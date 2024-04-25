THE FLASH: Today Is The Day Barry Allen Goes Missing After He Vanishes In Crisis; Grant Gustin Responds

In The Flash lore, today is the day the Scarlet Speedster vanishes following a "Crisis" in Central City. Now, we're looking back at that and sharing Grant Gustin's reaction to this special DC anniversary.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 25, 2024 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: The Flash

If you're a fan of The Flash TV series, April 25, 2024 is a date which should be instantly familiar to you.

After first playing Barry Allen in Arrow, Grant Gustin raced into his own series on October 7, 2014, with that run coming to an end last May after 9 seasons. 

During the series premiere's closing moments, it was revealed that S.T.A.R. Labs' Harrison Wells didn't really need a wheelchair and that, in a secret room, he had technology which offered him a glimpse into the future.

It was there we saw a newspaper headline which read, "FLASH MISSING VANISHES IN CRISIS."

If you weren't watching The Flash at the time, it's difficult to explain just how huge a moment this was for fans back in 2014. Not only did it set the stage for an adaptation of Crisis on Infinite Earths, but it strongly hinted that The CW had long-term plans for the show. 

While The Flash didn't make it to 2024, that headline was addressed. Various time-travel shenanigans changed that headline and it was in 2019 when the Scarlet Speedster eventually vanished; however, there was a twist. 

As time passed, the headline changed to reveal The Flash would vanish on December 10, 2019, the same day an episode of the four-part Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover aired. However, it was actually the Earth-90 version of the Fastest Man Alive, played by John Wesley Shipp, who sacrificed himself. With that, the prophecy was fulfilled, and Barry lived to fight another day. 

Of course, one could argue that The Flash's cancellation and the fact this series is no longer airing means he really did vanish.

The CW has moved away from scripted television in recent years, leading to both Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow being scrapped. The Flash was allowed to end its story, and when Superman & Lois's fourth season airs later this year, the Arrowverse will well and truly be dead. 

Moving forward, the majority of DC TV shows will be set in the DCU with all of them produced under the watchful eye of DC Studios' James Gunn and Peter Safran. 

Gustin has also chimed in to share the following:

THE FLASH Star Grant Gustin Confirms He's Spoken With James Gunn...But NOT About The Scarlet Speedster
Evansly
Evansly - 4/25/2024, 10:06 AM
The Flash disappeared for me after the second season
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/25/2024, 10:07 AM
@Evansly - Truth!!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2024, 10:16 AM
@Evansly - lol

S1 remained its peak (though 2 was good too)

It was up and down from there , got close at times too atleast 2 but never could reach the heights of S1 again.

User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/25/2024, 10:20 AM
@Evansly - I think that's when I dropped the show.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/25/2024, 10:20 AM
@Evansly - 💯 agree...
There was some stuff in season 3 that was alright, but that show's quality took a nose dive quickly...
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/25/2024, 10:54 AM
@Evansly - Preach
Origame
Origame - 4/25/2024, 10:09 AM
Imagine if today was the day that God awful final episode aired. An absolute disgrace.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/25/2024, 10:54 AM
@Origame - I couldn't make it that far. It seemed like everyone got super powers at one point. It was getting too silly.
Origame
Origame - 4/25/2024, 11:14 AM
@DarthOmega - oh you haven't seen anything yet.

The finale included the return of villains like savitar, reverse flash, and zoom. All of which were taken out my the backup members of the team, not by Barry or wally.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2024, 10:13 AM
Such an intriguing tease that was never paid off…

Granted that due to how many instances in which the timeline changed means that this could have been cancelled out so oh well.

Anyway , the sacrifice that we did get of the 90’s Flash was still well done imo.

?si=SFmML8MV6BNBd71I
supermanrex
supermanrex - 4/25/2024, 10:16 AM
i miss this show. all they had to do was remove the CW style mandatory soap opera shit. focus more on comic book side of story versus the constant storming out of the room then pep talk drama that always led to the case being solved. all the supporting cast was great in concept but got bogged down in CW angst vs actually growing and doing cool shit. they dropped the ball on iris. she could have been a bad ass character if they didn't have her going through so many extreme mood swings that were nonsensical. The Arrowverse had sooo much potential to have been legendary. i loved legends of tomorrow but the CW overdid the silliness at times where it constantly would take out the feeling of big stakes around villains and their plots. CW didn't know how to balance shit with these shows and the Arrowverse just started turning into one eye rolling situation after another.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2024, 10:18 AM
@supermanrex - even with all its flaws , that universe still has a special place in my heart

User Comment Image
supermanrex
supermanrex - 4/25/2024, 10:48 AM
@TheVisionary25 - it definitely has a special place in my heart as well. it was some cozy watching and just plane awesome to see a full on super hero universe on tv. its because of that love that i feel even more disappointed by what could have been. WB usual corporate shenanigans tying all creative hands because they wanted to preserve characters for theater appearances that only come once every two to three years [frick]ed a lot of stuff up. supergirl was hurt by the constant silhouettes of superman because corporate said no full appearance. no batman on tv since the sixties live action. so any batman related shows always centered around his support cast or sidekicks with the usual batman is dead or missing angle. like now superman and lois is a very damn good show but its getting yanked prematurely so the DCU can have its one and only superman. but easily since they are multiverse you could have left that show alone and run its natural course. superman and lois is what the arrowverse could have been. less angst and emotional bullshit and more comic book story telling. the brothers are not spending every episode butt hurt at each other for stupid ass shit.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2024, 11:05 AM
@supermanrex - I agree , WB really handcuffed them

Superman and Lois feels mature , yes it’s fits it’s teen & family drama which you need since there wouldn’t be a story then but it never feels too angsty and always feels real

Sucks it’s ending prematurely
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/25/2024, 10:16 AM
User Comment Image

The show did devolved into something less that what it was after season 2 but I still enjoyed an episode here and there.
TheLight
TheLight - 4/25/2024, 10:17 AM
Like it even matters anymore. Flash Prime, the OG Barry that we saw at the end of S1, ceased to exist the moment 2014 Flash went back in time and saved his mom in a already alternate timeline, creating ANOTHER alternate timeline. The show's finale was a weak attempt to having the 2014 Barry, now more adept, seasoned and skilled, rectify that event by replacing Flash Prime with him giving his past 2014 counterpart his version of the Future Flash trying to stop him from saving Nora to say "It was always him and it was part of the plan".

S1, 2 and some portions of 3 are still my all time favorites. The rest were...
dracula
dracula - 4/25/2024, 10:23 AM
Flash started as the best of the arrowverse and ended as the worst
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 4/25/2024, 10:23 AM
that boi holding on to the flash fr 😂😂😂 it’s over with
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/25/2024, 10:23 AM

I am trying to drink enough to forget the ArrowVerse & SnyderVerse ever happened.

But I'm not sure there is enough booze in the world to remove those stains.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2024, 10:26 AM
I hope to see Grant on the small (or even big) screen again soon…

For all the issues The Flash had , he was never one of them and did well with the material he was given.

I know he’s currently on Broadway for “Water for Elephants” so good for him!!

User Comment Image
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 4/25/2024, 10:30 AM
I'm missing the Arrowverse. It wasn't perfect, but, even in this era of expanded universes on TV and film, we'll never get anything like it again.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2024, 10:42 AM
@comicfan100 - I still wish Legends got a proper ending..

Just sucks that they finally got to use Booster Gold after asking for him for so long only to get cancelled.

I was enjoying Donald Faison’s performance and wanted to learn more about that version.

?si=lVSmwhROHx2Oktbw
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 4/25/2024, 10:32 AM
Seasons 1-3 were decent.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/25/2024, 10:41 AM
User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/25/2024, 10:43 AM
I got bored with the shows same story every season.

Barry loses powers gets them back
Barry crying every other episode
Barry doubting himself, I can't do it but does whatever is needed in the end.

View Recorder