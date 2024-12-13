THE BOYS Season 5 Set Photos Feature An Appropriately Twisted Spoiler For Homelander's America

In season 5 of The Boys, we expect to find America under the thumb of Homelander as he remakes the country in his twisted image. The supremacy of Supes will be bad news for humans, something that's evident from these newly released set photos.

We see that internment camps have been built across the country, with this one dubbed "Freedom Camp 47." Likely inspired by real-life concentration camps like Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen, it's an unsettling piece of imagery, particularly as they're located in modern-day America.

This camp also declares that "Freedom Sets You Free."

We'd imagine this is where Hughie and the rest of The Boys are being kept after their capture in the season 4 finale, and the design of the signage appears to be heavily inspired by both the American flag and Homelander's costume.

The series has never shied away from making its political leanings clear and season 5 promises double down on the idea of Homelander being a far-right icon.

"I clearly have a perspective, and I’m not shy about putting that perspective in the show," showrunner Eric Kripke said earlier this year. "Anyone who wants to call the show 'woke' or whatever, that’s OK. Go watch something else. But I’m certainly not going to pull any punches or apologize for what we’re doing."

"Some people who watch it think Homelander is the hero. What do you say to that? The show’s many things. Subtle isn’t one of them," he continued. "So if that’s the message you’re getting from it, I just throw up my hands."

You can check out these new photos from the set of The Boys season 5 in the Reddit posts below.

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F. Levin, and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers.

In season 4, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

Season 4 of The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four also welcomed Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The Boys season 5 doesn't currently have a confirmed premiere date.