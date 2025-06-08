James Gunn Shares New Look At Frank Grillo As SUPERMAN And PEACEMAKER's Rick Flag Sr.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared a new look at Frank Grillo (Creature Commandos) as the DCU's Rick Flag Sr. We also have comments from the actor on how much he prefers James Gunn to Kevin Feige.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 08, 2025 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Today is Frank Grillo's 60th birthday, and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared a new behind-the-scenes shot of Rick Flag Sr. 

We're not sure whether this was taken on the set of Superman or Peacemaker season 2, particularly as Gunn was behind the camera for both. Either way, this looks to be a big year for a character we first met in the animated Creature Commandos

Superman will reveal that he's now calling the shots in A.R.G.U.S. (likely as a result of Amanda Waller's latest screw up), giving him access to intel about who really killed his son: Christopher Smith. Their clash promises to be...violent.

During a recent interview with Screen Rant, Grillo was asked how much of his DCU role has been mapped out by Gunn. "All of it! This is why James Gunn is the perfect man to do this," he explained. "When he asked me to do the role in Creature Commandos, he sent me every script, and not a word was changed."

"And then when he asked me to do Peacemaker, he sent me every script, and not a word was changed. My role in Superman has a lot to do with Peacemaker, so it is connective tissue," Grillo teased. "And, of course, not a word has changed. But because [the arc] is also constantly evolving, you need to be involved in how the characters change a lot more. Gunn's all about the script - script, script, script."

The actor also explained how much his DCU experience has differed from his stint in the MCU as Captain America franchise villain Crossbones.

"Whereas Marvel, they'll start a movie - part of it. And they have a script, but it's not really a script. You start in, and then halfway through, you're like, 'Uh oh...' I personally prefer scripts to be [fleshed out]," Grillo shared, "the way James Gunn is running DC is the antithesis to how Kevin Feige's been running Marvel, and it - to me - is a better fit."

Check out this new look at the DCU's live-action Rick Flag Sr. in the social posts below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025. Peacemaker, meanwhile, returns for its eight-episode second season on Thursday, August 21.

JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/8/2025, 1:19 PM
This guy can't post a bts pic without himself in it 🤣😭
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/8/2025, 1:22 PM
@JurassicClunge - you can't comment without mention him 😭🤣
IvanBadsky
IvanBadsky - 6/8/2025, 1:28 PM
@bobevanz - oh the irony...
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 6/8/2025, 2:07 PM
@JurassicClunge - yep he’s the most narcissistic director to date.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/8/2025, 1:23 PM
July will be huge for movie theaters, and the best part is all of these blockbusters will be locked behind a paywall (movie ticket) so you'll have to get off your ass and go to the theater. If you pirate movies, you're a [frick]ing loser
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/8/2025, 1:25 PM
three month paywall muahaha
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/8/2025, 1:46 PM
@bobevanz - I pay for Limitless at my local cinema in the UK, so will see Jurassic World 2 times, Superman (3-4 times if it's good) and Fantastic 4 (3-4 times if it's good) in July.

That's nearly 10 cinema visits in July alone for £17 total lol.
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 6/8/2025, 1:56 PM
@kylo0607 - yeah, the limitless at my local is well worth it too. £17 a month. Normal ticket prices are £12-13 so you only need to see two films a month to make it very worthwhile.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/8/2025, 1:44 PM
I enjoyed Grillo as Rick Flag Sr in Creature Commandos and I am looking forward to seeing his bridging roles in Superman & Peacemaker S2….

I just wish they had dyed his hair white as it was in the former but I get that might be difficult with Grillo filming other projects at the same time.

User Comment Image
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/8/2025, 2:15 PM
Awesome.

Love Gunn and how good he is to his actors and crew

View Recorder