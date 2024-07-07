PEACEMAKER Star John Cena Has Announced He Will Retire From WWE In 2025

WWE's Money in the Bank PLE took place in Toronto, Canada yesterday evening (you can read the full results here) and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus surprised fans by welcoming John Cena back after another break to focus on his acting career.

After receiving a huge ovation from fans, Cena got serious and confirmed that he will retire from in-ring action in 2025. The writing has been on the wall for a while now, with the Peacemaker star focusing on Hollywood and mentioning in several interviews that his time as a pro wrestler is nearly over.

"The 2025 Royal Rumble will be my last," Cena told a shocked sell-out crowd. "The 2025 Elimination Chamber will be my last. And I'm here tonight to announce that in Las Vegas, Wrestlemania 2025 will be the last WrestleMania I compete in. I want to say thank you."

"RAW makes history next year when it moves to Netflix. I've never been a part of RAW on Netflix," the 16-time WWE Champion continued. "That is history, that is a first, and I will be there."

While many fans initially assumed that Cena's last match would be at WrestleMania, a post-show press conference saw him reveal he plans to work at least 30 - 40 dates in 2025 right up until the end of next year. He also suggested a 17th world title reign could be in his future.

"People say they're walking away, and two years later they come back. I want to set the record straight right now, I'm done. This is it," Cena said at the press conference. "If you ever wanted to be a part of this one last time, we're going to do it as big as we can and we're fighting everybody and we hope you come enjoy the fun."

Cena also told the press that, when he does retire, he's also retiring his patented jorts. Instead, he'll be wearing a suit during future WWE appearances! The actor has been shooting season 2 of Peacemaker this year and, while he'll likely have time for some acting roles in 2025, we'd imagine those will take a back seat for his final WWE run.

Check out what the Leader of the Cenation had to say at Money in the Bank in the X posts below (via TheRingReport.com).