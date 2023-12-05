THE BOYS Season 4 Features A Scene Showrunner Eric Kripke "Truly Can't Believe We Got Away With"

The first trailer for The Boys season 4 is now online, and Eric Kripke has revealed that the new episodes might contain a scene that qualifies as "the batshit craziest thing we've ever done."

By MarkCassidy - Dec 05, 2023 08:12 AM EST
Prime Video debuted the first trailer for The Boys season 4 over the weekend, giving fans a glimpse of some typically bonkers-looking footage from the next batch of episodes.

The Dynamite Comics adaptation has always pushed the envelope when it comes to the outrageous things it's been able to depict on-screen - from exploding heads to octopus-f*cking, you name it, it's probably happened in this show - and it sounds like season 4 might feature the series' most extreme moment yet.

Showrunner Eric Kripke shared the following Tweet in response to the trailer's release.

In addition, Prime Video's recap reveals/confirms some intriguing details about several main characters.

While speaking at LA Comic-Con, Erin Moriarty (Starlight) said the following about the teaser.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

No exact premiere date has been announced, but The Boys will return at some point next year.

Origame - 12/5/2023, 8:38 AM
Billy butcher will die and homelander will skull f@#$ his corpse.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 12/5/2023, 8:39 AM
Ahhh so Edgy!!
CoHost - 12/5/2023, 8:42 AM
Homelander is Eric Cartman if he was a superhero.
Forthas - 12/5/2023, 8:43 AM
When is the film coming out? We know that is coming next.
Doomsday8888 - 12/5/2023, 8:44 AM
They always say this shit.
GhostDog - 12/5/2023, 8:44 AM
He says this every season, this ain’t news anymore
IShitYourPants - 12/5/2023, 8:45 AM
Yeah whatever 🙄

