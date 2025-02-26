PEACEMAKER Season 2 Official Image Reveals The Return Of A Fan-Favourite THE SUICIDE SQUAD Character

PEACEMAKER Season 2 Official Image Reveals The Return Of A Fan-Favourite THE SUICIDE SQUAD Character

James Gunn has shared a new official still from Peacemaker season 2 featuring the return of fan favourite The Suicide Squad and Creature Commandos character, John Economos (Steve Agee). Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 26, 2025 11:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

Peacemaker season 2 is set to premiere on HBO and Max this August and creator James Gunn has just dropped a first official look at Steve Agee as the returning John Economos.

Introduced in 2021's The Suicide Squad, the character has become a firm fan favourite and, after taking on a key supporting role in Peacemaker's first season, made his DCU debut in Creature Commandos last year. As Amanda Waller's right-hand man, it's unclear what he'll bring to the table when this show returns, especially as Rick Flag Sr. is expected to be calling the shots in A.R.G.U.S.

This is only the second official image from Peacemaker season 2 after Gunn previously teased a mysterious new villain (we've included that at the bottom of this post). DC Stduios has yet to share anything showing Christopher Smith in action, though promo art revealed the anti-hero's new helmet design last year.

During a recent DCU press event, Gunn told reporters, "Peacemaker is all done. I am deep in editing with that at the same time I’m doing Superman. It’s been really fun."

"I think [John Cena] surprised people a lot in the first season with what he was able to do performance-wise," the filmmaker and studio executive added. "And the guy grew exponentially in season two. And he’s really incredible, as is the whole cast."

Check out this new look at Agee's John Economos in Peacemaker season 2 below. 

"In Creature Commandos, you'll hear them talk about things that happened in [The] Suicide Squad or Peacemaker," Gunn recently said of Peacemaker season 2's place in DCU canon. "Well then, those things automatically become canon."

"The truth is almost all of Peacemaker is canon with the exception of Justice League," he added, referring to the season 1 finale's cameos from Jason Momoa's Aquaman and Ezra Miller's Flash. "Which we will kind of deal with in the next season of Peacemaker."

Peacemaker follows the explosive escapades of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad - a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

This second batch of episodes has assembled an impressive cast which includes John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, and Tim Meadows. Joel Kinnaman is also rumoured to appear as Rick Flag Jr. 

Peacemaker season 2 is currently set to premiere on HBO in August 2025.

PEACEMAKER Star John Cena Teases Season 2's Revamped Opening Credits Sequence
Related:

PEACEMAKER Star John Cena Teases Season 2's Revamped Opening Credits Sequence
PEACEMAKER Season 2 Set Photo Shows Off Christopher Smith's Awesome New Ride - Possible SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

PEACEMAKER Season 2 Set Photo Shows Off Christopher Smith's Awesome New Ride - Possible SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 2/26/2025, 11:52 AM
I think that's Green Arrow in that one picture. I would give my left nut for a proper live actiong GA
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/26/2025, 12:11 PM
@KurtCrawler - i'll have that nut
User Comment Image
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 2/26/2025, 12:15 PM
@harryba11zack - 😂😂
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 2/26/2025, 12:33 PM
@harryba11zack - 😏😏😏
mountainman
mountainman - 2/26/2025, 11:53 AM
Economos is fine I guess but he’s kind of just there. Prototypical government agency side character.
mountainman
mountainman - 2/26/2025, 12:13 PM
@mountainman - Of the non-costumed Peacemaker characters, Adebayo was far more interesting than Economos was.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 2/26/2025, 11:58 AM
Economos is one of his favorite characters? lol ok then
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 2/26/2025, 12:00 PM
"Fan-Favourite"

From the movie that no one saw in 2021? fan favorite?
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 2/26/2025, 12:15 PM
Throbbert Towney Junya
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/26/2025, 12:18 PM
Can't wait to see the new intro.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/26/2025, 12:32 PM
Cool , happy birthday Steve Agee!!.

I enjoy him as John Economos especially in Peacemaker ( Gunn actually gave him some pathos and Agee performed it well) so looking forward to seeing how he grows etc.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder