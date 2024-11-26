PEACEMAKER Season 2 Officially Wraps Filming As Another MCU Actor Joins James Gunn's New DCU

PEACEMAKER Season 2 Officially Wraps Filming As Another MCU Actor Joins James Gunn's New DCU

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has announced that Peacemaker season 2 has officially wrapped filming. The filmmaker also confirmed that a She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star has joined the DCU. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 26, 2024 05:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

Peacemaker season 2 was in the works before the DCU reboot and the second batch of episodes has just wrapped production according to creator and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn. 

A few cast members recently announced that they've finished working on the show but this means filming has officially concluded ahead of an expected 2025 launch next August. A first look is likely a long way off, though Creature Commandos could drop some hints about where Christopher Smith's story goes next. 

"And that is a WRAP on [Peacemaker] season 2, including our last remaining actors [Steve Agee], [Tim Meadows], [Sol Rodriguez] [and] [Brandon Stanley] (& our DP Sam McCurdy pictured here moments after the last shot)," Gunn shared on social media. "Thanks to our entire cast & crew who made this a wonderful experience."

The filmmaker added, "My relief to have a break from shooting after ten months straight is countered by how much I’ll miss all of you!" For those of you who aren't aware, Gunn worked on Superman and Peacemaker simultaneously. 

The big news here is that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's Leapfrog, Brandon Stanley, has joined the Peacemaker cast. Over the past few months, he's shared Instagram posts suggesting he'll play a CG character in an upcoming project and we now know that Peacemaker season 2 is it. 

Stanley shared this about joining the DCU: 

Welp, since the boss man just shared it, I can officially announce that….. IVE BEEN ADDED TO THE CAST OF HBOs PEACEMAKER!!!

The last 6 months have been so amazing getting to work along side some of the most talented actors on the planet as well as getting to capture the vision of one of the most brilliant MINDS on the planet!!! Wow!!!

Words cannot describe how grateful I am for this opportunity. I CANNOT WAIT FOR YOU ALL TO SEE SEASON TWO!!!

LETSSSSSS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!

Peacemaker spun out of the events of The Suicide Squad, as will the upcoming Waller TV series. On BlueSky, Gunn has confirmed that the series is still in the works; John Economos actor, Steve Agee, also spoke to Screen Rant and shared an update of his own. 

"I think they're still doing scripts, so there's no set time yet, and James won't start something until he's absolutely happy with the scripts and they're they're ready to go," he explained. "So once they're ready, I'm sure he'll announce a start time - as an actor who loves to work, it can't happen soon enough, though, for me! [Laughs]"

While there were once rumblings about Waller's story being folded into Peacemaker season 2, Gunn clearly intends to stick with his plan to give Viola Davis' Amanda Waller her own DCU-set spin-off. 

Peacemaker follows the explosive escapades of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad - a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

Season 2 of Peacemaker has assembled an impressive cast which includes John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, and Tim Meadows. Joel Kinnaman is also rumoured to appear.

Check out Gunn's Instagram post below.

Frank Grillo Teases PEACEMAKER Season 2 Role And Reveals What DC Studios Is Doing Better Than Marvel Studios
Related:

Frank Grillo Teases PEACEMAKER Season 2 Role And Reveals What DC Studios Is Doing Better Than Marvel Studios
James Gunn Says Almost All Of PEACEMAKER Season 1 IS DCU Canon... With One Exception
Recommended For You:

James Gunn Says "Almost All" Of PEACEMAKER Season 1 IS DCU Canon... With One Exception

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Baf
Baf - 11/26/2024, 5:52 AM
Very much liked the first season. Looking forward to to see where season 2 takes us!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/26/2024, 6:13 AM
Cool , looking forward to it!!.

I thought S1 was solid so I’m excited to see how they continue the story of Christopher Smith & co…

According to Gunn (unless I misinterpreted it), this season might veer more into the magical/supernatural side of the DCU which has me intrigued!!.

User Comment Image
Cap1
Cap1 - 11/26/2024, 6:24 AM
More excited for this than Superman
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/26/2024, 6:34 AM
Gotta give it to Gunn. The character development for Peacemaker has been great since his debut in Suicide Squad. Looking forward to it.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder