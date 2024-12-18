BUFFY Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Now Open To Returning As The Iconic VAMPIRE SLAYER

BUFFY Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Now Open To Returning As The Iconic VAMPIRE SLAYER

Despite previously insisting that she had no interest in reprising the title role, Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar now sounds more open to the possibility...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 18, 2024 05:12 PM EST
Source: Via FearHQ

It sounds like Sarah Michelle Gellar might be willing to sharpen some stakes and rejoin the battle against the creatures of the night after all.

There's been talk of a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot in some form or another for over a decade at this stage, but last year, we learned that the latest attempt to revive the franchise featuring a Black lead from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. scribe Monica Owusu-Breen had been put on pause.

Whether that series or some other incarnation of Buffy ever sees the light of day remains to be seen, but one person who could turn out to be the deciding factor is the actress who played Buffy Summers herself.

Gellar has previously dismissed the idea of returning as Buffy for any proposed revival of the show.

"I'm not," said Gellar when asked if she'd be open to returning for a potential reboot during an interview with SFX. "I am very proud of the show that we created and it doesn't need to be done. We wrapped that up. I am all for them continuing the story because there's the story of female empowerment. I love the way the show was left: 'Every girl who has the power can have the power.' It's set up perfectly for someone else to have the power. But like I said, the metaphors of Buffy were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent."

However, it seems the Dexter: Original Sin star has since become more open to the idea.

"I always used to say no, because it's in its bubble and it's so perfect," Gellar explained during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "But watching [And Just Like That…] and seeing [Dexter: Original Sin], and realizing there are ways to do it, definitely does get your mind thinking, 'Well, maybe.'"

Joss Whedon had been on board the now stalled project as an executive producer, which may have had something to do with the plug being pulled.

There have been various spin-off comics and novels over the years, of course, but it was starting to seem like a return to the "Buffyverse" in live-action was simply not meant to be. If Gellar does decide to get involved, you can probably expect things to change pretty quickly on that front!

What do you guys think? Would you be open to a new Buffy series - with or without Gellar? Drop us a comment down below.

A BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER Reboot Is In The Works According To... Dolly Parton!?
Related:

A BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER Reboot Is In The Works According To... Dolly Parton!?
BUFFY Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Battles A Different Type Of Monster In First WOLF PACK Trailer
Recommended For You:

BUFFY Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Battles A Different Type Of Monster In First WOLF PACK Trailer

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
thebamf
thebamf - 12/18/2024, 5:02 PM
I'd be okay with that!
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/18/2024, 5:03 PM
Translation..I can't keep up with the botox payments.

Show her the 💸💰 and keep that scumbag Joss Whedon away from the production.
whynot
whynot - 12/18/2024, 5:07 PM
@BraveNewClunge - although I agree it can be made without Whedon. I don’t hate on the guy. Most of what he was accused of wasn’t that bad and the rest was possibly BS anyways. Whedon is one of the greatest world builders of all time.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/18/2024, 6:00 PM
@whynot - sexual harassment wasn't that bad to you?
krayzeman
krayzeman - 12/18/2024, 5:04 PM
Sarah got legs. MAKE IT SO!
whynot
whynot - 12/18/2024, 5:05 PM
This would be awesome if she was a watcher like figure to a new slayer.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 12/18/2024, 5:09 PM
Slaying vampires in the nursing home
dracula
dracula - 12/18/2024, 5:56 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - she is only 47
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/18/2024, 5:11 PM
Ok but bring Whedon back and also Ray Fisher can portray sn extra some can scream Booooyah
..he needs the money
Batmangina
Batmangina - 12/18/2024, 5:25 PM
Only if she comes back to train the new Slayer and it's a GAY BLACK DUDE!!!!
Vigor
Vigor - 12/18/2024, 6:03 PM
@Batmangina - I'd definitely watch that
knomad
knomad - 12/18/2024, 5:30 PM
I'm sure Buffy would have to be trans.
TiberiousOmega
TiberiousOmega - 12/18/2024, 5:37 PM
I could definitely picture a ten episode season (hopefully with more to follow). If they use Spike and Angel, either give them some reason they aged or cgi them young. Regardless, I hope it happens!
dracula
dracula - 12/18/2024, 5:54 PM
@TiberiousOmega - Really have one of them fullfill the shanshu prophecy

It has been said in the past that a potential revival would ignore the comics
MadThanos
MadThanos - 12/18/2024, 5:51 PM
User Comment Image
dracula
dracula - 12/18/2024, 5:53 PM
Honestly conflicted on the possibility of a reboot

First off there is no way Joss would be involved

Jossless Joss stuff does not have a strong track record

if they could get Jane Espenson or Tim minear to head it id be open to it.

dracula
dracula - 12/18/2024, 5:55 PM
Would be cool to see Sarah and Anthony on screen again (also Alysson.)(No way Nicholas would be brought back, he is a train wreck)

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder