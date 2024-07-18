THE BOYS Posters Set Up Season 5 As Homelander Plots World Domination - SPOILERS

The season 4 finale of The Boys is now streaming, and Prime Video has released a series of new posters which hint at the potentially catastrophic events to come in the fifth and final season.

Spoilers from this point on.

Season 4 did not conclude on a positive note for our heroes - to say the least. Billy Butcher gave in to his dark side (manifested by the late Joe Kessler), killing Victoria Neuman (to be fair, her share of head-popping probably warranted some karma) and setting off on his own to begin his crusade to wipe out all Supes.

This leaves the rest of the team on the run, with everyone bar Annie rounded up by Homelander's forces, while the now unopposed leader of the Seven moves one step closer to world domination.

While speaking to LadBible.com, showrunner Eric Kripke teased what's to come in season 5.

"You know, I think the finale of season four really shows you that we've been planning five years all along, because there's no way a show goes one more season after the events of that finale. As far as we're concerned, it's our show's version of the apocalypse.”

“I always look at it as of the five seasons, we're kind of at that point, that's sort of the end of the second act of a movie where everyone's really at their low point, and they've all faced their own personal demons.

Now, they need to really come together in the fifth season and save the world.”

Check out the posters below.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.