James Gunn Attempts To Clear Up PEACEMAKER Confusion By Revealing Season 1 Is AND Isn't DCU Canon

Continuity is a tricky storytelling device for any cinematic universe to get right, with even Marvel Studios failing to properly sync up its projects in recent years (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness didn't reference Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Marvels completely ignored Secret Invasion).

However, in the DCU's case, it's starting to feel like a mess before it even gets going.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is going back to the drawing board with characters like Batman, Superman, and Supergirl, rebooting them with new actors and franchises which don't involve actors like Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, and The Flash's Sasha Calle.

That's upset some DCEU fans, but it's understandable given the baggage which comes with a failed series of movies. However, Gunn has also handpicked a few actors he enjoyed working with - John Cena, Viola Davis, and Sean Gunn, for example - to bring into the new DCU as the same characters. Or new versions of them. Maybe.

If you're well-versed in comic books, then it's probably easy enough to understand. For everyone else, it's a bit muddled and confusing!

Yesterday, Gunn revealed that Peacemaker season 2 will now be released before Waller and, taking place in the DCU and picking up after the events of SUPERMAN, Despite that, season 1 is no longer canon. In fairness. that makes sense when Christopher Smith crossed paths with the DCEU's Justice League, but many fans were disappointed to think the character's journey from villain to anti-hero never happened.

Well, the filmmaker is attempting to clarify things today by explaining that parts of Peacemaker's first season are canon...and others are not. We get that Gunn didn't want to say goodbye to Cena's Peacemaker - the actor is phenomenal in the role - but that might have been the less convoluted option!

To summarise, Peacemaker season 2 is happening, but only parts of Peacemaker season 1 are considered canon in the DCU. Cena, meanwhile, will reprise the role, even though the vast majority of the DCEU's actors won't return because this is supposed to be a reboot.

This ultimately doesn't feel like the fresh start the DC Universe needed, and the people who make up the general audience - which is far greater in number than comic book fans - are surely in need of someone to explain to them why Peacemaker once met Aquaman and The Flash, only to now be hanging out with a new Superman and his same supporting cast.

Check out Gunn's comments in full below.