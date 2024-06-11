THE BOYS Will End With Upcoming Season 5; Eric Kripke Teases "Gory, Epic, Moist Climax"

Just days before The Boys season 4 premieres on Prime Video, showrunner Eric Kripke has confirmed that the recently announced season 5 will also be the show's last. You can find his comments in full here!

By JoshWilding - Jun 11, 2024 11:06 AM EST
Well, it's fair to say we didn't see this news coming. 

Just a couple of hours after the review embargo for The Boys season 4 lifted, showrunner Eric Kripke has confirmed that the upcoming fifth season will also be the show's last. 

"[The Boys] Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season!" he announced on X. "Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun!"

The biggest criticism in the reviews that hit today is it feels like the show is now treading water and, to some extent, running on fumes. With that in mind, we're glad to see Kripke is sticking to his original five-season plan rather than stretching this story out any further simply to capitalise on The Boys' popularity. 

Having seen season 4 in its entirety, we can say that it didn't necessarily feel like a penultimate chapter and, if anything, it was very much a redo of season 3 in some respects. Now, that final batch of episodes will really have to up the ante to send The Boys out on a high.

There may, of course, be other reasons for the show ending with season 5. Streamers don't release viewing figures so we have no idea how The Boys has fared from year-to-year, particularly with some big gaps between seasons. 

It's also possible deals for the cast are up and many of them want to move on to other projects. Ultimately, the important thing is that Kripke is getting to tell the story he envisioned in the time he wanted. There's no word on what this means for Gen V or the Mexico-set spin-off.

"I am - without hyperbole - literally the worst person in history at predicting how long their show should go," Kripke said in a recent interview. "No one in the entire history of the entertainment business has been more wrong than me, giving interview after interview on how I thought Supernatural should end after five years."

"So I would be crazy to speculate on how many seasons any show should go. I’m not going to make that same mistake again. But, yes, I do have an ending in mind."

Check out his statement below. 

MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 6/11/2024, 11:22 AM
Lmao

I guess they got up early to see those reviews 😭😭
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/11/2024, 11:26 AM
@MisterDoctor217 - looks like they went with plan b after seeing some of the early reviews.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 6/11/2024, 11:36 AM
@UnderBelly -

Yeah most definitely.

It was ludicrous to think the show necessitated more than 5 seasons.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/11/2024, 11:41 AM
@MisterDoctor217 - Yeah they didn't know what they were doing till they got up this morning they announced season 5 not too long ago....why not wait until this week(end) to boost the season 4 premiering..

"5th and final season announced" seems like a missed opportunity there, if they 'knew' this was always the plan.
The1st
The1st - 6/11/2024, 11:56 AM
@UniqNo - Well, I was expecting 5. Netflix has shown their cutoff unless a show is super popular is 5 seasons. Paramount has done it again with Discovery, although that's a totally different circumstance in terms of fan reception. It's just not much of an incentive financially after a 4th season. I think there probably is some concern though too, especially in a nation that is polarized.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 6/11/2024, 12:14 PM
@UniqNo -

Yes I think sometimes they’re just waiting to see how things are received to see what their next step is.
Which is how things should be in my opinion instead of blindly green lighting things that aren’t going to do well.
Or in this case , seasons that are unnecessary for a show that should have ended this season to be honest.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 6/11/2024, 11:22 AM
cant wait to watch this!!
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 6/11/2024, 11:23 AM
Well nothing lasts forever.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/11/2024, 11:25 AM
"Gory, Epic, Moist Climax!"

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/11/2024, 11:35 AM
@Nomis929 -

Wow. I am finding out that means very different things from my teens/20s to now pushing 70.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/11/2024, 11:57 AM
@DocSpock - LOL!!!
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 6/11/2024, 12:16 PM
@DocSpock - Yeah it could just be a bowel movement after some bad street tacos.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/11/2024, 11:28 AM
Homelander needs his arse kicked big-time.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/11/2024, 11:30 AM
@lazlodaytona - They already shot their load with that in season 3.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/11/2024, 11:42 AM
@lazlodaytona - I hope that Ryan and Butcher team up against Homelander and Starlight and The Deep smoke A-Train.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/11/2024, 11:30 AM
Good number! Hope they concluded the series in a satisfying manner.
Origame
Origame - 6/11/2024, 11:30 AM
I hope bare minimum it ends with a seige on the white house, where most of the supes die pathetically because it's revealed the military had anti supe weapons the entire time.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/11/2024, 12:12 PM
@Origame - You would think that if they developed the way to obtain powers, they could develop the antidote quite easily. Put it in a firearm, like how it was done in X-Men 3 / X-Men 97. Never use it until they absolutely have to.
Origame
Origame - 6/11/2024, 12:17 PM
@mountainman - oh I'm sure they have. But it's been 3 seasons (5 by the finale) of supes being these imposing figures. So it'd just be the most satisfying thing for them to be like "yeah let's just take everything over. We're basically gods", then the military just casually takes them out.

Naturally I think homelander should be different. And a train should either be killed by Hughie or find redemption by helping the team (and getting killed by homelander).
mountainman
mountainman - 6/11/2024, 12:29 PM
@Origame - For how interesting the first season was in exploring the themes of celebrity obsession/privilege and corporations manipulating governments, it’s unfortunate that the societal commentary hasn’t been as good since. Some good stuff here and there but it hasn’t been as sharp since the first season. Specifically, I would like to see more of the people who were given compound V being angry for being lab rats. That is a very interesting theme that hasn’t been explored enough in this show.
Origame
Origame - 6/11/2024, 12:42 PM
@mountainman - I mean, I'd argue they had an interesting twist to that. Like, they kinda cooled down since in the end of the day they became superhero celebrities. It's kinda like child stars who were basically put through hell and are just ok with it.

Like imagine if it was revealed all Instagram influencers were secretly given experimental drugs in exchange for inflating their views. You think the crowd licking toilet seats would bat an eyelash at that news?
STINGRAY
STINGRAY - 6/11/2024, 11:33 AM
"Moist Climax"

....... (insert innuendo HERE)


........ (Insert other things...elsewhere)
Origame
Origame - 6/11/2024, 11:55 AM
@STINGRAY - we don't need to hear about your moist climax.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/11/2024, 11:36 AM

Well, I just hope that in seasons 4/5 they get back to what really made this great show epic.

Octopus blow jobs.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/11/2024, 11:37 AM
Good , thank god!!.

The show seemed to heading towards its climax imo so I’m glad it’s ending next season rather then it being stretched out further due to its popularity.

It might have started feeling a bit stretched soon if it wasn’t for sone already.

Anyway , been a big fan thus far so can’t wait to see S4 and how they wrap it overall in S5 aswell!!.

User Comment Image
Evansly
Evansly - 6/11/2024, 11:38 AM
This is good news to me, them having a defined story at 5 seasons was a selling point to me.

My guess is that while The Boys may end then, the world they have created will continue through other shows
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/11/2024, 11:41 AM
@Evansly - yep

I could see Gen V continuing on and that Mexico spin-off if that goes forward.
Evansly
Evansly - 6/11/2024, 11:43 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Has the Mexico show been officially announced yet? That cast looks nuts
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/11/2024, 12:09 PM
@Evansly - yes but they are still just working on the script for like the pilot or first 2 episodes I read.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 6/11/2024, 11:38 AM
Good. Now stay true to that and don't be tempted to go on past its prime. End it while it's still great, not when you'll be forced to acknowledge that it no longer is.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 6/11/2024, 11:45 AM
I've been enjoying it so far, but this is great.

Nothing worse than seeing a show outstay it's welcome.
Nightmare
Nightmare - 6/11/2024, 11:46 AM
User Comment Image
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 6/11/2024, 11:48 AM
So disappointed of Homelander's power scale. Still the best character though.

It is a wise decision to end the series with one last season.
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 6/11/2024, 11:53 AM
Good, we don't need this turning into another Walking Dead that overstays its welcome.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/11/2024, 11:57 AM
But, no one's addressed the most pressing question that's on everyone's mind.
Will Taylor Swift be making an appearance?
RUMORS SAY she might, or might not be involved in the final season.

Inquiring minds want to know!

User Comment Image
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 6/11/2024, 12:07 PM
Yeah wise decision it's already been heading toward it's end game for awhile now. I wonder if Gen V might continue afterwards.
Order66
Order66 - 6/11/2024, 12:12 PM
Wise decision.
Forthas
Forthas - 6/11/2024, 12:23 PM
The Boys will end but I am sure the spin-offs will continue into the forseable future with cameos from the original group of actors.

