The CREATURE COMMANDOS, Or How The DCU Succeeds Where The Snyderverse Failed

Has the DC Cinematic Universe fans have been clamoring for finally arrived? Let’s take a look and see what the DCU has to offer so far.

By Ironbot - Dec 05, 2024
Filed Under: Creature Commandos

After ten long years of excruciating suffering and pain at the hands of incompetent Warner Bros executives and Zack Snyder and David Ayer and a laundry list of other monumental screw ups, Detective Comics might finally have a film franchise that’s actually good for a change that’s deserving of the DC title. As plenty and many have already said and covered before, the DCEU was essentially doomed from the start as its sole existence was to capitalize on not only Marvel’s success but to replicate the success of the dark knight while having no understanding as to what made the two so successful to begin with. The few movies that were actually good at the time, such as Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Shazam, and Joker showed what it could be like if they didn’t have their heads up their rear ends, only for the subsequent sequels of these movies to be complete dumpster fires. And the two potential movies that could have salvaged the franchise with Black Adam and The Flash were complete disasters, far worse than stuff like The Multiverse saga could ever hope to be. So finally, during the Warner Bros merger with Discovery entertainment in 2022, Warner Bros decided to stop trying to be something they aren't and make a good franchise that stands on its own, by establishing DC Studios with James Gunn and Peter Safran running the damn thing, you might know James Gunn as the guy who delivered the best few bits of quality the DCEU has spawned, The Suicide Squad and the first season of Peacemaker. Though you might also know him from his most iconic piece of work, the live action Scooby Doo movie... wait that can't be right...

Anyway, in January of 2023, James Gunn announced the new line up for the DCU, with stuff like Superman, Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow, The Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing, and most interestingly Creature Commandos. I was genuinely surprised that Creature Commandos was gonna be the launching pad for the new canon and didn't really know what to expect from it and the fact that it was animated intrigued me further. When the trailers first unleashed, I had the impression that James Gunn knew what he was doing and wasn't going to be a pile of horse manure for once... so how exactly does it fare so far? Well if you already read the title then you know where this is going. Creature Commandos is a show that succeeds where stuff like Invincible and it's crap animation and The Boys failed, and by that I mean having the mature rating actually mean something and not be a bunch of violence and sex and gore and swearing for no goddamn reason and have the characters have understandable and character driven motivations and personality in which they aren't the same arc type each time like The Boys. So far, it's basically monsters who are not natural to this world and have difficulty trying to maintain any sort of humanity, and that is made no clear with the Frankenstein characters Eric and The Bride so far, and I have a feeling we are going to get more with these characters as the show goes along. It isn't just this character has a traumatic backstory and that's all you need like the DCEU did, we actually get to see what makes them so traumatic and how the characters grow and evolve and how it's intergrated to the overall arc.

So far, people have been making unfair comparisons to The Suicide Squad, but I don't think the people who think that have ever actually watched that movie. The Suicide Squad was about Task Force X trying to cover up the United States' involvement with Project Starfish after the fall of the Cortol Maltese government and to make sure it never got out to the public, whereas Creature Commandos is about Task Force M protecting Princess Llana from Circe from killing her and killing all the already established DCU superheroes. So no, the two are nothing alike and the characters are completely different. And the animation and voice acting is excellent as well.

Although it's just getting started, the DCU is starting off on the right track and avoiding the mistakes Zack Snyder and Warner Bros have made. The question is, will Superman 2025 be the first good movie in the DCU? Only time will tell. But I'm really loving this show and cannot wait for more. I really am loving what James Gunnhas to offer since he is one of my favorite filmmakers and am graciously looking forward to seeing what he has in store for us with Superman 2025 and Peacemaker season 2 and whatever else he has planned for the new canon. The show gets a:

10/10

bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/5/2024, 5:18 PM
For me it's similar to TSS because both are teams of misfits run by Argus, but that's it.

Still, it's a better launching pad than jumping the shared universe train. I guess it was already in the works before Gunn became chief, so it makes sense it builds off of that.

Anyway, I'll reserve judgement until after Peacemaker S2. Gotta see what Gunn has in store with all of his projects first for me to see if the DCU groundwork works.
Forthas
Forthas - 12/5/2024, 5:53 PM
I have not seen the show, but based on the clips and description I have seen it may rival the Zack Snyder era as a low point in the history of the DC cinematic universe. At least the DCEU started with the excellent Man of Steel, a film that has not been surpassed yet in quality by any other DC venture since its release no matter what the critics say. The DCEU went off the rails with the films that followed starting with Batman v Superman - introducing a terrible interpretation of Batman and undermining the entire character of Superman. The hits and mostly misses that were the films that came after were a slog of tonally different Marvel clones that slowly lost its audience. What Warner Brothers should have done in the VERY beginning was to combine the excellent Dark Knight Trilogy and Man of Steel as the foundation of their shared universe. Both sets of film shared a DNA...written and in the case of Batman directed by Christopher Nolan, scored by Hans Zimmer and included an A list cast of main and even supporting characters. The origin stories even mimicked each other in their non-linear approach. It was a match made in heaven. In every way the combination of the two franchises would have served as an excellent start. The grounded and character driven approach would have constrained efforts at slapstick and far out stories.

For reasons that defy any semblance of logic, Zack Snyder decided what the DC universe really needed was nihilism, and morbid Machiavellian story telling which was a mistake anyone with two working brain cells could see would not work. He then replaced a universally loved Batman with Ben Affleck and then diminished Superman for the remainder of his time with DC. The rest is history. The grounded character driven approach is the best and most successful tone and path that has thus far never lost money or embarrassed the DC brand and its studio. DC has made 6 grounded and character driven films and now one TV show. Those films include the Dark Knight Trilogy, Man of Steel, Joker, and The Batman. Half of those films made a billion dollars or more and two of them were in conversations for best picture while two secured best actor wins. The TV show has brought accolades to the studio with its base audience wanting more. However, even the success of Joker did not prevent Warner Brothers from abandoning its grounded tone in favor of all things...a musical. Instead of embracing its clearly more successful grounded strategy, Warner Brothers decided to continue to try to copy Marvel by bringing in James Gunn and his brash slapstick style which thus far has not resonated with audiences. His one an only foray into the world of DC films was The Suicide Squad which bombed at the box office even when taking into account the COVID pandemic that depressed the box office. Despite this, incredulously they made him head of the studio (albeit after numerous others turned down the opportunity). While James Gunn has his fan base, he has failed to appeal to the broader audience. People point to Guardians of the Galaxy as proof of his supposed genius, yet outside of Marvel he has not had a huge blockbuster film which suggest it was his association with Marvel and not some inert talent that made him a success with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. It is worth noting that Guardians of the Galaxy never topped a billion dollars in box office receipts belying the fact that James Gunn has been unable to grow an audience.
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 12/5/2024, 5:59 PM
"He then replaced a universally loved Batman with Ben Affleck"

Not true, Bale was offered up to 50 million dollars to return for Batman Vs Supeman before Warner decided to recast the role.
Forthas
Forthas - 12/5/2024, 6:04 PM
@DaHULK2000 -

Christian Bale $50 Million Batman Offer Debunked?
https://comicbook.com/comicbook/news/christian-bale-50-million-batman-offer-debunked/
MikeyL
MikeyL - 12/5/2024, 6:48 PM
Gotta move this to Editorial, man. It’s not News

