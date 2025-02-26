PEACEMAKER Season 2 Official Image Reveals The Return Of A Fan-Favourite THE SUICIDE SQUAD Character

Peacemaker season 2 is set to premiere on HBO and Max this August and creator James Gunn has just dropped a first official look at Steve Agee as the returning John Economos.

Introduced in 2021's The Suicide Squad, the character has become a firm fan favourite and, after taking on a key supporting role in Peacemaker's first season, made his DCU debut in Creature Commandos last year. As Amanda Waller's right-hand man, it's unclear what he'll bring to the table when this show returns, especially as Rick Flag Sr. is expected to be calling the shots in A.R.G.U.S.

This is only the second official image from Peacemaker season 2 after Gunn previously teased a mysterious new villain (we've included that at the bottom of this post). DC Stduios has yet to share anything showing Christopher Smith in action, though promo art revealed the anti-hero's new helmet design last year.

During a recent DCU press event, Gunn told reporters, "Peacemaker is all done. I am deep in editing with that at the same time I’m doing Superman. It’s been really fun."

"I think [John Cena] surprised people a lot in the first season with what he was able to do performance-wise," the filmmaker and studio executive added. "And the guy grew exponentially in season two. And he’s really incredible, as is the whole cast."

Check out this new look at Agee's John Economos in Peacemaker season 2 below.

"In Creature Commandos, you'll hear them talk about things that happened in [The] Suicide Squad or Peacemaker," Gunn recently said of Peacemaker season 2's place in DCU canon. "Well then, those things automatically become canon."

"The truth is almost all of Peacemaker is canon with the exception of Justice League," he added, referring to the season 1 finale's cameos from Jason Momoa's Aquaman and Ezra Miller's Flash. "Which we will kind of deal with in the next season of Peacemaker."

Peacemaker follows the explosive escapades of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad - a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

This second batch of episodes has assembled an impressive cast which includes John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, and Tim Meadows. Joel Kinnaman is also rumoured to appear as Rick Flag Jr.

Peacemaker season 2 is currently set to premiere on HBO in August 2025.