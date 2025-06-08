James Gunn Shares New Look At Frank Grillo As SUPERMAN And PEACEMAKER's Rick Flag Sr.

Today is Frank Grillo's 60th birthday, and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared a new behind-the-scenes shot of Rick Flag Sr.

We're not sure whether this was taken on the set of Superman or Peacemaker season 2, particularly as Gunn was behind the camera for both. Either way, this looks to be a big year for a character we first met in the animated Creature Commandos.

Superman will reveal that he's now calling the shots in A.R.G.U.S. (likely as a result of Amanda Waller's latest screw up), giving him access to intel about who really killed his son: Christopher Smith. Their clash promises to be...violent.

During a recent interview with Screen Rant, Grillo was asked how much of his DCU role has been mapped out by Gunn. "All of it! This is why James Gunn is the perfect man to do this," he explained. "When he asked me to do the role in Creature Commandos, he sent me every script, and not a word was changed."

"And then when he asked me to do Peacemaker, he sent me every script, and not a word was changed. My role in Superman has a lot to do with Peacemaker, so it is connective tissue," Grillo teased. "And, of course, not a word has changed. But because [the arc] is also constantly evolving, you need to be involved in how the characters change a lot more. Gunn's all about the script - script, script, script."

The actor also explained how much his DCU experience has differed from his stint in the MCU as Captain America franchise villain Crossbones.

"Whereas Marvel, they'll start a movie - part of it. And they have a script, but it's not really a script. You start in, and then halfway through, you're like, 'Uh oh...' I personally prefer scripts to be [fleshed out]," Grillo shared, "the way James Gunn is running DC is the antithesis to how Kevin Feige's been running Marvel, and it - to me - is a better fit."

Check out this new look at the DCU's live-action Rick Flag Sr. in the social posts below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025. Peacemaker, meanwhile, returns for its eight-episode second season on Thursday, August 21.