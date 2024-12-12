CREATURE COMMANDOS Episode 3 Spoiler Recap: Sgt. Rock Makes His DCU Debut As Task Force M Battles Circe

The third episode of Creature Commandos reveals G.I. Robot's origin story by taking us back to World War II. Joining Easy Company, he saves the day by gunning down countless Nazis much to the delight of his fellow soldiers.

Sgt. Rock and his men hail G.I. Robot as a hero and it's clear he feels accepted. However, once the war concludes, he's paraded on television and the results...well, given his desperate need to kill Nazis, let's just say he's not exactly suited to being a celebrity!

Unable to become the mascot the U.S. Army wants, G.I. Robot falls into the hands of Metal Men creator Dr. William Magnus (Alan Tudyk). He takes the former soldier apart and mentions adding some upgrades, but seems cold towards G.I. and keen to study him for other endeavours (you can probably guess what those are).

Years later, a deactivated G.I. Robot has been largely forgotten and is residing in a collection of WWII memorabilia. A lonely military enthusiast called Sam (Michael Rooker) buys and befriends him after fixing the veteran hero.

Taking G.I. to meet his pals, we realise that Sam is more than just a fan of the war. He's a far-right nut and part of a group of modern-day Nazis...which finally allows G.I. Robot to, you know, kill Nazis.

He does so but is promptly arrested and sent to Belle Reve where we catch sight of obscure villains like Crimson Centipede, Animal-Vegetal-Mineral Man, Shaggy Man, and The Fisherman.

In the present day, Task Force M finds The Bride and Nina following their run-in with Circe. It turns out the whole thing was just a distraction so the Amazon could attack Princess Ilana Rostovic's castle.

The team races back to her, and a fight ensues which sees Rick Flag Sr.'s group overpowered and outgunned. Flag Sr. tells G.I. Robot that the men attacking him are Nazis and he shows off some of Magnus' upgrades by wiping out the Sons of Themyscira. Unfortunately, G.I. is destroyed and seemingly dies in Nina's arms.

Circe is determined to kill the Princess but is ultimately overpowered by the team; Flag Sr., however, is shocked by their brutality, particularly after Dr. Phosphorus violently burns her face.

Defeated, Circe tells them that they've made a huge mistake and don't understand: by saving the Princess, Task Force M has just doomed the world!

For those of you wondering, Maury Sterling (Homeland) plays Sgt. Rock, not Daniel Craig. While the former James Bond is expected to take on the role in Luca Guadagnino's Sgt. Rock movie, Gunn has said that there could be recastings for some characters who play minor roles in animation before making the leap to live-action.

The first three episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max.