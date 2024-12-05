CREATURE COMMANDOS Trailer Features DCU Debuts Of Superman, Peacemaker, Starfire And More - SPOILERS

Following the two-episode premiere of Creature Commandos earlier today, we have a new "weeks ahead" trailer for the Max series which features some pretty sizeable spoilers for the DC Studios TV series.

The focus is primarily on Task Force M's battle with Circe, though the sneak peek spoils the fact she's eventually captured by A.R.G.U.S. and Amanda Waller.

By far the biggest talking point is an apparent glimpse into the future, with Superman crucified and heroes like Mister Terrific and Starfire impaled nearby. Beyond that rumoured Teen Titans movie, we've heard nothing about plans for the latter in the DCU so her inclusion here is massively intriguing.

Peacemaker is also shown dead on the ground, and this is one heck of a way to give us a first look at these characters in the DCU. Common sense says this is just a possible future rather than what awaits them in a future movie or TV series.

The preview also teases the origin stories of several characters, confirming we'll learn about their respective pasts over the next five weeks. Another noteworthy cameo comes when we hear Alan Tudyk lend his voice to Dr. Will Magnus, the creator of the Metal Men (who, in this show, seems to take great interest in G.I. Robot).

Creature Commandos' importance to the wider DCU remains to be seen, though it certainly feels like Gunn is potentially laying the groundwork for several future stories with the animated series.

You can watch the new trailer below along with a slightly less spoiler-filled preview specifically for episode 3 (which we can tell you is titled "Cheers to the Tin Man"). We also have some Creature Commandos character posters.

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.

The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

The first two episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max.