PEACEMAKER Season 2's Premiere Window Revealed And It's Coming Sooner After SUPERMAN Than Expected

HBO and Max have confirmed today that Peacemaker season 2 will premiere in August 2025. That's only a month after Superman swoops into theaters and quite a bit sooner than most fans expected.

This means we'll follow Rick Flag Sr.'s story from the Man of Steel's new movie - where we know he'll help detain the hero alongside Ultraman - straight into what many have assumed is a mission of revenge in Peacemaker.

It's also been confirmed that The Last of Us season 2 will launch next Spring.

Back to the DC series, though, and there's a huge amount of intrigue surrounding what we'll see from Peacemaker when it returns. Season 2 was announced before the formation of DC Studios and James Gunn's DCU reboot, but the continuity changes mean Christopher Smith's world has evolved a little since we last saw him.

Will that confuse casual viewers? To be honest, anyone invested enough to watch that stellar first season will likely be able to get their head around what's going on with the DCU!

Work on Peacemaker's second batch of episodes is ongoing, so chances are we won't get a first look until next year. We'd be shocked if Superman doesn't get a post-credits scene leading straight into the show, though.

The first footage from Peacemaker season 2 was recently revealed. You can check that out below.

Peacemaker follows the explosive escapades of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad - a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

"Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at Max," Gunn said when the show was renewed for season 2. "To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience."

"I can’t wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season 2," the filmmaker and studio executive added.

John Cena chimed in to say, "I am incredibly honored and humbled by the response to Peacemaker and the experience of playing this character. Thank you to James Gunn, Peter Safran, HBO Max, the crew, and my castmates who worked tirelessly to make this unforgettable series."

Season 2 of Peacemaker has assembled an impressive cast which includes John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, and Tim Meadows. Joel Kinnaman is also rumoured to appear.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.