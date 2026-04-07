THE BOYS Stars Antony Starr & Jensen Ackles On Their Father-Son Reunion & Ending The Story (Exclusive)

The Boys are back tomorrow and as we gear up for the show's biggest, bloodiest, most shocking season yet, we were granted an exclusive opportunity to sit down with stars Antony Starr ("John/Homelander") and Jensen Ackles ("Ben/Soldier Boy") to get a sneak peek at what's to come for the show's two most iconic villains.

Having been the show's primary antagonist since its inception, Starr walks me through Homelander's true motivations and why Hughie continues to drive his character up a wall. Then, Ackles breaks down this season's huge father-son reunion and finally bringing this five-season story to an epic close.

The season five main cast features Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

The Boys return with a two-part premiere on April 8!

Watch our full interview below and/or keep scrolling to read the full transcription. Plus, remember to subscribe to our YouTube channel for more exclusive content!

ROHAN : Antony, you would think Homelander is riding high heading into this season, but he still seems very unfulfilled, what would you say he actually wants?

ANTONY : Oh, I think the core needs of the character has always been and always will be connection. You know, everything he's always done has always been because he wasn't loved as a kid. You know he didn’t - JENSEN : What do you mean? I loved you! ANTONY : Yeah, exactly. So, case in point. I think it always comes back to that, probably not quite the answer you want, but that's just the most obvious thing to me is always about love and connection, which is a bit actor-y, as I say it. JENSEN : [frick]ing snowflake. *Antony laughs*

ROHAN : Jensen, Soldier Boy and Homelander didn’t exactly leave things on good terms at the end of season three, where’s he at when he wakes up?

JENSEN : Yeah, a little confused as to what exactly happened and certainly even more confused that he's sitting in Homelander’s boudoir. ANTONY : …Wearing Homelander swag. *laughs* JENSEN : So, yeah, there's obviously a lot of confusion, a lot of mixed emotions there, considering what happened at the end of season three, how it all went down, you know, he got betrayed by Butcher and his team, and everything went south in that final episode. So, he's got a lot of questions, and more importantly, why was it him that he woke up to? ANTONY : I mean, what a dream come true, right? JENSEN : I do love that opening dialogue. ANTONY : You were meant to say, yeah, no, it really would be great.

ROHAN : Antony, there’s an anger toward The Boys, especially Hughie, that Homelander seems to possess. What is it about their resilience, even after all their defeats, that seems to drive Homelander insane?

ANTONY : Yeah, it's interesting, isn't it? But I think Hughie, because of his moral compass, and frankly, Hughie's ability to connect with other people, which Homelander doesn't understand, let alone have the capacity to do. I think that’s always - it's not just with Hughie, with anyone that has that capacity, that's a thorn in Homie’s paw. So, yeah, I mean, what I would say about this is maybe slightly off topic, but I do love the scene. I love the relationship from Day One between Hugh Campbell and Homelander. It’s just been so fun, from the baptism in season one through to, you know, season three, we had this weird love triangle thing with Starlight, and it's always been a lot of fun, and Jack's fantastic. So, I really love that dynamic.

ROHAN : Jensen, having been part of an iconic series ending with Supernatural - I'm a huge Dean Winchester fan, by the way, - what was your experience this time around getting to see your co-stars experience what you must’ve felt a few years ago when your show ended, did you offer any advice?

JENSEN : I can't give these guys any advice. I mean, they know what they're doing. They're true professionals, and it was a real joy for me to kind of come in at the capacity that I did, and play with them and see what these guys just, you know, how they how they evolved as characters throughout the series, and then, yeah, you know, it's never easy to put something to bed that's been a big portion of your life. These guys were shooting for eight years on this show, and it is tough to say goodbye to not just the character, but the show as a whole. I mean, the cast, the crew, you know, there was a lot of love on that set, and you could feel it here with everyone here. There's a lot of love within this cast, and a lot of love for these characters in the show, and so, I think it's really fun to see these guys kind of step back and be proud of what they put out to the world.

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