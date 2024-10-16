THE BOYS Season 5 Casts STRANGER THINGS Alum Mason Dye As Bombsight

Prime Video has announced an explosive new addition to the fifth and final season of The Boys, with Stranger Things alum Mason Dye set to play Bombsight.

Though this Supe doesn't appear to be based on any specific character from the comics, he was mentioned last season as the star of a '50s Vought superhero film called The Curse of Fu Manchu.

So, like Soldier Boy and Stormfront, this guy has been around for quite a while.

According to Variety, Bombsight is also likely to appear in the upcoming prequel series Vought Rising opposite Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash.

We recently learned that Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) has also joined the cast of season 5, but details on his character are being kept under wraps.

During SDCC, we found out that Solider Boy will also return as a series regular for The Boys season 5 after making a brief appearance in the season 4 finale's post-credits scene.

“From the very beginning, I wanted to wrap it out around season five,” said showrunner Eric Kripke. “You can have your calm-before-the-storm moment, which is kind of what season four is for me. I say calm… you know what I mean. It’s about the characters and then you kick off into a climax.”

Check out the first official key art for Vought Rising below.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.