LANTERNS: Aaron Pierre And Stephan James Are The Frontrunners To Play DCU's John Stewart

Following those big rumours, it's now been revealed by the trades that Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge) and Stephan James (Beacon 23) are the frontrunners to play the DCU's John Stewart in HBO's Lanterns...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 27, 2024 02:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns
Source: Deadline

Deadline brings word today that Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge) and Stephan James (Beacon 23) are the current frontrunners to play John Stewart in DC Studios and HBO's Lanterns

Kyle Chandler was cast as Hal Jordan earlier this week and, according to the trade, no offers have been made yet. As we reported earlier today, F1 star Damson Idris was in the running but that no longer appears to be the case.

Both actors would bring a lot of this series and the wider DCU and, as of now, it appears the plan is for John to be this shared world's main Green Lantern. Chandler has reportedly only signed a deal for Lanterns and no features so likely won't appear beyond the series.

Pierre is no stranger to the DC Universe after playing Dev-Em in Krypton and recently became a fan favourite choice to play John after starring in Rebel Ridge. He'll also be lending his voice to the title character in Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King and counts the likes of Old and The Morning Show among his other credits. 

As for James, he's a rising star who has appeared in movies like Selma, 21 Bridges, and The Piano Lesson. On the small screen, we've seen his work in Homecoming#FreeRayshawn, and Surface

We'll see what happens, but given the mixed response to Chandler's casting and the decision to have Hal be in his late 50s/early 60s, DC Studios will want to win fans over with this pick. 

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

DC Studios' Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl). 

When Lanterns' creative team was first revealed, James Gunn and Peter Safran, as Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs of DC Studios, shared a joint statement which read, "We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm." 

"John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with 'Superman.'"

Lanterns doesn't currently have a confirmed premiere date.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/27/2024, 2:33 PM
I guess MTTS missed Stephan James name from their sources lol…

Anyway , I think he could pull off John but my choice would be Aaron Pierre personally.

?si=2wva84YE2lKKuUh9
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 9/27/2024, 2:38 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I actually updated the post earlier - MTTSH mentioned James a few hours before Deadline!

https://comicbookmovie.com/tv/dc/lanterns/lanterns-new-rumor-reveals-frontrunners-to-play-the-dcus-john-stewart-in-hbo-series-a213445
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/27/2024, 2:41 PM
@JoshWilding - ahhh ok then

Thanks!!.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 9/27/2024, 2:34 PM
After Rebel ridge, I expect Aaron to be a star. Good for him
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 9/27/2024, 3:58 PM
@MyCoolYoung - That film has pretty much made him the current “it” guy. I’m sure he’d do a great job in the role.
TheTyrantVirus
TheTyrantVirus - 9/27/2024, 2:42 PM
I don't really know John Stewart that well as a character, but I just watched Rebel Ridge, and Aaron Pierre is truly terrific in it. (I found the ending of that movie to be a bit disappointing, but that's not his fault.) I'd totally be down for him to be a Green Lantern.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 9/27/2024, 2:42 PM
Pierre definitely LOOKS the most like John Stewart there in that picture. He has the High-Reg haircut many Jarheads prefer* and everything.

*The High-And-Tight sucks. High-Reg is where it's at.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 9/27/2024, 2:43 PM
I never even thought about Pierre, would be a good choice.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/27/2024, 2:43 PM
Pierre seems the type to maybe do miss a role like this but who knows. Rebel Ridge proved he’s a natural fit for John Stewart. Even has the GL eyes a little already

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 9/27/2024, 2:45 PM
@MisterBones - In that pic he even looks like the cartoon one.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/27/2024, 2:48 PM
@RegularPoochie - exactly. It’s wild.
HermanM
HermanM - 9/27/2024, 2:51 PM
@RegularPoochie - true
The1st
The1st - 9/27/2024, 3:03 PM
@RegularPoochie - He really does. The eyes have it.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 9/27/2024, 3:38 PM
@MisterBones - You know I wasn’t feeling it, but you sold me. Make it happen. He has the eyes.
HermanM
HermanM - 9/27/2024, 2:50 PM
Watch them pick the lighter dude
Vigor
Vigor - 9/27/2024, 2:54 PM
Green eyed black (mixed) guy with arms the size of trunks. You just know he gets his pick of the kitty
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/27/2024, 2:54 PM
Aaron Pierre is the clear choice here
OgHerManM
OgHerManM - 9/27/2024, 2:56 PM
Hes too white. I want a dark chocloatey lantern.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/27/2024, 2:57 PM
It’s suck we’re not getting Hal is the leading Lantern in this universe but hey, at least we’re getting a fully fledged GL Corp. never thought I’d see the day, honestly.

And I guess in a few years, we’ll see John mentor the best Lantern;

User Comment Image
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 9/27/2024, 3:00 PM
@FireandBlood - but it could also be, because we get a movie about him and in this he just tells them stories and we get some snippets about them.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 9/27/2024, 2:57 PM
Aaron has this but I'm feeling steph
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 9/27/2024, 2:59 PM
Great casting! I grew up watching Justice League Unlimited and John Stewart is by far my favorite Lantern after Kyle Rayner. I really dont care about Hal at all. Hope they introduce Kyle soon since they dont seem to be moving foward with Hal after the first season.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 9/27/2024, 3:11 PM
Would have preferred Damson tbh but since it's out of these two...



User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Pampero
Pampero - 9/27/2024, 3:33 PM
Chandler has reportedly only signed a deal for Lanterns, so he will likely die at the end of the series.

