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/14/2024, 9:32 AM
@MisterDoctor217 - No offence but it just sounds like you are whining and complaining. If the show ended with season 3 I guarantee you would wish for a fourth season. Oh the irony. Just my observation anyway.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 5/14/2024, 9:36 AM
@TheMetaMan -

lol what 🤔 I wasn’t even complaining , I was just saying they should wrap up the story for both of them soon.
A dragged out story or show isn’t good in the long run unless you got really really exciting ideas.

That’s why I put Supernatural as an example.

That show had an amazing 5 season story arc. And make agree it should have ended on season 5.
After that the show kept going down in quality.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/14/2024, 10:02 AM
@MisterDoctor217 - What’s been your favourite season of the boys so far? Never watched Supernatural so I missed out on what Ackles brought to the table with that show. He’s great as Soldier boy. Easily the MVP of season three.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 5/14/2024, 9:32 AM
The Homelander memes are fun and all, but I just can’t get into this show
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/14/2024, 9:39 AM
Off topic:

@RorMachine
@KingPatel

Cross Teaser trailer , also renewed for S2.

https://deadline.com/2024/05/aldis-hodge-cross-season-2-renewal-teaser-trailer-1235914986/

LOTR:Rings of Power Season 2 trailer

Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/14/2024, 9:42 AM
The Pic for this article is perfect! Lol!
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/14/2024, 9:43 AM
Let it end at 5. Even in Season 3, there's times when the show is just losing its charm and they're getting too cocksure and overdoing it (especially with a lot of the would-be shock dialogue).
HermanM
HermanM - 5/14/2024, 9:48 AM
So edgy, perverse, and profanity-laden. Rogen is so creative! 🥱

