INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE Season 2 Finale Teaser Finds Louis Out For Vengeance - SPOILERS

With just one more episode of Interview with the Vampire season 2 to go, AMC has released a brief promo for what promises to be an emotional and eventful finale.

In last week's devastating penultimate instalment, "I Could Not Prevent It," the Théâtre Des Vampires held a public "trial" for Louis, Claudia and Madeleine, but the outcome was always going to be the same no matter what verdict the audience - who believed they were watching another play - reached.

In the end, Armand managed to use his power to force the crowd to sentence Louis to "banishment," which Santiago interpreted as locking him away in a coffin filled with rocks and leaving him to starve to death.

Claudia and Madeleine were exposed to sunlight and burned to ashes on the stage.

In her final moments, Claudia turns to look at Lestat, and actress Delainey Hayles believes it was more a plea for "help" than an attempt to punish her maker.

“She trusts him the most out of everyone in the room even though she hates him," she tells TV Insider. "They’re familiar with each other, so she’s turning to her parent to help her.”

In the promo, we see that Louis manages to escape (or is set free?), and sets out to take revenge on the thirteen vampires that make up the coven. Not great odds, but Louis has gained quite a bit more power since he's been with Armand - and he has the element of surprise on his side.

"The interview continues in season two. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories."

Season two of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator and showrunner Rolin Jones, Mark Taylor, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.