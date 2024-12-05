CREATURE COMMANDOS Premiere Reveals Status Of Themyscira And Whether Wonder Woman Is Active In DCU - SPOILERS

The series premiere of Creature Commandos reveals a big update on how Themyscira is viewed in the DCU and seemingly sheds new light on whether Wonder Woman is an active hero in this rebooted world...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 05, 2024 05:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Creature Commandos

When DC Studios unveiled the "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate, many fans were shocked to learn of plans for a prequel TV series set on Themyscira in place of another Wonder Woman movie (especially as Superman: Legacy and The Brave and the Bold were announced).

It's since been confirmed that Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 3 won't be happening (its status was unclear at the time), while Gunn has repeatedly said that the Themyscira series remains in active development. 

In the season premiere of Creature Commandos, we learn that Circe is leading a group called the "Sons of Themyscira." They're basically misogynists, incels, and right-wing nuts, but the rogue Amazonian and sorceress is using them to attack a small Eastern European country called Pokolistan.

In the comics, the nation formed a secret alliance with President Lex Luthor's administration and Superman later encountered a new version of General Zod there. That's not the case in this series, though America is friendly with the country thanks to its oil reserves.

A news report reveals that Circe believes herself to be Themyscira's rightful leader. She intends to lead the Sons there to conquer her former home, though it's clear from the report that no one actually knows whether the island exists or not. In other words, even with Circe on the loose, both Amazons and Themyscira are considered a myth. 

Tellingly, there's zero mention of Wonder Woman during this report so we can safely assume that if she is currently active in the DCU, then no one knows about her. Plus, she'd surely be there dealing with Circe if she was. 

Diana Prince may well still be on Themyscira, meaning that she won't be as experienced a hero as Batman or Superman when she finally makes herself known to the world. Whatever the case may be, it's obvious now that neither Wonder Woman nor Wonder Woman 1984 are DCU canon.

You can watch that news report in the player below.

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.

The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

The first two episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max.

