CREATURE COMMANDOS Poster Revealed As Showrunner Dean Lorey Addresses Possible Season 2 Plans

Creature Commandos will be our first taste of James Gunn and DC Studios' new DCU. While the review embargo doesn't lift until December 2 (we'll share our verdict then), early word on the animated series is very positive.

Whether that will translate to all-important streaming viewership remains to be seen, though DC Studios is riding high after the success of Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story and The Penguin. As a result, interest in the show appears high.

Now, Creature Commandos showrunner Dean Lorey has addressed the possibility of a second season. "Yeah, we absolutely want to do a second season," he told Screen Rant. "There's no particular five-season plan or anything like that. But we definitely want to do another season."

"You will see, at the end of the first season, some of the characters that might be part of that, and there's a lot of fun to come, I hope."

Gunn was also on hand to explain that, while Superman is the "true start" of the DCU, Creature Commandos is "a way for people to just take a little nibble" of DC Studios' plans for the franchise.

We expect the series to be more a continuation of what we saw in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker than a true glimpse at what the new DCU will look like. However, the fact we're getting an R-Rated story like this one suggests DC Studios plans to explore all manner of tones and genres across film and television.

A new poster has also been released for Creature Commandos which you can check out in the Instagram post below.

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.



The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

Creature Commandos premieres on Max on December 5.