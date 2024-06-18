PEACEMAKER Season 2 Adds MEAN GIRLS Star Tim Meadows; SUPERBAD Director Joins DC Series
Related:

PEACEMAKER Season 2 Adds MEAN GIRLS Star Tim Meadows; SUPERBAD Director Joins DC Series
PEACEMAKER Season 2 Star Frank Grillo Looks Insanely Ripped As He Prepares To Play DCU's Rick Flag Sr.
Recommended For You:

PEACEMAKER Season 2 Star Frank Grillo Looks Insanely Ripped As He Prepares To Play DCU's Rick Flag Sr.
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/18/2024, 4:10 PM
User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 6/18/2024, 4:12 PM
Good for her
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 6/18/2024, 4:12 PM
I mean without her husband what else would she do
kg8817
kg8817 - 6/18/2024, 4:54 PM
@WhateverItTakes - OnlyFans. Which kinda makes me hate her husband a bit.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 6/18/2024, 4:56 PM
@kg8817 - if they ever break up her 'career' would be over
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/18/2024, 4:12 PM
"I was excited to explore her in every way,"





That's hot.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/18/2024, 4:12 PM
New logo is sick
tylerzero
tylerzero - 6/18/2024, 4:13 PM
#100%becauseofhertalent
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/18/2024, 4:15 PM
it's so funny to me that progressives and conservatives, like the one thing that brings them together is nepotism.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/18/2024, 4:18 PM
Cool, i was lowkey afraid that Gunn was gonna use the opportunity to double dip her and make her play a bigger character in his DCU.
Brondern
Brondern - 6/18/2024, 4:22 PM
I remember how mad some mfs got when she showed up in every DC project lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2024, 4:24 PM
I mean , not surprising but welcomed nonetheless for me since I liked her character in Peacemaker especially..

Her being this tough & cold character initially who warms up to an extent to her teammates and Chris specifically was well done and I am interested to see how that will continue.

I can see us delving into her backstory with her dad and childhood that she briefly touched on in S1.

User Comment Image
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/18/2024, 4:25 PM
This DCU show?

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Skestra
Skestra - 6/18/2024, 4:55 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Is it still a rumor if it's in a different continuity?
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 6/18/2024, 4:58 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - What I see when he explains the new DCU:

User Comment Image


This shit is already feels like a [frick]ing mess before its even started
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 6/18/2024, 4:25 PM
I thought it was obvious from the get-go that she was gonna say, this isn't much news to me except the part where she says she's just started working in the 2nd Season. I thought they already were shooting at the same time as Gunn was working on Superman as other directors took the wheel.

And the logo looks the same to me tbh.
Nightwing1015
Nightwing1015 - 6/18/2024, 4:26 PM
As Russel T Davis says, hard to draw a distinction between nepotism and wanting to work with somebody because of familiarity and an established working relationship; it happens in every industry this way as well.
Brondern
Brondern - 6/18/2024, 4:36 PM
Gunn will just retcon that scene and pretend it never existed lol
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/18/2024, 4:38 PM
yes yes yes she is so talented, she must be new ms marvelsir
TheMarxican
TheMarxican - 6/18/2024, 4:43 PM
I’m fine with is as long as we get another scene similar to this one
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2024, 4:48 PM
@TheMarxican - User Comment Image

🤤
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 6/18/2024, 4:57 PM
@TheMarxican - I remember what it was like to be a virgin
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 6/18/2024, 4:49 PM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
FOLLOW ComicBookMovie.com
View Recorder