SUPERMAN & LOIS Makes A Shocking, Potentially Controversial Change To The Man Of Steel's Status Quo - SPOILERS

The latest episode of Superman & Lois delivers even more surprises as Clark Kent makes a fateful decision which will forever change his status quo as Smallville and Metropolis' Man of Steel. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 12, 2024 09:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman & Lois

Superman & Lois' fourth and final season has spent a lot of time in Smallville and, as a result, the town's residents have wised up to the fact Clark Kent and Superman are likely one and the same. 

With only three episodes left, last night's "A Regular Guy" saw Superman reveal his true identity as Clark Kent not just to them, but to the entire world. There was a brief spell where this was also the case in the comics (2015's "Truth"), though the genie was quickly put back into the bottle by DC. 

In the latest instalment of The CW series, Clark does his best to convince his friends and neighbours that he's not Superman. They don't entirely buy it, and when Emmitt Pegrande returns and claims his daughter told him that Clark is Superman, he holds the mild-mannered journalist at gunpoint in the town's diner.

With that, Clark makes the fateful decision to take off his glasses, don his costume, and reveal he's Superman to the people of Smallville. 

Lex Luthor is later revealed as the mastermind behind Emmitt's attack. Despite that, Clark asks The Daily Planet’s on-air interviewer Janet Olsen to the Kent household for an interview which sees him explain to the world who he is and what it means to be Superman and a regular guy. 

In the end, Clark ditches his glasses and tries to continue living a normal life; with only three episodes left, though, we're expecting Luthor to use this to his advantage as he finally dons his comic book armour for one final battle with the Man of Tomorrow. 

Had Superman & Lois not been cancelled with this fourth season, the ramifications of Clark sharing his secret with the world would have likely played out across future seasons. As things stand, we have only a few weeks left to see how this changes his status quo as a superhero.

You can watch an extended clip from last night's Superman & Lois, along with a promo for next Monday's "Sharp Dressed Man" below.


Superman & Lois was developed by Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti for The CW network. The show stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane.

It follows the iconic superhero couple as they navigate the challenges of parenthood while also dealing with the responsibilities and dangers that come with being Earth's greatest protector.

Superman & Lois airs every Monday night on The CW. As always, keep checking back here for the latest on the show.

FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/12/2024, 9:12 AM
Every Smallville resident:
User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 11/12/2024, 9:18 AM
@FrankenDad - To be fair, at least to the people of Metropolis, most people don't expect Superman to have a secret identity since he doesn't wear a mask, they just assume he's Superman 24/7. So a dude who looks similar, but acts completely different could possibly get away with it.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/12/2024, 9:40 AM
@soberchimera - people have always had a hard time understand while people never figure out Superman's secret as Clark.

See, we're already in on the secret as a viewer/audience member/fan. So, it's ludicrous to think people couldn't figure it out.

But, if you lived in that world, you wouldn't even think twice if some dude was actually disguising himself as a normal person to hide when he's not parading around saving people and flying around the earth.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 11/12/2024, 9:59 AM
@lazlodaytona - John Byrne literally addressed this in his run. Even Lex thinks Superman is Superman all the time. Batman and Spider-Man wear masks, so of course people in those stories will think they have secret identities because those masks can be removed. And Clark just doesn't wear glasses, he slouches, wears baggier clothing, and alters his personality. Yes, there's a suspension of belief on behalf of the audience, but this is the same comic where a man can fly and shoot laser beams from his eyes.
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/12/2024, 10:13 AM
@soberchimera - did i type something wrong that makes you think I don't agree with you?

you are absolutely correct
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/12/2024, 10:17 AM
@soberchimera
@lazlodaytona

I’m aware. Just some light glasses humor for this Tuesday morning.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 11/12/2024, 10:19 AM
@lazlodaytona - Whoops, I misinterpreted your comment, my bad
User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 11/12/2024, 10:36 AM
@soberchimera - exactly
Spoken
Spoken - 11/12/2024, 9:17 AM
Ehhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
dracula
dracula - 11/12/2024, 9:20 AM
If Superman and Lois got a season 5 i doubt they would have revealed it season

Really if the show wasnt ending we may have gotten a completely different season 4. Maybe not even have Lex

If the show had gotten 7 seasons could see Clark revealing his identity at the end of season 6

Could see Lex being a 2 season villain
Spoken
Spoken - 11/12/2024, 9:29 AM
@dracula - The plan was always for Lex to show up in Season 4, especially how Season 3 ended. I only believe this show would of went five seasons honestly, it's not like Smallville where each episode had a "monster of the week" vibe, this felt more like a set of elongated movies if the Friday Night Lights director was chosen to direct a Superman movie.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 11/12/2024, 10:29 AM
@dracula - I think Brainiac was being teed up for Season 5.
HermanM
HermanM - 11/12/2024, 9:31 AM
Yet another reason why this show sucks and I am glad it is canceled.

Wrong costume, no red trunks or yellow belt, shade of blue is wrong...

Over emphasis on the alien aspect of the character just like the Snyder films...

Superman is portrayed as a cloying, doofy sitcom dad....

No more secret identity, married to Lois, and now not only does the supporting cast know the secret, but the whole world does.

Utter garbage show
LilJimmy
LilJimmy - 11/12/2024, 10:12 AM
@HermanM - User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 11/12/2024, 10:35 AM
@LilJimmy - the truth was told my G
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/12/2024, 9:31 AM
To stand for Truth, Justice, and the American Way.

Kinda takes the 'truth' part out of it.

In fact, it kinda makes Superman the biggest liar of all time...and he's my all-time favorite!
The1st
The1st - 11/12/2024, 9:43 AM
@lazlodaytona - It's not a lie as much as the truth of a decision reality of being a superhero. Any real villain would go right after the fam, so some heroes choose the alter ego.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/12/2024, 9:54 AM
@The1st - No, I totally get it. But, if it ain't the truth, it's a lie. But a completely understandable and necessary one.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 11/12/2024, 10:00 AM
@lazlodaytona - Only a Sith deals in absolutes!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/12/2024, 10:14 AM
@TheyDont - best reference ever! :D
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 11/12/2024, 9:38 AM
One of the most unique shows about Sueprman ever.

Gonna miss it.
Blergh
Blergh - 11/12/2024, 9:38 AM
It’s not the first time he revealed his secret to the world and I find this very well done. Especially given the weight of the situation. Kudos to the show for doing it.
J0RELLC00LJ
J0RELLC00LJ - 11/12/2024, 9:39 AM
Great show, but the actress they use as Lois I just never could "click" with. Maybe it's because she reminds me of Margot Kidder too much, and as much as I love "the classics" I never liked her as Lois. Also, I would've never thought of Cudlitz as Lex, but he does a surprisingly good job.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 11/12/2024, 9:41 AM
Gotta love the way they handle certain things in this show, i love their execution.
LilJimmy
LilJimmy - 11/12/2024, 10:09 AM
Perfect scene in the diner. This show is amazing. Shame that it was cancelled.

View Recorder