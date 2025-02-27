LANTERNS First Look Reveals The DCU's Hal Jordan And John Stewart

LANTERNS First Look Reveals The DCU's Hal Jordan And John Stewart

DC Studios has shared a first look at Lanterns as production begins in Los Angeles and that means we can finally see the DCU's Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) together on screen!

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 27, 2025 11:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

Work on Lanterns is officially underway and we now have a first look at the DCU's Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) side-by-side. 

They're not in costume but look closely, and you'll see that Hal is wearing his Green Lantern Power Ring. Vanity Fair has also shared some intel on the series, revealing that the hero is approaching retirement and that John is the trainee being lined up to replace him. 

It's a shame not to even get a glimpse of their respective Green Lantern Corps uniforms, though DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has previously confirmed they'll be practical rather than VFX. 

How much superhero action will we see on a TV budget? That remains to be seen, though it appears the idea is to explore who Hal and John are both in and out of costume. 

"Our Lanterns have the rings and all the power they bring, and other characters and aspects of the lore are going to show up or be name-checked," showrunner Chris Mundy told the site. "But it’s a series that explores who these guys are when they’re on the job and when they’re out of uniform."

"It’s designed to be accessible for people who don’t know the mythology, but hopefully really satisfying for people that know it backwards and forwards," he added. "We’re not part of a larger storytelling plan right now. Season one is designed to be its own, complete season of television that, hopefully, will become many seasons of television."

DC Studios' Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl). The cast includes Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, and Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro. 

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO and Max in 2026.

James Gunn Shares Big LANTERNS And SUPERGIRL Updates; Reveals Whether DYNAMIC DUO Will Be Set In The DCU
Related:

James Gunn Shares Big LANTERNS And SUPERGIRL Updates; Reveals Whether DYNAMIC DUO Will Be Set In The DCU
LANTERNS Star Aaron Pierre Promises To Do Right By John Stewart; Reveals New Look To Play DCU Hero
Recommended For You:

LANTERNS Star Aaron Pierre Promises To Do Right By John Stewart; Reveals New Look To Play DCU Hero

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Pictilli
Pictilli - 2/27/2025, 11:26 AM
Kyle Chandler looks great as Hal Jordan, even better than I imagined. Perfect casting!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/27/2025, 11:34 AM
@Pictilli - "Perfect casting"? he's f**king 80 mate
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 2/27/2025, 11:37 AM
@HashTagSwagg - 80 is the new 59.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/27/2025, 11:28 AM

GGGRRRR!!!!!!!!!!

Hal Jordan needed the big screen to get his well-deserved time to shine.

I hope this show is great, but I hate Hollywood for probably olding out this fantastic core character on a TV show for probably the usual Hollywood reason.
DannRamm113
DannRamm113 - 2/27/2025, 11:30 AM
Obviously not much to go off of, but I like seeing the ring on finger. Curious how the costumes are going to appear, and whether Guy will make an appearance from Superman, or an allusion to him
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/27/2025, 11:32 AM
Glad they decided to ditch those lame comic suits. That's so 2024, these new suits look much more realistic and fitting for the characters.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 2/27/2025, 11:34 AM
Hal look "A bit the worse for wear" to say the least. Talk about your hard travelin' heroes.
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 2/27/2025, 11:34 AM
I don't really like the older approach to Hal but we'll see how it works
mountainman
mountainman - 2/27/2025, 11:36 AM
Hal has that awkward walking by your coworker in the hallway straight lipped “smile” going on.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder