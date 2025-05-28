Who Is PEACEMAKER Season 2's "Really, Really, Really Big [DCU] Cameo"? These Are The Most Likely Possibilities

Who Is PEACEMAKER Season 2's &quot;Really, Really, Really Big [DCU] Cameo&quot;? These Are The Most Likely Possibilities

James Gunn recently teased plans for a huge cameo "near the end" of Peacemaker season 2, but will it be a familiar face from the wider DCU or a major new addition to the filmmaker's rebooted DC franchise?

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - May 28, 2025 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

During a recent interview, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn said Peacemaker season 2 will feature "a bunch of other characters later on in the season from other parts of the DCU and from Superman." He also teased a "really, really, really big cameo near the end of the show."

We don't think the filmmaker is exaggerating either. The season 1 finale featured the Justice League, with Ezra Miller and Jason Momoa reprising their roles as The Flash and Aquaman.

The new DCU is still in its infancy, but with Maxwell Lord, Guy Gardner, and Hawkgirl already confirmed to appear in Peacemaker's second season, Gunn is bound to have some surprises in store for us. Here, we're delving into which heroes and villains are most likely to be the "really, really, really big cameo" the Superman director has promised us.

You can find the most likely—and outlandish—possibilities by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

6. Booster Gold

F3epxurp o

Gunn has confirmed that the Quantum Unfolding Chamber will be part of Peacemaker season 2 and Superman, leaving many fans convinced that it'll somehow add a Multiversal element to this story. 

After all, the trailer showed Peacemaker fighting "himself," and one of the most popular theories online is that the DCEU's Christopher Smith travels to the DCU seeking a fresh start. If so, perhaps that will lead to the debut of time-traveller Booster Gold.

Rumours persist that Kumail Nanjiani has been cast as the character, and an introduction here would nicely set the stage for his planned TV series. However, this will undoubtedly be a bigger deal to fans than to general audiences. 
 

5. Wonder Woman

Pjdmv1dr o

Peacemaker season 1 saw Christopher Smith hurl insult after insult Aquaman's way. Momoa's cameo addressed that head-on, and we wouldn't put it past Gunn to do something similar with Wonder Woman. 

Making the DCU's new Diana Prince the subject of tasteless jokes is a big no-no. That'll do zero favours to her or Peacemaker. Instead, why not have Chris repeatedly claim he knows her, leaving everyone to scoff at him...before Diana shows up to lend a hand. 

It'd be a baller move on Gunn's part to have kept this casting under wraps, and a nice way to establish that Wonder Woman exists in the DCU. And it absolutely shouldn't be Gal Gadot who plays her.
 

4. Clayface

K15m48iu o

2026 is shaping up to be a busy year for the DCU with Lanterns, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Clayface all on the way. Hal Jordan and John Stewart showing up is a possibility, as is Supergirl, but not in a way that makes sense to us as we write this. 

That leaves us with Clayface. The shape-shifter caused chaos in Creature Commandos and very nearly killed Rick Flag Sr., so a live-action debut here tees up his movie and can explain the second Peacemaker. 

Gunn could show Clayface impersonating another superhero or reveal that A.R.G.U.S. revived him before making the villain Flag Sr.'s pawn. Peacemaker season 2 feels like the right place to give this monster his moment in the spotlight. 
 

3. Superman

O1qczilp o

This would be a little predictable in many ways, but that doesn't make it a bad idea. We'll first see David Corenswet's Man of Steel in action in this July's Superman, and it's clear Gunn intends to build the DCU around the character. 

That's not a bad thing. If Peacemaker season 2 is about Chris attempting to prove himself a real hero, then how better to validate his feelings than by getting a stamp of approval from Superman? F*** it, why not include the former Task Force X member in the future Justice League?!

We'll see. Either way, Superman showing up here will help make him a recurring presence throughout the DCU, with cameos in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Lanterns surely a given next year too. 
 

2. Task Force M

A6qfuwln o

Some of you will argue that this would be far from a "really, really, really big" cameo. And we get it. Creature Commandos was an excellent animated series, but it came and went without making much of an impact on anyone other than pre-existing DC fans. 

It's a shame, but not helping matters was Warner Bros. Discovery's apparent inability to secure the show a simultaneous global launch. Regardless, it would be fun to see Rick Flag Sr. appoint Christopher Smith the new guardian of Task Force M.

That sets the stage for Peacemaker to be part of Creature Commandos season 2 and opens the door to this team having a live-action role in future DCU projects. Crucially for DC Studios, it will send more eyes to the animated show (thanks to John Cena).
 

1. Batman

Bxekykdf o

We're ending this feature by taking a wild swing and hoping and praying that Gunn might take this opportunity to introduce the DCU's Batman. A Clayface cameo seems somewhat likely for the Dark Knight, so why not get the ball rolling here?

Assuming we're right about the shape-shifter being the other Peacemaker, it adds up for Batman to make a last-minute appearance and apprehend this twisted member of his rogues gallery...we're sure Chris would also delight in pointing out he's a little late to the party. 

With The Brave and the Bold going nowhere fast, even a shadowy shot that reveals the Caped Crusader's suit, if not the actor playing him, might suffice. The DCU needs a Batman, and a cameo in Peacemaker season 2 will be welcomed. 
 

PEACEMAKER: James Gunn And John Cena On Season 2's Revamped Opening Credits Dance Sequence
Related:

PEACEMAKER: James Gunn And John Cena On Season 2's Revamped Opening Credits Dance Sequence
PEACEMAKER: James Gunn Teases Season 2 SUPERMAN Connections, Really Big Cameos, And More - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

PEACEMAKER: James Gunn Teases Season 2 SUPERMAN Connections, "Really Big" Cameos, And More - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/28/2025, 12:42 PM
Foist!
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/28/2025, 12:42 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - penguin style
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/28/2025, 12:42 PM
Hopefully Batman, I'm ready for Gunn's take on the character.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 5/28/2025, 12:51 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Chris Pratt?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/28/2025, 1:14 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - I expect Gunn to direct Batman's movie, maybe even Wonder Woman's as well.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/28/2025, 12:57 PM
Has he got any other family or friends that are struggling actors?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/28/2025, 12:57 PM
I think the most likely option out of these and the one I think it will be is David Corenswet as Superman…

User Comment Image

As you said, if Peacemaker is trying to establish himself as a hero , who better to validate him then the biggest one in real life and possibly in universe aswell?.

I think that would be fun , especially in regards to seeing him & Cena interact.
SATW42
SATW42 - 5/28/2025, 1:02 PM
Hilarious that none of the options decided to take Gunn literally, especially knowing how he operates and his sense of humor.

I'm sure the "really really really big cameo" is a character whose literally huge. Like Titano or Atom Smasher
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/28/2025, 1:15 PM
@SATW42 - that could be…

Titano especially seems right up Gunn’s alley but he’s already done a gorilla in S1 so might not want to repeat himself.

User Comment Image

However I think he teased something something simikar for S1 too and we got 2 members of the JL cast so I think it might genuinely be a big character.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/28/2025, 1:13 PM
I just can't see either Batman or Wonder Woman's first major DCU appearance being in a streaming show. Superman already being established in his own movie makes that more possible, so I'll go with that.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder