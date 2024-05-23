THE BOYS: The Seven Assemble In New Season 4 Still; Update On Planned MEXICO Spin-Off

The Boys returns for its fourth season in three weeks, and Prime Video has shared a new promo still spotlighting the all-new incarnation of The Seven...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 23, 2024 03:05 PM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

We're now just three weeks away from the season 4 premiere of The Boys, and Prime Video has shared a new still spotlighting the reshuffled members of the "superhero" team known as The Seven.

The updated roster (it's a running joke that there's never actually seven of them) consists of original members Homelander, The Deep, A-Train, and Black Noir (with a different character under the mask), along with two new recruits.

As you might expect, these ladies turn out to be every bit as unhinged/amoral as pretty much every other Supe that's been part of the team, but one, in particular, might be the most dangerous of all: The smartest person in the world, Sister Sage (Susan Heyward).

"It's such a funny power," showrunner Eric Kripke says of the scheming Supe in a recent interview with EW. "A lot of superhero worlds have that character. Whereas most of them are usually really reedy white dudes, we wanted a Black woman who was raised in a low socioeconomic area, so no one f---ing listens to her. It's both commentary and satirical that you have literally the smartest person in the world that could cure all of society's ills, but she just can't get anyone to listen to her. So then she becomes a bitter misanthrope."

We'll also be introduced to Firecracker (Valorie Curry), an alt-right extremist with a fairly ineffectual ability - but Sage believes she can harness the unwavering support of her fan-base.

"It turns out, there's always crazier," Kripke explains. "Firecracker represents both members of the conspiracy-minded movements and the super extreme right-wing news media. That character has some surprising backstory that connects her to some of the characters in our world that it was just interesting to bring in one of those pistol-packing 'I shot my puppies' type of characters."

Kripke also shared an update on the planned The Boys: Mexico spin-off starring Gael García Bernal, which will be written by Blue Beetle scribe Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.

"They are still making the deal with the writer for the pilot," the showrunner tells EW. "He has an amazing pitch, and we all giggle and think about how fun it would be. But there are a lot of hurdles for that show before it's a real show. He's got to write an amazing pilot, he's probably got to write an amazing episode 2. I think he can and he will, but we're a while away from truly starting to drop in the Easter eggs and the setups and stuff."

The Boys was recently renewed for a fifth season

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.

EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 5/23/2024, 3:42 PM
Haven't seen Gen V yet, I hope that's not required watching. I shouldn't have to watch another show to continue watching this one.
Vigor
Vigor - 5/23/2024, 3:46 PM
@EgoEgor - you should have treated genV as season 3.5
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/23/2024, 4:09 PM
@EgoEgor - Yeah nah you are good homie. I watched one episode and that was enough. Nothing against it but I’d rather stick to the main attraction which is what you are doing. Better to not get distracted by something that isn’t as important. Just a side ting literally.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 5/23/2024, 4:20 PM
@TheMetaMan - It’s not really a side thing though? The plot of Gen V directly sets up and continues in this season. One of the biggest plot points mentioned in the trailer for Season 4 comes from Gen V, and several characters are returning from that show in this one.

Completely get if you didn’t enjoy it, but it’s just as important as the main show
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/23/2024, 4:23 PM
@CerealKiller1 - Nah, cause now we get into the old is Agents of Shield part of the MCU debate. Obviously we have to wait till Season 4 comes out, but I'm guessing Gen V won't be at all required to follow Season 4 of The Boys, as everything they need explained will be done on its own.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 5/23/2024, 4:30 PM
@IAmAHoot - I mean leading into Gen V they discussed how each series would feed into the next for both shows, and the trailer for the Season 4 itself showed several examples of follow on that would be weird to spend loads of time re-setting up.

Could you watch Season 4 without Gen V? Most probably. Will you get everything out of it that the creatives themselves intended? Almost certainly not
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/23/2024, 4:36 PM
@CerealKiller1 - Ok so it directly sets up season four I get that but in the grand scheme of things is it really that significant? I beg to differ….. It took three seasons of the boys before they decided to move forward with Gen V as a spin-off. All I’m saying is after season four and in between seasons five to six i really don’t think it’s going to hold much value. It’s almost like what agents of shield was to the avengers. Just a side show. 🤷🏿‍♂️
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 5/23/2024, 4:38 PM
@TheMetaMan - I feel like the evidence is already there that’s not the case, but agree to disagree, it’s a shame you’ll miss out on more good TV, but I’m sure The Boys will still keep you up to date 😊
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/23/2024, 4:39 PM
@IAmAHoot - My sentiments exactly.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/23/2024, 4:44 PM
@CerealKiller1 - I appreciate the recommendation and maybe I will take the time to watch it properly. From what I watched it was good it’s just I’m too selfish, lazy and selective with what I watch on tv. I’m extremely picky. Take Daredevil for example loved it on Netflix, committed to that and the punisher which was also great but i couldn’t digest the defenders, Luke cage, JJ & Iron fist. Same with Star Wars. Loved Mando, I’m one of the few who really like Boba fett (really want a 2nd season) and I actually enjoyed Obi-wan. I don’t care to watch Andor despite the praise, never got into Ashoka or bad batch either. I’m only going to watch this Acolyte show or at least give it a try because of a Carrie-Ann Moss. She is my incentive and I always need incentive.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/23/2024, 3:43 PM
Love it! Really loking forward to the new season!

User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/23/2024, 3:52 PM
Not seven, by my count.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/23/2024, 3:59 PM
Lol, I love that they are continuing the gag of them having less then seven members of the team since early S1.

User Comment Image

Also , I am intrigued by the Mexico-set spin-off because it’s the first time we are exploring Supes outside of the U.S…

Anyway it’s got nice creative team too , especially in the likes of Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal producing and possibly starring in it so they should take as much time as they need imo.

I do wonder if it will be set entirely in Spanish or English (likely a mix of both)?
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/23/2024, 4:11 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I’m still traumatised by what homelander did to supersonic aka Alex the Latino superhero who joined the seven in the last season, was starlight’s ex flame only to be unfairly and immorally executed by homie. 😅😅😂😂🤣
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/23/2024, 4:29 PM
@TheMetaMan - that shit looked brutal

Dude seemed like one of the only supes so far that genuinely was a good dude and wanted to help too.

Funnily , with him we briefly had seven members again since The Deep was back on the team too but then that was taken away
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 5/23/2024, 4:10 PM
"super extreme right-wing"

Damn, she must love her family and want lower taxes or something.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/23/2024, 4:36 PM
@Ryguy88 - Sounds like she'll be the next Soldier boy where they try to make us hate them and we end up rooting for them.
Killuminatic
Killuminatic - 5/23/2024, 4:38 PM
@Ryguy88 - Never knew some of that fell under the "super extreme right-wing" category.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/23/2024, 4:43 PM
@Ryguy88 - yep, that's our Firecracker 😂😂😂😂😂

