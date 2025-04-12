LANTERNS Pilot Wraps Filming As Director James Hawes Discusses The Show's Americana Heart

James Hawes was out promoting his latest theatrical release, The Amateur but also touched on his most recent gig, helming the first two episodes of HBO's Lanterns TV series.

By MarkJulian - Apr 12, 2025
Source: THR

From the visionary minds of James Gunn and Peter Safran comes one of the DCU's most eagerly awaited projects: Lanterns. This upcoming television series, a cornerstone of Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, is currently in production and promises to redefine the Green Lantern mythos.

The series boasts a powerful cast, with Kyle Chandler stepping into the emerald boots of Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre embodying the unwavering John Stewart. Adding a spark of familiar energy, Nathan Fillion is confirmed to appear as the irrepressible Guy Gardner.

The stellar supporting cast includes Ulrich Thomsen as the menacing Sinestro, Kelly Macdonald as the enigmatic Sherrif Kerry, Garret Dillahunt as William Macon, Poorna Jagannathan as Zoe, Nicole Ari Parker bringing to life John Stewart's mother, Bernadette, Jason Ritter as Billy Macon, and Sherman Augustus portraying John Stewart's father, John Sr.

The first two crucial episodes will be helmed by the seasoned director James Hawes, whose directorial prowess has shaped such notable television as Doctor Who, Merlin, the thought-provoking Black Mirror, the otherworldly Raised by Wolves, and the gripping Slow Horses, setting a high bar for the series' launch.

Speaking to THR at the premiere of his new film The Amateur, Hawes also took time out to briefly touch on Lanterns, sharing that the True Detective comparison is apt but that it doesn't encompass the entirety of the show.

It looks and feels rooted. You meet two guys [Kyle Chandler’s Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart], but there is wit and comedy to it that you would not expect in True Detective. It is, in many ways, a buddy cop structure with travel in the story time, to and fro, that is really sophisticated,” Hawes shares.

So I think [the True Detective comparison] is valid. People will still go, ‘What were you talking about?’ to some extent, but I would also bring in No Country for Old Men, Fargo and things that have that Americana heart to them.”

The series description for Lanterns has previously been described as, "following new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland."

Lanterns was part of the original DCU: Gods and Monsters Chapter One rollout video released by DC Studios and James Gunn.

During that promo video, Gunn described the series as"this is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan. We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

Lanterns is expected to arrive on HBO in early 2026.

LANTERNS Set Photos Show Aaron Pierre's (Powerless?) John Stewart In The Middle Of A Gunfight
LANTERNS Set Photos Show Aaron Pierre's (Powerless?) John Stewart In The Middle Of A Gunfight
LANTERNS Officially Adds SUPERMAN Actor Nathan Fillion As Guy Gardner
LANTERNS Officially Adds SUPERMAN Actor Nathan Fillion As Guy Gardner

soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/12/2025, 2:27 PM
Here come the complainers, in other words…
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/12/2025, 2:35 PM
Americana heart? This is not Preacher... Get this mofos to patrol the sector on space..
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/12/2025, 2:45 PM
@Malatrova15 - that's clearly next season. Maybe even middle of this season. The "rooted" story is just the start...
Nemesis17then
Nemesis17then - 4/12/2025, 2:41 PM
I admit it sounds interesting BUT… I truly hope we wont have to go a whole season of them being powerless and not wearing their suits. This concept has been done to death. And guess what. A hero can be humanised while having his powers because this is who he is. Can’t really understand why in order for the audience to identify with them they have to give up their powers and hate themselves for being heroes. Fully unoriginal concept (old drunk former heroic cop who hates himself for things he did has to train an optimistic new recruit) Hope that is not the case here
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 4/12/2025, 2:47 PM
@Nemesis17then - I don't think they won't have their powers unless you've seen something I haven't. They probably won't be using them constantly as they keep comparing this to true detective. Im guessing they will be ported more as doing space detective work where the crime has led them back to earth rather than a couple of space beat cops. they probably won't be in their suits much which is disappointing but that would make it a little difficult to blend in while investigating things.
OrionPax
OrionPax - 4/12/2025, 2:42 PM
I feel like people may be too quick to judge on the “earth based” comment. You can have an earth based mystery without it taking place solely on earth………it’s the Green Lantern Corps. I HIGHLY doubt that it’s going to be completely terrestrial in nature.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/12/2025, 2:43 PM
Interesting , I’m looking forward to the chemistry between Kyle Chandler’s Hal Jordan & Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart!!.

It was his other quote talking about Aaron Pierre and him talking about iw they are grounding the characters especially that struck me…

𝐈 𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐝 𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐦. 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞, 𝐢𝐭 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐞𝐥𝐭 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐞. 𝐇𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞. 𝐇𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐬𝐨 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐟𝐮𝐥, 𝐬𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐨𝐥, 𝐬𝐨 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝. 𝐀𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧, 𝐈 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞’𝐬 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐬𝐨 𝐟𝐚𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐠𝐨 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧, 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐫𝐞. 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐬𝐭. 𝐒𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐚𝐬 𝐰𝐞 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐢𝐭.

It seems like them playing it straight and almost “matter of fact” is there way of grounding this story which makes sense if Earth already has 3 Green Lanterns and it’s a world where superheroes existed for awhile.

Anyway very excited for this , it is my most anticipated DCU project right now!!.

View Recorder