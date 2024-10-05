UPDATE: James Gunn Has Surprised PEACEMAKER Fans By Revealing That Season 2 Filming Starts Today
UPDATE: James Gunn Has Surprised PEACEMAKER Fans By Revealing That Season 2 Filming Starts Today
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/10/2024, 12:43 PM
Yeah, but it's NOT a continuation of the DCEU. Give us a break, Gunn. You're full of shit.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 5/10/2024, 12:50 PM
@Lisa89 - You sound butt hurt Lisa.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 5/10/2024, 12:50 PM
@Lisa89 - User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/10/2024, 12:53 PM
@UniqNo - I feel Gunn needed to do a complete reboot in order to not doom his endeavors. I take it you disagree?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/10/2024, 12:54 PM
@Superspecialawesomeguy - I feel Gunn needed to do a complete reboot in order to not doom his endeavors. I take it you disagree?
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 5/10/2024, 12:54 PM
@Lisa89 - I feel Gunn needed to do a complete reboot in order to not doom his endeavors. I take it you disagree?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/10/2024, 12:56 PM
@GaruVonDoom - What leads you to believe I disagree?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/10/2024, 12:44 PM
YEAH, but will Katana have his back?
Itwasme
Itwasme - 5/10/2024, 12:49 PM
Yeah, but I liked the first season way more than I thought I would so I will give Gunn a break.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/10/2024, 12:51 PM
Sweet , Grillo is great!!

It’s weird that him and Kinnaman are meant to be father & son since they are only 14 years apart (probably hence they will age him up a bit to match his animated counterpart).

It makes sense to bring in SR since last season , Peacemaker came to regret killing Flag and were the catalyst in a way for his redemption to an extent so to have the dad coming in for revenge presumably after Chris has somewhat changed could make for an interesting story.

Anyway , S1 was solid so looking forward to this!!.

User Comment Image
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 5/10/2024, 12:52 PM
So Flag Sr. is immortal? Or at least very slow aging? Because you cannot convince me that Grillo is a believable dad to Kinnaman without powers involved!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/10/2024, 12:55 PM
@CerealKiller1 - he’s on that JK Simmons regiment

User Comment Image

He’s gonna have a lot of old man strength.
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 5/10/2024, 1:01 PM
@CerealKiller1 - put some salt on his hair and some puddy or CG on his face, no one will notice.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/10/2024, 12:53 PM
Man , what a turnaround it was for Rick Flag Jr…

Went from being this bland character in SS to an actually likable one in TSS.

User Comment Image
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 5/10/2024, 12:57 PM
Shouldn’t they get a slightly older actor?

Joel Kinnaman is 44, Grillo is 58.

I don’t see them as Father and son lol
Grillo looks good for his age.

I imagine Rick Flag Sr as someone more worn down and rugged.

Like maybe Kurt Russel ?
Idk but Grillo looks too young to be Joel’s son lol
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/10/2024, 12:57 PM
Sb
asherman93
asherman93 - 5/10/2024, 12:58 PM
...so I guess that means the DCEU films are being treated as schrodinger's cat, but in a broad strokes "similar events happened, but the details were different" sense?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/10/2024, 1:00 PM
@asherman93 - I think something’s atleast in regards to The SS corner will stay the same while others won’t obviously like Superman.

