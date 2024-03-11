James Gunn Attempts To Clear Up PEACEMAKER Confusion By Revealing Season 1 Is AND Isn't DCU Canon

James Gunn Attempts To Clear Up PEACEMAKER Confusion By Revealing Season 1 Is AND Isn't DCU Canon James Gunn Attempts To Clear Up PEACEMAKER Confusion By Revealing Season 1 Is AND Isn't DCU Canon

The DCU hasn't got started yet, but it's beginning to feel every bit as convoluted as its predecessor, the DCEU, thanks to DC Studios' decision to keep some actors and recast others. Here's the latest...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 11, 2024 02:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

Continuity is a tricky storytelling device for any cinematic universe to get right, with even Marvel Studios failing to properly sync up its projects in recent years (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness didn't reference Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Marvels completely ignored Secret Invasion). 

However, in the DCU's case, it's starting to feel like a mess before it even gets going. 

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is going back to the drawing board with characters like Batman, Superman, and Supergirl, rebooting them with new actors and franchises which don't involve actors like Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, and The Flash's Sasha Calle.

That's upset some DCEU fans, but it's understandable given the baggage which comes with a failed series of movies. However, Gunn has also handpicked a few actors he enjoyed working with - John Cena, Viola Davis, and Sean Gunn, for example - to bring into the new DCU as the same characters. Or new versions of them. Maybe.

If you're well-versed in comic books, then it's probably easy enough to understand. For everyone else, it's a bit muddled and confusing!

Yesterday, Gunn revealed that Peacemaker season 2 will now be released before Waller and, taking place in the DCU and picking up after the events of SUPERMAN,  Despite that, season 1 is no longer canon. In fairness. that makes sense when Christopher Smith crossed paths with the DCEU's Justice League, but many fans were disappointed to think the character's journey from villain to anti-hero never happened.

Well, the filmmaker is attempting to clarify things today by explaining that parts of Peacemaker's first season are canon...and others are not. We get that Gunn didn't want to say goodbye to Cena's Peacemaker - the actor is phenomenal in the role - but that might have been the less convoluted option! 

To summarise, Peacemaker season 2 is happening, but only parts of Peacemaker season 1 are considered canon in the DCU. Cena, meanwhile, will reprise the role, even though the vast majority of the DCEU's actors won't return because this is supposed to be a reboot. 

This ultimately doesn't feel like the fresh start the DC Universe needed, and the people who make up the general audience - which is far greater in number than comic book fans - are surely in need of someone to explain to them why Peacemaker once met Aquaman and The Flash, only to now be hanging out with a new Superman and his same supporting cast. 

Check out Gunn's comments in full below.

James Gunn Says PEACEMAKER Season 1 Is NOT Part Of DCU Canon; SUPERMAN Will Lead Into Season 2
Related:

James Gunn Says PEACEMAKER Season 1 Is NOT Part Of DCU Canon; SUPERMAN Will Lead Into Season 2
Here's The Latest On DC Studios' Plans For PEACEMAKER Season 2 And WALLER
Recommended For You:

Here's The Latest On DC Studios' Plans For PEACEMAKER Season 2 And WALLER
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

slickrickdesigns - 3/11/2024, 2:23 PM
Cluster fire already with this non reboot reboot. Just go back to not explaining yourself and just shoot down stupid rumors.
Nomis929 - 3/11/2024, 2:23 PM
harryba11zack - 3/11/2024, 2:23 PM
Doomsday8888 - 3/11/2024, 2:25 PM
narrow290 - 3/11/2024, 2:27 PM
THE ONLY people this is confusing are those who want it to fail. Josh! Just make a good show, James who gives a shit if season one or two are cannon or not..
WruceBayne - 3/11/2024, 2:35 PM
@narrow290 - 100% THIS! Thank you! How hard is it to understand? The same characters are going to be in season 2 and a different story is going to be told. It’s that easy.
OleBobbyTiger - 3/11/2024, 2:52 PM
@narrow290 - That's a bold claim. I don't want it to fail and I'm confused by this fence sitting.

Ultimately it doesn't matter, I'll watch it before judging either way, but most people don't stay up to date with the industry news, so they'll see the same things and assume it's all part of the same world they've already seen.
Apophis71 - 3/11/2024, 2:59 PM
@OleBobbyTiger - Ultimately the fence sitting is down to not wanting to spoil the story and likely would have been better off not answering the repeated daft question all together.

How it will work out could be super easy to follow and understand.

End of the day odds are the character will seem to be the same characters where it left off in season one and it will be a new story. He is simply saying it isn't complete can cos Flash and Aquaman were in it so can't fully be canon. However very similar events occuring in both the DCEU and DCU is not hard to grasp and/or something in season two where character get dragged from one universe to another is not hard to grasp.

It is only the half answers that make it sound messy and confusing, in practive likely won't be a problem at all IF the season is good.
philinterrupted - 3/11/2024, 3:11 PM
@WruceBayne -

Gunn clearly agrees that some of the story points that happened in season 1 are important to the continued character development of these characters that he’s writing. It’s not just important to have the same characters.

You’re purposely ignoring that point because you think simply have Peacemaker in it is fine. Maybe you didn’t like season 1 or don’t care about what happened. Cool, but I like having things mean something.

It’s important to recognize that a series that has more than 1 season has story developments that are actually important to the continued narrative. Unless the series is an anthology where nothing is the same, which seems to be what you think this is.
Arthorious - 3/11/2024, 2:27 PM
Should’ve just made this a hard reboot. Even with his created properties.
tb86 - 3/11/2024, 2:29 PM
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness didn't reference Spider-Man: No Way Home. Technically, it did. Strange mentioned Spider-Man to America Chavez when she asked him and Wong about the Multiverse.
TheVisionary25 - 3/11/2024, 2:29 PM
Ahh , I see…

I guess like it’s rumored with Feige & The Netflix shows where he’s picking & choosing the elements to keep & discard in the MCU that Gunn is doing something similar…

I could see him getting rid of or not acknowledging stuff like The JL showing up at the end while keeping the development that the characters had & events that unfolded in S1 canon (which is most important imo).

If that’s the case then I’m cool with it!!.
xfan320 - 3/11/2024, 2:30 PM
Good gracious James, just tell the people what you're doing with the character...

My guess is that he's basically a new version of Peacemaker, just one that works with Waller/ARGUS/whatever as an agent in the field doing assigned jobs as a hero who kills.
Vigor - 3/11/2024, 2:30 PM
I'll never understand why Gunn feels the need to respond to people, or explain every single thing.
TheVisionary25 - 3/11/2024, 2:31 PM
@Vigor - because misinformation & rumors can be dangerous and set false expectations
MCUKnight11 - 3/11/2024, 2:33 PM
@Vigor - Because of scoopers. If they are allowed to run wild expectations can't be tempered which leads to disappointment like MoM.
Forthas - 3/11/2024, 2:33 PM
DC Co-CEO, Writer, Director and Producer James Gunn needs another title...
Izaizaiza - 3/11/2024, 2:33 PM
Is anyone really confused by this? If so, we all need to be less literal with our imaginary worlds. The general audience probably doesn't care enough to need an explanation. "This is the new Superman" should cover it.
BraxtonHicks - 3/11/2024, 2:34 PM
So now is considered what...
A Retroboot?
Retconboot?
Requel?
...Legacy Requel?
Reset Requel?

I mean, where do we draw the line.
newhire13 - 3/11/2024, 2:40 PM
@BraxtonHicks - You don’t need a title for it lol. Whatever is on the screen is part of the story.
NGFB - 3/11/2024, 2:34 PM
Canon, reboot, extended universe, alternate universe, who cares? Just make good movies and shows!
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 3/11/2024, 2:37 PM
Who cares. Just make a good show. Let’s move on to our next problem.
I’m at the [frick]in mall and can’t find the App Store!!!
BrainySleep - 3/11/2024, 2:38 PM
All I can think of is naked Cena
Itwasme - 3/11/2024, 2:56 PM
@BrainySleep - must have been a fun night (and possible morning) for you!
newhire13 - 3/11/2024, 2:38 PM
I can’t help but think people are just acting dumb about all this. It’s exactly like comic books when there’s different universes and storylines all using the same characters. Everything from the first DCEU project going forward is canon. Some things will line up with the previous movies/shows and others won’t. Easy.
RitoRevolto - 3/11/2024, 2:39 PM
Pretty much what I said on the last article about this:

Guess that makes sense. He did say Peacemaker and friends were pretty much making the jump to a new universe. So their experiences are the same as season 1, but those events never happen in the new universe.
RitoRevolto - 3/11/2024, 2:40 PM
I think people or overthinking a multiversal plot and should just let it be. It's a comic book production.
FlopWatchers5 - 3/11/2024, 2:42 PM
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness didn't reference Spider-Man: No Way Home“

who said that it was supposed too? Or was that your expectation you projected on the project?

MCU story telling is not linear, but it might just be over your head Josh judging by your writing style.
grif - 3/11/2024, 2:45 PM
cannon or not. wont be watching it


IAmAHoot - 3/11/2024, 2:46 PM
It's not that hard to grasp. People here just love making mountains out of molehills.
SheepishOne - 3/11/2024, 2:53 PM
There's a principle in writing called "kill your darlings". As much as Gunn might not like it, I think it should apply to a cinematic universe rebooting as well.
Itwasme - 3/11/2024, 2:54 PM
Doesn't matter what he says here. If he can pull it all off in a way that people are into then we are good to go. Stop stressing stuff that hasn't happened yet.
GhostDog - 3/11/2024, 2:58 PM
This may have not helped lol
DrSmoonk - 3/11/2024, 3:00 PM
Yet more bad reporting from Josh. Dr Strange Multiverse Of Madness DID reference no way home directly. In the cafe scene when Wong and Dr Strange are talking to America after meeting her, as seen in the first 20 seconds of this video; ?si=eeL8JURX41gjRLwf

Jesus. Dude, do better. Cross reference sources of information and proof read your articles.

Every. Damn. Time.

This is why people throw shade at you. You get all this constructive advice and criticism, and you listen to NONE of it. This means you actively choose to be bad at your job because you take no notice of advice.
WhatIfRickJames - 3/11/2024, 3:07 PM
LSHF - 3/11/2024, 3:19 PM
Whatever/I don't care.

They are going to do whatever and I don't care what (as long as I enjoy most of what I'm watching).

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder