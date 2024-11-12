SUPERMAN & LOIS Makes A Shocking, Potentially Controversial Change To The Man Of Steel's Status Quo - SPOILERS

Superman & Lois' fourth and final season has spent a lot of time in Smallville and, as a result, the town's residents have wised up to the fact Clark Kent and Superman are likely one and the same.

With only three episodes left, last night's "A Regular Guy" saw Superman reveal his true identity as Clark Kent not just to them, but to the entire world. There was a brief spell where this was also the case in the comics (2015's "Truth"), though the genie was quickly put back into the bottle by DC.

In the latest instalment of The CW series, Clark does his best to convince his friends and neighbours that he's not Superman. They don't entirely buy it, and when Emmitt Pegrande returns and claims his daughter told him that Clark is Superman, he holds the mild-mannered journalist at gunpoint in the town's diner.

With that, Clark makes the fateful decision to take off his glasses, don his costume, and reveal he's Superman to the people of Smallville.

Lex Luthor is later revealed as the mastermind behind Emmitt's attack. Despite that, Clark asks The Daily Planet’s on-air interviewer Janet Olsen to the Kent household for an interview which sees him explain to the world who he is and what it means to be Superman and a regular guy.

In the end, Clark ditches his glasses and tries to continue living a normal life; with only three episodes left, though, we're expecting Luthor to use this to his advantage as he finally dons his comic book armour for one final battle with the Man of Tomorrow.

Had Superman & Lois not been cancelled with this fourth season, the ramifications of Clark sharing his secret with the world would have likely played out across future seasons. As things stand, we have only a few weeks left to see how this changes his status quo as a superhero.

You can watch an extended clip from last night's Superman & Lois, along with a promo for next Monday's "Sharp Dressed Man" below.





Superman & Lois was developed by Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti for The CW network. The show stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane.

It follows the iconic superhero couple as they navigate the challenges of parenthood while also dealing with the responsibilities and dangers that come with being Earth's greatest protector.

Superman & Lois airs every Monday night on The CW. As always, keep checking back here for the latest on the show.