THE BOYS Season 4 Gets A Huge Update From Eric Kripke; Jared Padalecki Talks Possible Cameo Role

THE BOYS Season 4 Gets A Huge Update From Eric Kripke; Jared Padalecki Talks Possible Cameo Role THE BOYS Season 4 Gets A Huge Update From Eric Kripke; Jared Padalecki Talks Possible Cameo Role

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has shared a major update about the show's upcoming fourth season, while Supernatural star Jared Padalecki weighs in on possibly suiting up for the hit Prime Video series...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 10, 2024 05:04 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

The Boys season 4 is fast approaching and showrunner Eric Kripke has just shared a big update ahead of its June 13 premiere. 

Taking to X, he said, "As of today, [The Boys season 4] is completely, totally, absolutely DONE. I'm really grateful & so proud of this cast [and] crew. Could be our best yet. Can't wait to unleash it onto the world. Coming June 13 on Prime Video."

That's a wrap on the Prime Video series then and, with any luck, we'll start seeing a lot more from this one in due course. The Boys is expected to really up the ante with its fourth season, especially now the unhinged Homelander is making his political aspirations known. 

Here's Kripke's post about concluding work on The Boys season 4:

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles played Soldier Boy in season 3 and Jeffrey Dean Morgan is set to show up as an old friend of Billy Butcher's in this next batch of episodes. Could Jared Padelecki eventually join them for a reunion with the former Supernatural showrunner?

"[My] response to [Erik] 90% of the time is, 'Dude, I'm 41 now with three kids. I'm not 25 and working out three hours a day. I know you're going to [frick]ing make me get naked, so give me a heads-up,'" he told Collider"I'm in, but let me get a nutritionist and a trainer and get in the hyperbaric chamber for eight months before you make me show up.'"

"But yeah, it would obviously be a lot of fun to see Kripke again and to work on that show, which is a great show that I'm a fan of."

In The Boys season 4, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power.

Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late.

The series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The Boys returns with a three-episode premiere on Prime Video on June 13.

GEN V Star Chance Perdomo Has Passed Away Aged 27 Following A Motorcycle Accident
Related:

GEN V Star Chance Perdomo Has Passed Away Aged 27 Following A Motorcycle Accident
THE BOYS Season 4 CCXP Mexico Character Artwork Confirms The Return Of [SPOILER]
Recommended For You:

THE BOYS Season 4 CCXP Mexico Character Artwork Confirms The Return Of [SPOILER]
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/10/2024, 5:29 AM
You'd think they'd be The Men by now...
Mugens
Mugens - 4/10/2024, 5:30 AM
Just a matter of time before it becomes a full Supernatural reunion. Can you imagine all of them on screen at the same time in the same room involved in all "The Boys" chaos?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder