Who Is PEACEMAKER Season 2's "Really, Really, Really Big [DCU] Cameo"? These Are The Most Likely Possibilities

During a recent interview, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn said Peacemaker season 2 will feature "a bunch of other characters later on in the season from other parts of the DCU and from Superman." He also teased a "really, really, really big cameo near the end of the show." We don't think the filmmaker is exaggerating either. The season 1 finale featured the Justice League, with Ezra Miller and Jason Momoa reprising their roles as The Flash and Aquaman. The new DCU is still in its infancy, but with Maxwell Lord, Guy Gardner, and Hawkgirl already confirmed to appear in Peacemaker's second season, Gunn is bound to have some surprises in store for us. Here, we're delving into which heroes and villains are most likely to be the "really, really, really big cameo" the Superman director has promised us. You can find the most likely—and outlandish—possibilities by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

6. Booster Gold Gunn has confirmed that the Quantum Unfolding Chamber will be part of Peacemaker season 2 and Superman, leaving many fans convinced that it'll somehow add a Multiversal element to this story. After all, the trailer showed Peacemaker fighting "himself," and one of the most popular theories online is that the DCEU's Christopher Smith travels to the DCU seeking a fresh start. If so, perhaps that will lead to the debut of time-traveller Booster Gold. Rumours persist that Kumail Nanjiani has been cast as the character, and an introduction here would nicely set the stage for his planned TV series. However, this will undoubtedly be a bigger deal to fans than to general audiences.



5. Wonder Woman Peacemaker season 1 saw Christopher Smith hurl insult after insult Aquaman's way. Momoa's cameo addressed that head-on, and we wouldn't put it past Gunn to do something similar with Wonder Woman. Making the DCU's new Diana Prince the subject of tasteless jokes is a big no-no. That'll do zero favours to her or Peacemaker. Instead, why not have Chris repeatedly claim he knows her, leaving everyone to scoff at him...before Diana shows up to lend a hand. It'd be a baller move on Gunn's part to have kept this casting under wraps, and a nice way to establish that Wonder Woman exists in the DCU. And it absolutely shouldn't be Gal Gadot who plays her.



4. Clayface 2026 is shaping up to be a busy year for the DCU with Lanterns, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Clayface all on the way. Hal Jordan and John Stewart showing up is a possibility, as is Supergirl, but not in a way that makes sense to us as we write this. That leaves us with Clayface. The shape-shifter caused chaos in Creature Commandos and very nearly killed Rick Flag Sr., so a live-action debut here tees up his movie and can explain the second Peacemaker. Gunn could show Clayface impersonating another superhero or reveal that A.R.G.U.S. revived him before making the villain Flag Sr.'s pawn. Peacemaker season 2 feels like the right place to give this monster his moment in the spotlight.



3. Superman This would be a little predictable in many ways, but that doesn't make it a bad idea. We'll first see David Corenswet's Man of Steel in action in this July's Superman, and it's clear Gunn intends to build the DCU around the character. That's not a bad thing. If Peacemaker season 2 is about Chris attempting to prove himself a real hero, then how better to validate his feelings than by getting a stamp of approval from Superman? F*** it, why not include the former Task Force X member in the future Justice League?! We'll see. Either way, Superman showing up here will help make him a recurring presence throughout the DCU, with cameos in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Lanterns surely a given next year too.



2. Task Force M Some of you will argue that this would be far from a "really, really, really big" cameo. And we get it. Creature Commandos was an excellent animated series, but it came and went without making much of an impact on anyone other than pre-existing DC fans. It's a shame, but not helping matters was Warner Bros. Discovery's apparent inability to secure the show a simultaneous global launch. Regardless, it would be fun to see Rick Flag Sr. appoint Christopher Smith the new guardian of Task Force M. That sets the stage for Peacemaker to be part of Creature Commandos season 2 and opens the door to this team having a live-action role in future DCU projects. Crucially for DC Studios, it will send more eyes to the animated show (thanks to John Cena).

