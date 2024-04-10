THE BOYS Season 4 Gets A Huge Update From Eric Kripke; Jared Padalecki Talks Possible Cameo Role

The Boys season 4 is fast approaching and showrunner Eric Kripke has just shared a big update ahead of its June 13 premiere.

Taking to X, he said, "As of today, [The Boys season 4] is completely, totally, absolutely DONE. I'm really grateful & so proud of this cast [and] crew. Could be our best yet. Can't wait to unleash it onto the world. Coming June 13 on Prime Video."

That's a wrap on the Prime Video series then and, with any luck, we'll start seeing a lot more from this one in due course. The Boys is expected to really up the ante with its fourth season, especially now the unhinged Homelander is making his political aspirations known.

Here's Kripke's post about concluding work on The Boys season 4:

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles played Soldier Boy in season 3 and Jeffrey Dean Morgan is set to show up as an old friend of Billy Butcher's in this next batch of episodes. Could Jared Padelecki eventually join them for a reunion with the former Supernatural showrunner?

"[My] response to [Erik] 90% of the time is, 'Dude, I'm 41 now with three kids. I'm not 25 and working out three hours a day. I know you're going to [frick]ing make me get naked, so give me a heads-up,'" he told Collider. "I'm in, but let me get a nutritionist and a trainer and get in the hyperbaric chamber for eight months before you make me show up.'"

"But yeah, it would obviously be a lot of fun to see Kripke again and to work on that show, which is a great show that I'm a fan of."

In The Boys season 4, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power.

Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late.

The series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The Boys returns with a three-episode premiere on Prime Video on June 13.