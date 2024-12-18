BUFFY Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Now Open To Returning As The Iconic VAMPIRE SLAYER

It sounds like Sarah Michelle Gellar might be willing to sharpen some stakes and rejoin the battle against the creatures of the night after all.

There's been talk of a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot in some form or another for over a decade at this stage, but last year, we learned that the latest attempt to revive the franchise featuring a Black lead from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. scribe Monica Owusu-Breen had been put on pause.

Whether that series or some other incarnation of Buffy ever sees the light of day remains to be seen, but one person who could turn out to be the deciding factor is the actress who played Buffy Summers herself.

Gellar has previously dismissed the idea of returning as Buffy for any proposed revival of the show.

"I'm not," said Gellar when asked if she'd be open to returning for a potential reboot during an interview with SFX. "I am very proud of the show that we created and it doesn't need to be done. We wrapped that up. I am all for them continuing the story because there's the story of female empowerment. I love the way the show was left: 'Every girl who has the power can have the power.' It's set up perfectly for someone else to have the power. But like I said, the metaphors of Buffy were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent."

However, it seems the Dexter: Original Sin star has since become more open to the idea.

"I always used to say no, because it's in its bubble and it's so perfect," Gellar explained during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "But watching [And Just Like That…] and seeing [Dexter: Original Sin], and realizing there are ways to do it, definitely does get your mind thinking, 'Well, maybe.'"

Sarah Michelle Gellar, for maybe the first time EVER, said on The Drew Barrymore Show today that she’s open to the idea of a Buffy revival and said, “…in this world, we need those heroes, I think more so than ever."



Joss Whedon had been on board the now stalled project as an executive producer, which may have had something to do with the plug being pulled.

There have been various spin-off comics and novels over the years, of course, but it was starting to seem like a return to the "Buffyverse" in live-action was simply not meant to be. If Gellar does decide to get involved, you can probably expect things to change pretty quickly on that front!

What do you guys think? Would you be open to a new Buffy series - with or without Gellar? Drop us a comment down below.