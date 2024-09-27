LANTERNS: Aaron Pierre And Stephan James Are The Frontrunners To Play DCU's John Stewart

Deadline brings word today that Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge) and Stephan James (Beacon 23) are the current frontrunners to play John Stewart in DC Studios and HBO's Lanterns.

Kyle Chandler was cast as Hal Jordan earlier this week and, according to the trade, no offers have been made yet. As we reported earlier today, F1 star Damson Idris was in the running but that no longer appears to be the case.

Both actors would bring a lot of this series and the wider DCU and, as of now, it appears the plan is for John to be this shared world's main Green Lantern. Chandler has reportedly only signed a deal for Lanterns and no features so likely won't appear beyond the series.

Pierre is no stranger to the DC Universe after playing Dev-Em in Krypton and recently became a fan favourite choice to play John after starring in Rebel Ridge. He'll also be lending his voice to the title character in Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King and counts the likes of Old and The Morning Show among his other credits.

As for James, he's a rising star who has appeared in movies like Selma, 21 Bridges, and The Piano Lesson. On the small screen, we've seen his work in Homecoming, #FreeRayshawn, and Surface.

We'll see what happens, but given the mixed response to Chandler's casting and the decision to have Hal be in his late 50s/early 60s, DC Studios will want to win fans over with this pick.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

DC Studios' Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl).

When Lanterns' creative team was first revealed, James Gunn and Peter Safran, as Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs of DC Studios, shared a joint statement which read, "We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm."

"John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with 'Superman.'"

Lanterns doesn't currently have a confirmed premiere date.