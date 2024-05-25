James Gunn Once Described LANTERNS Writer Damon Lindelof As "A Total Scam Artist With No Integrity"

James Gunn Once Described LANTERNS Writer Damon Lindelof As &quot;A Total Scam Artist With No Integrity&quot; James Gunn Once Described LANTERNS Writer Damon Lindelof As &quot;A Total Scam Artist With No Integrity&quot;

Following the announcement that Damon Lindelof is developing Lanterns for DC Studios, a resurfaced Facebook comment from James Gunn has revealed how he felt about the DCU’s latest scribe back in 2012.

News
By JoshWilding - May 25, 2024 06:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

If there's one thing we've learned in this social media age, it's that some people have a very good memory (meaning a once innocent comment can come back to haunt even the best of us). 

Earlier today, it was confirmed that Max's Lanterns has tapped Chris Mundy, Tom King, and Damon Lindelof to pen the pilot and a "bible" for the long-awaited TV series. Now, James Gunn's one-time thoughts on the latter have been revealed in a resurfaced Facebook comment. 

Way back on March 18, 2012, the DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director said, "Lindelof is close to Satan in my book because of the end of Lost. He's the Uri Gellar of storytellers, a total scam artist with no integrity whatsoever. And a liar."

Something must have changed since then as it was only a few hours ago that Gunn took to Instagram and Threads to proclaim "A hearty welcome to Chris and [Damon Lindelof] as they join the DC Studios family."

We honestly wouldn't put too much stock in this scathing assessment from the filmmaker. Why? Like many fans, it appears he was simply disappointed and angry about a finale which massively split opinions when it first aired in 2010.

It's hard to ignore the fact that Gunn has described Lanterns' most prolific writer as a "scam artist" and "liar" with "no integrity." However, the Guardians of the Galaxy helmer has always been vocal on social media. It was also around this time when Gunn hadn't fully hit the mainstream and frequently shared a lot of honest - and brutal - thoughts on his future contemporaries. 

Lindelof likely isn't losing any sleep over Gunn's take on the Lost finale (a thick skin is a must for any creative involved in the divisive final season) and this is all water under the bridge. Still, Gunn changing his mind on the filmmaker's work at some point over the past 12 years is no doubt what led to him bringing Lindelof on board for Lanterns.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of Lanterns after it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

You can see a screenshot of Gunn's Facebook comment in the X post below.

LANTERNS: James Gunn Officially Announces Max Series Creative Team; Shares New Artwork
Related:

LANTERNS: James Gunn Officially Announces Max Series Creative Team; Shares New Artwork
DC Studios' LANTERNS TV Series Rumored To Have Enlisted Co-Writer With Plenty Of DC Experience
Recommended For You:

DC Studios' LANTERNS TV Series Rumored To Have Enlisted Co-Writer With Plenty Of DC Experience
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 5/25/2024, 6:40 PM
Oh cool, didn't realise this was a gossip site.
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 5/25/2024, 6:45 PM
K cool. Anyway.
Spoken
Spoken - 5/25/2024, 6:49 PM
User Comment Image
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 5/25/2024, 6:50 PM
Jebus, Joshy-Boy.

He hated how Lost ended, that's it.

There's no controversy or anything like that.

He was clearly cool with Damon if he made it to the end of Lost.
PaKent
PaKent - 5/25/2024, 6:51 PM
"no integrity" that sounds just like someone posting jokes about boys being molested and babies being raped
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/25/2024, 6:52 PM
Damn , I know Lost ended up being a somewhat divisive show but that seems a bit much lol.

However as cynical & jaded we can be about Hollywood (and it’s warranted to an extent) people can still change , relationships can change and even opinions can aswell…

Hell , Lindelof’s done more work since then and created shows like The Leftovers and Watchmen which have been met with critical acclaim so perhaps Gunn saw those and enjoyed those (I think he’s even stated how much he loved the latter).

Basically ,12 years is a long time and to hold something over him like that as some sort of “accountability” is strange when he may not even be the same person anymore especially since he’s stated he would say or do things for shock value back then anyway.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/25/2024, 7:04 PM
lol

I never get the hate for Lost. That ending is solid. You couldn’t have made one that satisfied everyone but some of the complaints it gets is beyond absurd.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 5/25/2024, 7:11 PM
@thedrudo - Sci-Fi nerds don't like the idea of a divine presence in their Sci-Fi, even if it's baked-in from the start, like in RDM and Eick's Battlestar Galactica. Those guys never once lied to anyone about God being real in that world, and yet the hardcore nerds lost their minds when that finale was a great culmination to that series.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 5/25/2024, 7:04 PM
User Comment Image
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 5/25/2024, 7:09 PM
The ending of Lost has nothing on the all-time worst finale in television history: How I Met Your Mother.

Carter Bays and Craig Thomas can go f--k themselves and burn in Hell forever for what they did.
HermanM
HermanM - 5/25/2024, 7:09 PM
I love James Gunn. The real James Gunn who spoke his mind. I understand the censored guy he presents as now though. He's trying to save his career.

He is absolutely right about (((Lindelof))), by the way. Lindelof only gets work through (((nepotism))).
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 5/25/2024, 7:12 PM
@HermanM - You can f--k right the f--k off with the parenthesis. I didn't notice it before, but I know what you're doing.

Don't you have a Hamas rally to get to, arsehole?
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 5/25/2024, 7:13 PM
@HermanM - I know what you're doing with the parentheses, and you can f--- the right off with that garbage. Don't you have a Hamas rally to get to?
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 5/25/2024, 7:13 PM
@HermanM - I know what you're doing with the parentheses, and you can f--- the right off with that evil. Don't you have a H-mas rally to get to?
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 5/25/2024, 7:11 PM
Gunn is right, but if you made it past episode 5 of Lost and expected quality storytelling, that's on you.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder