GAME OF THRONES: A First Look At Naomi Watts In Scrapped BLOODMOON Pilot Has Found Its Way Online

It was back in 2019 when we first learned that HBO had decided to scrap a Game of Thrones prequel developed by Jane Goldman...despite shooting an expensive pilot episode starring Naomi Watts!

The project had originally been given the go-ahead in June 2018 and was one of several prequel scripts picked up by the cable network when Game of Thrones started winding down. Jessica Jones and Madame Web helmer SJ Clarkson helmed the pilot and with such a big star attached, we'd expected it to move forward.

Based on what little has been revealed, something wasn't working and even a lengthy post-production period - which led to a complete re-edit of the poorly-received initial cut - also didn't help matters (neither did rumblings of issues behind the scenes in Ireland).

HBO ultimately chose to move forward with House of the Dragon instead - minus a pilot - a gamble which paid off given the show's success. Of course, this wasn't a first for Game of Thrones as the main series' pilot was scrapped and reshot to become the hit that later divided the fanbase during its final season.

Now, a first look at Game of Thrones: Bloodmoon has been revealed (via SFFGazette.com) courtesy of some behind-the-scenes photos showing Watts' unnamed character. They don't reveal much but do at least offer a glimpse at what might have been.

"From the horrifying secrets of Westeros's history to the true origin of the White Walkers," reads the official logline, "the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, only one thing is for sure: it’s not the story we think we know."

Talking about the show's cancellation in 2020, Watts said, "I’m sorry. I feel your pain. I equally got into it. I wasn’t a huge fan and hadn’t seen the shows until I was hired and then completely binged everything within the space of a couple of months and it’s just wonderful."

"It’s a deep shame, it would have been great fun," the actress added. "But I am not allowed to give anything away I’m afraid."

Are you disappointed that Game of Thrones: Bloodmoon didn't happen?