CREATURE COMMANDOS Will Reportedly Tease A Huge DCU Debut - SPOILERS

James Gunn's adult animated series, Creature Commandos, is set to premiere on the Max streaming service on December 5, and spoilers for the show have begun to find their way online.

While a lot of the details are either vague or not particularly revealing (you can have a read through them here), we do have one huge piece of information to share, so here's your final spoiler warning.

Apparently, Creature Commandos will feature the DCU debut of Batman... but only in silhouette! The Dark Knight's shadow will reportedly be seen at one point, but since he never speaks, a voice actor obviously hasn't been cast in the role.

Even so, the first appearance of the DCU's Caped Crusader is a pretty big deal, and the scene in question could give us some idea of what to expect from the iconic hero's eventual live-action debut.

Creature Commandos will be the first project to be released under the DCU banner ahead of Gunn's Superman next year, and it's been confirmed that characters from the show will appear in live-action form in the Man of Steel reboot.

Which members of this makeshift monster squad make the jump to the big screen remains to be seen, but set photos have revealed that Captain America: The Winter Soldier actor Frank Grillo will appear as Rick Flag Sr.

The series will also feature Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic and Indira Varma as The Bride, with Zoe Chaois on board as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot, and Steve Agee reprising his Peacemaker role as John Economos.

Sean Gunn will also voice The Suicide Squad's Weasel (though we're not sure if he can actually speak in anything close to full sentences), and Viola Davis will return as Amanda Waller.

You can check out the full trailer below.

"Creature Commandos is an animated series, I've written all the episodes, something we're going to do that's a little bit different at DC is gonna have characters move into animation, out of animation, usually having the same actor play their voice as who plays them in live-action," Gunn said last year.

Gunn confirmed that The Witcher actress Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) will voice Circe earlier this year. The filmmaker also noted that all the series regulars have now been announced, but "there are other cool characters in the show played by other cool actors."

Are you looking forward to Creature Commandos? Be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.