THE BOYS Season 4 Features A Scene Showrunner Eric Kripke "Truly Can't Believe We Got Away With"

Prime Video debuted the first trailer for The Boys season 4 over the weekend, giving fans a glimpse of some typically bonkers-looking footage from the next batch of episodes.

The Dynamite Comics adaptation has always pushed the envelope when it comes to the outrageous things it's been able to depict on-screen - from exploding heads to octopus-f*cking, you name it, it's probably happened in this show - and it sounds like season 4 might feature the series' most extreme moment yet.

Showrunner Eric Kripke shared the following Tweet in response to the trailer's release.

I would just like to add that I was in post today, working on a Season 4 scene that miiiiiiight be the batshit craziest thing we've ever done? Like I truly can't believe we got away with it. #TheBoys #TheBoysTV https://t.co/98mYEkNMqX — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) December 4, 2023

In addition, Prime Video's recap reveals/confirms some intriguing details about several main characters.

Now that the S4 teaser is out, let's recap what we know, shall we?



- Homelander is standing trial and taking a splatter paint class. One of those statements is true.



- Butcher has six months to live, and still knows about that virus being cooked at Godolkin.



- Neuman is closer… pic.twitter.com/PDsASYhkdS — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) December 4, 2023

While speaking at LA Comic-Con, Erin Moriarty (Starlight) said the following about the teaser.

Erin Moriarty says that yesterday’s teaser for The Boys Season 4 only just scratched the surface, “That’s only 0.1% of the intensity you’re going to see this season.” #LAComicCon pic.twitter.com/21qobYV7Y5 — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) December 3, 2023

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

No exact premiere date has been announced, but The Boys will return at some point next year.