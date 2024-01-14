CREATURE COMMANDOS Merch Provides A New Look At DCU Animated Series' Roster Of Monsters

Creature Commandos will be the first project to be released under the DCU banner, and while there's still no sign of a trailer, we do have another look at the main characters of James Gunn's upcoming animated series.

Though this image hasn't been officially released, recent Superman: Legacy cast addition Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher) has taken to social media to share some CC merchandise featuring a brand-new look at the team.

The character designs look quite similar to the promo image that debuted to coincide with the show's announcement, but the animation style does seem to be slightly different.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier actor Frank Grillo will play Rick Flag Sr., Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Maria Bakalova will provide the voice of Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma will play The Bride, Zoe Chaois on board as Nina Mazursky, with Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot, and Steve Agee reprising his Peacemaker role as John Economos.

Sean Gunn will also voice The Suicide Squad's Weasel (though we're not sure if he can actually speak in anything close to full sentences), and Viola Davis is expected to return as Amanda Waller.

Check out the image below.

Superman: Legacy actress Sara Sampaio got some Creature Commandos merch 👀 pic.twitter.com/uNzKIftbzt — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) January 14, 2024

James Gunn has previously claimed that any voice actor from an animated DCU project would reprise the role in live-action should the opportunity arise, so there's a decent chance we will see at least some of these cast members suit-up as their respective characters down the line.

"Creature Commandos is an animated series, I've written all the episodes, something we're going to do that's a little bit different at DC is gonna have characters move into animation, out of animation, usually having the same actor play their voice as who plays them in live-action," Gunn said last year.

In related news, Gunn confirmed that The Witcher actress Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) will voice Circe on Threads earlier tonight. The filmmaker also noted that all the series regulars have now been announced, but "there are other cool characters in the show played by other cool actors."

Production on the series got underway towards the end of last year. Gunn said that the animation style was a way to "tell stories that are gigantic" without spending $50 million per episode. Studio Bobbypills worked on the animation for the series.

Creature Commandos doesn't have an official premiere date, but is expected to debut on the Max streaming service at some point towards the end of 2024.

Creature Commandos doesn't have an official premiere date, but is expected to debut on the Max streaming service at some point towards the end of 2024.