CREATURE COMMANDOS Will Reportedly Tease A Huge DCU Debut - SPOILERS

The upcoming Creature Commandos animated series will reportedly feature the DCU debut of a huge character. Beware of major spoilers from this point on...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 17, 2024 03:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Creature Commandos

James Gunn's adult animated series, Creature Commandos, is set to premiere on the Max streaming service on December 5, and spoilers for the show have begun to find their way online.

While a lot of the details are either vague or not particularly revealing (you can have a read through them here), we do have one huge piece of information to share, so here's your final spoiler warning.

Apparently, Creature Commandos will feature the DCU debut of Batman... but only in silhouette! The Dark Knight's shadow will reportedly be seen at one point, but since he never speaks, a voice actor obviously hasn't been cast in the role.

Even so, the first appearance of the DCU's Caped Crusader is a pretty big deal, and the scene in question could give us some idea of what to expect from the iconic hero's eventual live-action debut.

Creature Commandos will be the first project to be released under the DCU banner ahead of Gunn's Superman next year, and it's been confirmed that characters from the show will appear in live-action form in the Man of Steel reboot. 

Which members of this makeshift monster squad make the jump to the big screen remains to be seen, but set photos have revealed that Captain America: The Winter Soldier actor Frank Grillo will appear as Rick Flag Sr.

The series will also feature Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic and Indira Varma as The Bride, with Zoe Chaois on board as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot, and Steve Agee reprising his Peacemaker role as John Economos.

Sean Gunn will also voice The Suicide Squad's Weasel (though we're not sure if he can actually speak in anything close to full sentences), and Viola Davis will return as Amanda Waller.

You can check out the full trailer below.

"Creature Commandos is an animated series, I've written all the episodes, something we're going to do that's a little bit different at DC is gonna have characters move into animation, out of animation, usually having the same actor play their voice as who plays them in live-action," Gunn said last year.

Gunn confirmed that The Witcher actress Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) will voice Circe earlier this year. The filmmaker also noted that all the series regulars have now been announced, but "there are other cool characters in the show played by other cool actors."

Are you looking forward to Creature Commandos? Be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/17/2024, 3:21 PM
The choice to blend animated movies coexisting with live action ones is a bizarre choice in my opinion. I get that Star Trek pulled it off with their crossover but that has a diehard fan base. DC has to win over the general audience and these creative decisions may hinder that.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/17/2024, 3:25 PM
@SonOfAGif - They're not only combining live action with animation, but video games as well. It's already a stretch to ask people to watch TV shows alongside the movies, animation and games is just overkill.
kazuma
kazuma - 11/17/2024, 3:33 PM
@TheJok3r - I can't see that video game thing ever happening tbh. Games are too hard and take to long to make. It'd take like 5+ years to make a brand new AAA DC game from scratch rn and no studio is currently working on one that is connected to the DCU. The WW game and the rumored Rocksteady Batman games are the only thing that could come out in the next decade and we know for a fact that the WW game isn't in the DCU.
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/17/2024, 3:38 PM
@SonOfAGif - What If? And The movies coexist.
grif
grif - 11/17/2024, 4:02 PM
@SonOfAGif - its all going to fail and fall apart. the batman has more of a cinematic universe going for it.


and the normies wont watch this show and even know its connected to the live action. hell i wont even watch it
TehJoker
TehJoker - 11/17/2024, 4:04 PM
@grif - Bro think he's not a normie. Haha
Forthas
Forthas - 11/17/2024, 3:24 PM
There is no interest in this cartoon so they are trying to bait viewers with Batman. Didn't they try this same stunt with Ayer's Suicide Squad?

...I guess it kind of worked then, so lets just do it again?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/17/2024, 3:26 PM
Idk if i buy this since this person calls “ The Bride” Lisa Frankenstein which is a movie and not her name lol.

However i could see Bats appear in some shape or form since we have villains like Rupert Thorne in this aswell as Clayface.

We’ll see but looking forward to this regardless!!.
whatthetruck
whatthetruck - 11/17/2024, 3:29 PM
Looks cool. Should've been out on halloween though, no?
Batmangina
Batmangina - 11/17/2024, 3:36 PM
They missed the boat on Halloween for sure - so it's not the OG Creature Commandos - which was gloriously WTF laden 80s War Comic filler material - I like it but it has ZERO Gen Pop appeal and a weird flex to kickoff the DCU.
TehJoker
TehJoker - 11/17/2024, 3:38 PM
"mcmurdo does not use alts. Mcmurdo is not manuplating upvotes"

FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/17/2024, 3:45 PM
HermanM
HermanM - 11/17/2024, 3:48 PM
Zero interest in this Suicide Squad ripoff.

Bring me Superman
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/17/2024, 3:55 PM
This feels like an SS imitation but willing to be proven wrong

View Recorder