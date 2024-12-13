CREATURE COMMANDOS: James Gunn Talks Sgt. Rock's DCU Debut And Teases Future Plans For The Metal Men

CREATURE COMMANDOS: James Gunn Talks Sgt. Rock's DCU Debut And Teases Future Plans For The Metal Men

Creature Commandos creator James Gunn has talked about the DCU debuts of Sgt. Rock and Easy Company in the Max series and strongly hints at future plans for the Metal Men following Dr. Will Magnus' cameo.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 13, 2024 06:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Creature Commandos

In this week's episode of Creature Commandos (you can read our full recap here), we learned that G.I. Robot served alongside Sgt. Rock and Easy Company during World War II. 

Challengers director Luca Guadagnino is expected to helm a Sgt. Rock movie starring Daniel Craig, though Maury Sterling (Homeland) lends his voice to the character in this animated series. While DC Studios plans to have the same actors take on their respective roles across animation and live-action, that only applies to major parts and leaves the door open to Craig, for example, taking over in a feature.

In a new interview, Creature Commandos showrunner Dean Lorey explained why he wanted Easy Company to make an appearance in the show. 

"One of the reasons we wanted to include them is because it's one of G.I. Robot's most favourite memories," he said. "When he's asked who his friends are, it's the boys from Easy Company. And so I think we wanted to see them, we wanted to meet them. It really does humanize G.I. Robot that he's got friends who he has feelings for."

Creator and writer James Gunn was also on hand to reveal, "I think that in creating the DCU, it isn't about just creating this one story with a big bad that everything is - this is about creating a universe and a universe has a history to it. And part of the universe's history is Sgt. Rock and Easy Company who fought in World War II."

"And this happens to be a universe in which metahumans, scientific anomalies, and some forms of magic have existed in our world for a long time in the DCU," the filmmaker and studio executive continued.

"To use these classic characters of Sgt. Rock and Bulldozer, Little Sure Shot...and to be able to see them animated along with our world and to be part of the DC Universe made it really fun."

The third instalment also features an appearance from Dr. Will Magnus. Played by Alan Tudyk, he studies G.I. Robot and appears to be in the process of creating his Metal Men, a team of DC Comics heroes that includes Gold, Platinum, Mercury, Iron, Tin, and Lead.

"Dr. Will Magnus was the creator of the Metal Man which was my favourite group when I was a child," Gunn noted. "I think that we're being able to set up that Dr. Magnus was definetly inspired and learned something from the Automaton that is G.I Robot that leads him to creating the Metal Man down the road."

"And we see the beginnings of the designs on the walls which is really a fun moment for me to bring into it," he teased.

Gunn has previously said that he's mulling over his next DCU project and if he's a lifelong fan of the Metal Men, then we'd imagine a movie or TV show revolving around the group could be a priority. There were plans for them to appear in the DCEU but a movie announced in 2021 failed to materialise.

You can watch the full interview with Gunn and Lorey in the player below.

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.

The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

The first three episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max.

CREATURE COMMANDOS Ep. 3 Review - An Overdone Theme With Decent Execution
Related:

CREATURE COMMANDOS Ep. 3 Review - An Overdone Theme With Decent Execution
CREATURE COMMANDOS: A First Look At The DCU's Wonder Woman, Robin, Booster Gold, And More Has Been Revealed
Recommended For You:

CREATURE COMMANDOS: A First Look At The DCU's Wonder Woman, Robin, Booster Gold, And More Has Been Revealed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/13/2024, 6:41 AM
Seeing the likes of Sgt.Rock & Easy Company aswell as Will Magnus and the origins of the Metal Men was fun…

It’s like Gunn said here & previously , it’s less about building up to a big story akin to Thanos in the MCU but moreso just worldbuilding and fleshing out the history of this new DC universe which I think is a good route.

I like how comicbooky Gunn is going , hope that continues!!.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/13/2024, 7:10 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I had the same thoughts. I immediately thought that it's a guarantee that Metal Men will be a project soon

Based off of the quote though, it kinda isn't a guarantee. It's just populating a universe so characters can appear, not that they must appear.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/13/2024, 7:11 AM
@bkmeijer1 - yep

It’s just giving history to this universe like even the MCU has.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/13/2024, 6:46 AM
I need to get into the industry so I can take over DC Films after Gunn and do this the right way. I have a plan for an entire DC Film universe I've been working on for close to 20 years. My plan is to eventually get them made into comics first then hopefully convince WB to put me in charge of the films division. I have new twists on how to explore these characters while keeping them exactly like the classic versions of themselves. I'm keeping my approach close to my chest because as far as I know, nobody has thought of my approach yet. But even if I can't make it myself, my idea is to get this approach to a new DC universe made one day, even if I eventually have to give the ideas away.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/13/2024, 6:48 AM
This DC Universe is basically my lifes work. My masterstroke. I may be an old man before I feel it's perfect, but I work on developing it every day.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/13/2024, 7:08 AM
@TheVandalore - then I suggest by start making the comics you have in mind. It's easier than ever with all the AI tools at your disposal.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/13/2024, 7:32 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I went to college for Media Arts and Animation and have been working on them this whole time. Only rough story boarding and concept artwork, the bulk of development has been in the writing and drafting and mapping all of the various characters stories. I have rough drafts for my Superman and Wonder Woman arcs "completed" for now, subject to updates and revisions as I chop away. But I'm also planning on hiring old college friends and indie artists to work on the first issue of each book, so when I finally get a chance to pitch these to someone at DC, likely at a Con, it will be TOO good for them to ignore.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/13/2024, 7:58 AM
@TheVandalore - not dissimilar from what I did. But yeah, that's much better than AI. If you have connections, use them.

If it never gets picked up or anything, could always just create your own brand characters. I'd probably give it a read.
Ironbot
Ironbot - 12/13/2024, 7:10 AM
Does this mean that Metal Men movie that John Musker and Ron Clements are making canon to the DCU? Because that would be awesome.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 12/13/2024, 7:32 AM
Liking the show so far, but not a big fan of how they turned Circe into such a pushover, in the comics she'a an ancient immortal who gets her powers from Hecate the mother of magic; making her more powerful than almost any other magic user in the DC universe and yet in this show she appears to be just an disgruntled amazon who not only has trouble fighting the Bride but also then gets defeated by Dr Phosphorus and [frick]ing Weasel of all people.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder