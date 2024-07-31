HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Spoilers Are Now Online Following Season 2 Finale Leak

The internet is dark and full of spoilers .

Just as details of the series finale of Game of Thrones and the first season finale of House of the Dragon were shared online, the same thing has happened with the final season 2 episode of HBO's prequel series.

Several clips from this coming Sunday's finale have been leaked via a TikTok account which has since been taken down, but the footage has made it to Reddit and Twitter.

The clips are said to amount to about 30 minutes of footage overall, and while a few key plot points have been revealed, the biggest spoilers - including the very ending of the episode - appear to remain under wraps (for now).

We won't be sharing the clips here, but the most significant talking point seems to be another Daemon hallucination/vision (seriously, stop drinking those bloody potions), this time involving a White Walker and the Queen of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke is not believed to have reprised the role).

There are also some tense scenes between Aemond and his mother, Alicent, Jace confronting Ulf the White, and Alicent sneaking into Dragonstone for a meeting with Rhaenyra.

It seems the Dowager Queen has finally grown tired of Team Green's scheming and duplicitous ways, and wants to leave King's Landing with her daughter and grandchild. It's not clear whether Rhaenyra will decide to bury the hatchet, but reports indicate that we do see Team Black preparing to launch a full-scale attack on the capital at some point.

What do you make of these details? Have you been enjoying season 2 of House of the Dragon overall? Let us know in the comments section.

"The prequel series finds the Targaryen dynasty at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires—real and imagined—crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins almost 193 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when King Viserys Targaryen breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm."

House of the Dragon season 2 sees Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans reprise their respective roles. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

The directors for the new season are Alan Taylor (Episodes 1 & 4), Clare Kilner (Episodes 2 & 5), Geeta Patel (Episodes 3 & 8), Andrij Parekh (Episode 6), and Loni Peristere (Episode 7).