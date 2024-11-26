PEACEMAKER Season 2 Officially Wraps Filming As Another MCU Actor Joins James Gunn's New DCU

Peacemaker season 2 was in the works before the DCU reboot and the second batch of episodes has just wrapped production according to creator and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn.

A few cast members recently announced that they've finished working on the show but this means filming has officially concluded ahead of an expected 2025 launch next August. A first look is likely a long way off, though Creature Commandos could drop some hints about where Christopher Smith's story goes next.

"And that is a WRAP on [Peacemaker] season 2, including our last remaining actors [Steve Agee], [Tim Meadows], [Sol Rodriguez] [and] [Brandon Stanley] (& our DP Sam McCurdy pictured here moments after the last shot)," Gunn shared on social media. "Thanks to our entire cast & crew who made this a wonderful experience."

The filmmaker added, "My relief to have a break from shooting after ten months straight is countered by how much I’ll miss all of you!" For those of you who aren't aware, Gunn worked on Superman and Peacemaker simultaneously.

The big news here is that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's Leapfrog, Brandon Stanley, has joined the Peacemaker cast. Over the past few months, he's shared Instagram posts suggesting he'll play a CG character in an upcoming project and we now know that Peacemaker season 2 is it.

Stanley shared this about joining the DCU:

Welp, since the boss man just shared it, I can officially announce that….. IVE BEEN ADDED TO THE CAST OF HBOs PEACEMAKER!!! The last 6 months have been so amazing getting to work along side some of the most talented actors on the planet as well as getting to capture the vision of one of the most brilliant MINDS on the planet!!! Wow!!! Words cannot describe how grateful I am for this opportunity. I CANNOT WAIT FOR YOU ALL TO SEE SEASON TWO!!! LETSSSSSS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!

Peacemaker spun out of the events of The Suicide Squad, as will the upcoming Waller TV series. On BlueSky, Gunn has confirmed that the series is still in the works; John Economos actor, Steve Agee, also spoke to Screen Rant and shared an update of his own.

"I think they're still doing scripts, so there's no set time yet, and James won't start something until he's absolutely happy with the scripts and they're they're ready to go," he explained. "So once they're ready, I'm sure he'll announce a start time - as an actor who loves to work, it can't happen soon enough, though, for me! [Laughs]"

While there were once rumblings about Waller's story being folded into Peacemaker season 2, Gunn clearly intends to stick with his plan to give Viola Davis' Amanda Waller her own DCU-set spin-off.

Peacemaker follows the explosive escapades of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad - a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

Season 2 of Peacemaker has assembled an impressive cast which includes John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, and Tim Meadows. Joel Kinnaman is also rumoured to appear.

Check out Gunn's Instagram post below.